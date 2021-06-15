SBA’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund Notes & How To Apply For Your Restaurant

( RestaurantNews.com ) On March 11, 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was signed and created $28.6 billion worth of grants for restaurants that were impacted by the pandemic. Created was the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRFG), and funds are available through the US Small Business Administration (SBA). Restaurant owners can now apply and benefit from the SBA RRFG grants and use those funds to build up their restaurants, including kitchen upgrades and any other fund distribution needed to help keep restaurant doors open.

The RRFG funding is not a loan – funding does not need to be repaid as long as the funds are used for eligible expenses incurred between February 15, 2020 and March 11, 2023.

Entities that own a place of business where the public or patrons assemble for the primary purpose of being served food or drink, including the below are eligible:

Restaurant, Food Stand, Food Truck or Food Cart

Snack and Nonalcoholic Beverage Bar

Caterer

Bar, Lounge, Saloon, or Tavern

An Inn

Brewery, Brewpub, Microbrewery, Taproom, or Tasting Room*

Bakery*

Winery*

Distillery*

A licensed facility or premise of a beverage alcohol producer where the public may taste, sample, or purchase products

Other similar place of business in which the public or patrons assemble for the primary purpose of being served food or alcohol

* – Eligibility in these cases is limited to entities that have onsite sales to the public of at least 33% of gross receipts.

For a full list of eligibility requirements, you can read our breakdown of the SBA Restaurant Revitalization Fund .

To submit your application and find out more information please visit the SBA Restaurant Revitalization Award Portal .

