Scandinavian Fire + Ice: ‘A Taste of Iceland’ Returns to NYC this September

Icelandic culture festival Taste of Iceland will be returning to NYC in late September…and they’re bringing the dung-smoked lamb fat.

Despite near constant growth in tourism from year to year – with so many millennial-approved Instagram locations, we can’t see that changing any time soon – tiny Iceland still retains an air of mystery. The crowds at the Blue Lagoon may rival those at Brooklyn Flea, but the Nordic island country is still far from being overrun – elves still outnumber people in many areas. And despite repeated visits, we never quite feel at home there…which is a good thing. The place never gets old.

Restaurant Norman, Brooklyn

Part of the allure, certainly, are Icelanders particular tastes and personalities, which can vary from mildly quirky to head-scratchingly bizarre; cue mention of kæstur hákarl, the fermented shark meat that’s considered a delicacy. So it barely needs to be stated that we’re again excited for this year’s Taste of Iceland (September 27 – 30, hosted by Iceland Naturally) – four days of idiosyncratic fun, including special drinking, dining, music and cultural events.

Here are the big highlights.

Taste of Iceland pop-up menu at Norman: Greenpoint’s signature Nordic themed restaurant presents a four-course prix fixe menu featuring, among other classics, lamb with the aforementioned dung-smoked lamb fat.

Learn how to make drinks like a true Nordic via a cocktail class with one of Iceland’s premiere mixologists at Brooklyn’s Meadowsweet.

As evidenced by the ongoing success of Iceland Airwaves – the music festival that can boast as being the closest to the Arctic Circle – Icelanders love to gather for a communal sonic experience. If you can’t actually make it to Iceland, join them instead at the Knitting Factory on Saturday the 29th , when both Vök and Berndsen take the stage.

Scandinavians love beautiful things; and there will be a design talk hosted by Halla Helgadóttir, Managing Director of the Iceland Design Centre. Also not to be missed is the short film festival at Greenpoint’s Film Noir Cinema.

Vök

