Schlotzsky’s Austin Eatery Inks 10-Unit Franchise Agreement with Multigenerational Franchise Group

Veteran Dairy Queen Franchisees Targeting South Texas For Development

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Schlotzsky’s Austin Eatery®, the Austin-born fast-casual restaurant, home to The Original® oven-baked sandwich and famous Fresh-from-Scratch® buns, announced today the signing of 10 new franchise agreements to grow the brand across the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas – including Edinburg, McAllen, Weslaco, Harlingen, Brownsville and Laredo.

Driving Schlotzsky’s South Texas expansion are seasoned multi-unit Dairy Queen franchisees, the Lozano Family of Lotzapan L.L.C. At the helm are parents Robert and Laurie Lozano along with son, Bob Lozano Jr., daughter, Lensda Lozano, and her husband, David Lozano. The Lozano family has been with Dairy Queen for more than 32 years, currently operating 41 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma.

“With the addition of Schlotzsky’s to our portfolio, we now have two wholesome, legendary brands that have staying power,” said Bob Lozano Jr., Chief Development Officer of The DQ Team. “Our family has deep ties to Schlotzsky’s hometown, and we could not be more excited to join the brand as it continues to grow. There is something truly humbling about a person choosing to come into your restaurant to feed themselves and their families and we love the connection Schlotzsky’s makes with a diverse group of people.”

Founded in 1971, as a small restaurant in Austin, Texas, serving only one sandwich, Schlotzsky’s now spans across 35 states with more than 350 restaurants serving up toasted sandwiches, artisan flatbreads, specialty pizzas, freshly tossed salads, gourmet soups and more. Using the guidance and resources of Schlotzsky’s parent company, FOCUS Brands Inc., the company successfully converted all deli locations to the Austin Eatery concept earlier this year.

Expanding in new and existing markets, Schlotzsky’s Austin Eatery is placing an emphasis on increasing accessibility through third-party delivery, catering, take-out, and drive-thru efficiencies.

“We’re thrilled to have such experienced operators join our growing Schlotzsky’s family,” said Beto Guajardo, President of Schlotzsky’s. “The Lozano’s have a rich history with the state of Texas, and we are confident they will build a strong business. We look forward to providing the needed support and resources to help them succeed.”

Schlotzsky’s Austin Eatery is expanding in new and existing markets and is actively seeking individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit who possess enthusiasm about the brand, marketing skills and the ability to manage a strong team. Restaurant experience is preferred. Interested candidates should visit https://schlotzskysfranchising.com or call 1-866-964-9784 for qualifications.

About Schlotzsky’s Austin Eatery®

Schlotzsky’s® is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that started in 1971 and is home to The Original® oven-baked sandwich. The brand started in Austin, Texas and the made-to-order menu options still include bold flavors and fresh ingredients—all inspired by the food scene in Austin. All 370+ restaurants are serving delicious hot sandwiches on sourdough buns baked fresh each day, Macs, Artisan flatbreads, specialty pizzas and fresh salads. Plus, many of our locations offer warm, handmade Cinnabon treats. Check us out online at www.schlotzskys.com to find a store near you and then connect with us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

