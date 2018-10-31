Schlotzsky’s Celebrates National Sandwich Day with Free Sandwiches

Austin-born eatery offering buy one, get one free sandwiches to celebrate the day

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Schlotzsky’s®, the Austin-born fast-casual restaurant, home to The Original® oven-baked sandwich and famous Fresh-from-Scratch® buns, is celebrating National Sandwich Day on November 3 with a delicious buy one, get one free (BOGO) deal on all medium sized sandwiches. For even bigger savings, guests can “double the meat” for only $2.00 more at any Schlotzsky’s location in the U.S.

In addition, National Sandwich Day marks the date that our winning brisket sandwich is revealed. With the introduction of three hickory-smoked brisket sandwiches this summer, we asked fans to choose which flavorful brisket sandwich deserves a permanent spot on the menu. To see which sandwich was voted the brisket fan favorite, click http://bit.ly/SchlotzFB or log on to any of our social channels on or after November 3.

However, the brisket doesn’t stop there! On November 5, just two days later, all Schlotzsky’s restaurants will offer brisket sliders, previously only available at Schlotzsky’s Austin Eatery locations. These unique sliders are made with tender slow-cooked brisket, unique spices and fresh ingredients that affirm Schlotzsky’s legacy of providing delicious flavor combinations in every bite. Available in pairs, these sliders are perfect for sharing with family and friends:

Sweet n’ Sassy Slider: These hickory-smoked brisket sliders are made with provolone cheese, jalapenos, apricot jam and cream cheese, served fresh on Hawaiian sweet bread.

These hickory-smoked brisket sliders are made with provolone cheese, jalapenos, apricot jam and cream cheese, served fresh on Hawaiian sweet bread. Chipotle Angus Slider: This delicious slider is handcrafted with Angus roast beef, cheddar and provolone cheeses, topped with hatch chiles and chipotle pesto and served on Hawaiian sweet bread.

This delicious slider is handcrafted with Angus roast beef, cheddar and provolone cheeses, topped with hatch chiles and chipotle pesto and served on Hawaiian sweet bread. Aloha Brisket Slider: Say “aloha!” to this slider, made with hickory-smoked brisket, provolone cheese, pineapple kale slaw, red onion, basil and ranch dressing, and served on Hawaiian sweet bread.

“When we first opened in 1971, our goal was to provide customers with great service and delicious sandwiches,” said Kelly Roddy, president of Schlotzsky’s. “That sentiment still holds true today. Every year, we honor National Sandwich Day by providing our guests a special offer to enjoy our unique sandwiches and freshly baked buns. With all the choices available to them, we want to show our gratitude for their support.”

To find your nearest Schlotzsky’s restaurant, visit www.schlotzskys.com. To stay up to date on all things Schlotzsky’s, connect on https://www.instagram.com/schlotzskys/, www.twitter.com/schlotzskys and www.facebook.com/Schlotzskys.

About Schlotzsky’s®

Schlotzsky’s® is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that started in 1971 and is home to The Original® oven-baked sandwich. The brand started in Austin, Texas and the made to order menu options still include bold flavors and fresh ingredients – all inspired by the food scene in Austin. All 350 restaurants are serving delicious hot sandwiches on sourdough buns baked fresh each day, Macs, Artisan flatbreads, specialty pizzas and fresh salads. Plus, many of our locations offer Cinnabon’s warm, homemade treats. Check us out online at www.schlotzskys.com to find a store near you and then connect with us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

