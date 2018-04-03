Sbarro selects Revention as their Preferred Point of Sale Provider for Expansion

Houston, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Sbarro, a global New York Style pizza concept, has selected Revention as their preferred point of sale provider for their Off-mall concept which offers a fast casual dine-in experience along with carry out and delivery service. All Off-mall corporate locations have implemented Revention point of sale, HungerRush online ordering and R-Enterprise, Revention’s cloud based remote management portal.

“Having one POS provider for our Off-mall expansion will allow us to achieve standardization across this important growth initiative. Our focus is on big data and that requires consistency,” states Ben Mills, Vice President of IT at Sbarro. “We researched and tested numerous solutions. Revention offered all the services we needed and provided the open architecture we required for our data mining needs. Revention is the partner we were looking for.”

Revention is prepared to accommodate the continued growth of Sbarro and provide programs to encourage the franchise community to upgrade from their current technology platforms. “As a company experiencing rapid growth ourselves, we have the tools and knowledge to take our customers to the next level,” states Laura J. Gaudin, Director of Product Management. “We approach each customer as a partner, and work collaboratively with them to achieve milestones that are mutually beneficial.”

About Revention

Revention is the leading developer of complete, customizable restaurant and entertainment management solutions designed to streamline the way hospitality concepts do business. Revention’s offerings include point-of-sale solutions, HungerRush integrated online ordering, and Revention Enterprise. Revention provides a complete solution that includes customized installation, training, technical support and much more. For additional information, go to www.revention.com.

About Sbarro

Since it first opened its doors as an Italian Salumeria in 1956, Sbarro has brought New York style pizza and other Italian favorites like pasta and stromboli to guests at more than 620 eateries across 30 countries. An award-winning franchise organization, the brand is best known for selling their original XL New York style pizza by the slice featuring dough that is made in-house daily, freshly chopped vegetables and 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese. Sbarro is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For more information or to find the nearest location, visit www.sbarro.com. You can also find Sbarro at www.facebook.com/sbarro, @Sbarro on Twitter and @SbarroOfficial on Instagram.