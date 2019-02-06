Schlotzsky’s Austin Eatery Signs 10-Unit Franchise Development Agreement With Veteran Dairy Queen Franchisees

Experienced Multi-Unit Operators Targeting Rural Areas is Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma For Development

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Schlotzsky’s Austin Eatery®, the Austin-born fast-casual restaurant, home to The Original® oven-baked sandwich and famous Fresh-from-Scratch® buns, announced today the signing of a 10-unit franchise development agreement that will expand its footprint in key target markets. The signed deal marks the brand’s single largest agreement since evolving to the Austin Eatery concept in late 2016.

Driving Schlotzsky’s expansion are seasoned multi-unit franchisees Jordan and Terry Giles and Scott Lay of LG2 Restaurant Group. The Giles’ have been with Dairy Queen for more than 20 years, operating 15 locations in and around Tyler, Texas. Their partner Scott Lay has more than 20 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry with a concentration on design and construction for quick-service restaurants. Lay has been a Dairy Queen franchisee for the past four years.

“We were actively searching for a smart investment and selected Schlotzsky’s Austin Eatery as our first foray into quick-service sandwich concepts because of the unparalleled support system and excellent leadership at the corporate level,” said Jordan Giles. “The communication with Brand President Kelly Roddy and Franchise Sales Director James McFeeters has been top-notch throughout the entire process. We could not be more excited to kick off our partnership with Schlotzsky’s and look forward to bringing the Austin Eatery concept to select markets in Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma in 2019.”

Founded in 1971, as a small restaurant in Austin, Texas, serving only one sandwich, Schlotzsky’s now spans across 35 states with more than 370 restaurants serving up toasted sandwiches, artisan flatbreads, specialty pizzas, freshly tossed salads, gourmet soups and more.

Under the FOCUS Brands Inc. umbrella, the company is actively evolving all deli locations to the Austin Eatery concept with plans to convert the entire system mid-year. The newest rendition embraces the brand’s origins with new menu items that are inspired by Austin’s food truck culture, as well as craft beers and wine, providing an environment for casual dining and socializing. The design of the restaurant has also been updated, incorporating elements of recycled wood and corrugated metal. These changes have boosted the brand into the fast casual or “fast-fine” category.

“We’re thrilled to kick off the New Year with such exciting development news,” said Kelly Roddy, President of Schlotzsky’s. “We’re grateful to have experienced operators join our brand and are eager to welcome Jordan, Scott and Terry into our growing Schlotzsky’s family.”

Schlotzsky’s currently has franchise opportunities available throughout several key markets, such as Arizona, Missouri, Indiana, North Carolina, Georgia and Colorado, among others. The fast-fine concept is actively seeking individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit who posses enthusiasm about the brand, marketing skills and the ability to manage a strong team. Restaurant experience is preferred. Interested candidates should visit https://schlotzskysfranchising.com or call 1-866-964-9784 for qualifications.

About Schlotzsky’s Austin Eatery

Schlotzsky’s is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that started in 1971 and is home to The Original® oven-baked sandwich. The brand started in Austin, Texas and the made to order menu options still include bold flavors and fresh ingredients – all inspired by the food scene in Austin. All 350 restaurants are serving delicious hot sandwiches on sourdough buns baked fresh each day, Macs, Artisan flatbreads, specialty pizzas and fresh salads. Plus, many of our locations offer Cinnabon’s warm, homemade treats. Check us out online at schlotzskys.com to find a store near you and then connect with us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About Focus Brands Inc.

Atlanta-based Focus Brands Inc. is a leading developer of global multi-channel foodservice brands. FBI, through its affiliate brands, is the franchisor and operator of more than 5,000 restaurants, cafes, ice cream shops and bakeries in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and over 50 foreign countries under the brand names Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Schlotzsky’s®, Moe’s Southwest Grill®, Auntie Anne’s® McAlister’s Deli® and Jamba Juice®, as well as Seattle’s Best Coffee® on certain military bases and in certain international markets. Please visit www.focusbrands.com to learn more.

