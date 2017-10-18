Scary movies, not-so-scary treats

It’s the season of Halloween movies. It doesn’t matter if you like your flicks scary or silly — snacks are necessary. I have a few suggestions for you.

‘It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’

Go “whole pumpkin” for this 1966 animated classic. Don’t let those pumpkin seeds go to waste — I’m a fan of barbecue spiced seeds.

Preheat oven to 325 F. In a small bowl, mix together ¼ teaspoon smoked paprika, 1 tablespoon chili powder, ½ teaspoon cumin and 1 teaspoon brown sugar. Mix 2 tablespoons of butter and 1 cup of pumpkin seeds. Add seeds to the spices; stir until thoroughly coated. Spread seeds evenly onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake about 20 minutes, stirring halfway through.

‘The Conjuring’

This 2013 film centers around paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren as they help a family being haunted by a demon in their lonely farmhouse (Stop moving to lonely farmhouses, people).

This movie has a lot of jump scares, so opt for a snack that won’t go too far should it go flying.

Yes, this can be accomplished with popcorn — a caramel popcorn ball to be exact.

Make about 8 cups of your favorite popcorn. In a medium saucepan, combine ½ cup white sugar, 1 ½ cups brown sugar, ½ cup corn syrup, ½ cup water and 1 teaspoon salt. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium heat until it reaches 300 F. Carefully pour caramel over popcorn, tossing to coat. When the caramel is cool enough to touch, butter your hands, and form balls from the popcorn.

‘Children of the Corn’

A cocktail will lessen the blow of watching these murderous kids in this 1984 movie.

This recipe comes from beverage development company Flavorman and Moonshine University. Reprinted with permission.

Children of the (Candy) Corn

1 package lemon-flavor gelatin

1 cup boiling water

2 cups mango nectar

3 ½ cups orange carbonated beverage, chilled

1 cup whipping cream

2 tablespoons honey

Candy corn (optional)

1. In a large bowl combine gelatin and boiling water, stirring until gelatin is dissolved. Stir in mango nectar.

2. Pour mixture into a tall, clear 2-quart pitcher. Cover and chill about 2 hours or until thickened but not set.

3. Gently pour orange carbonated beverage over gelatin layer in pitcher.

4. In a large bowl, combine whipping cream and honey. Beat with an electric mixer or large whisk until stiff peaks form (tips stand straight). Spoon over mixtures in pitcher.

5. Garnish with candy (optional). Stir before serving.