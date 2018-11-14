Say hello to new local wines at Nouveau Weekend

Raise a glass to something new.

The nine members of the Lehigh Valley Wine Trail will introduce their newest vintages at the group’s annual event, Nouveau Weekend, on 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Each of the wineries will host special events to show off the new wines at part of the event, which is based on a French tradition and is the trail’s last event of the year.

You'll find food pairings, winery tours, hayrides, live music and of course tastings of a wide array of new wine releases and "nouveau wines," which are the first of the new vintage and are bottled very young with little barrel aging.

Here are some highlights of what the wineries have planned:

* Amore (East Allen Township) - will serve lasagna with Cabaret Amore. Self-guided tours of the vineyard followed by Q and A with the vintner will be offered.

* Black River Farms (Bethlehem) is introducing its latest release, Barrel-Aged Chardonnay paired with food samples specially prepared by the chefs from feast. Tre Locally Sourced will be onsite from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, and Texas BBQ will be there selling fresh hickory smoked BBQ from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Live music includes Arianne Rox from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, and Kendal Conrad from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

* Blue Mountain (New Tripoli) will pair its Nouveau wine with a turkey and cranberry slider. Live music by Two of a Kind from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday (free) and by Island Time, a local Jimmy Buffet tribute band, from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. ($5 admission fee, includes wine tasting). Local vendor Susan Glosan Jewelry Designs will showcase her pieces.

* Clover Hill (Breinigsville) will release its Rouge Blanc, a sweeter rose′.

* Franklin Hill (Bangor) will release Salute, a blackberry bubbly made with Vidal Blanc grapes. They will pair it with black raspberry cheesecake from Kendra’s Buttercup Bakery in Nazareth. The third batch of Cask 530, a bourbon barrel-aged Chambourcin made in bourbon barrels from Social Still, will also make its debut. Local vendors will be onsite for the start of holiday shopping.

* Galen Glen (Andreas, Schuykill County) — Celebrate the arrival of the season with their Holiday Spice wine, a limited bottling. Inspired by Sarah and Galen’s daughter Erin’s years in Germany, it’s reminiscent of the warm Glühwein served in famous Christmas markets. Holiday Spice is a sweet red wine with cinnamon, clove, allspice and dried citrus and will be paired with a locally made pumpkin kiffle.

* Pinnacle Ridge (Kutztown) – Its Wine Loft will feature zesty Italian sausages bathed in a light marinara sauce with onions and green peppers by Camillo’s Restaurant. It will be paired with a choice of 2017 Cabernet Franc (dry, barrel-aged) or 2017 Quaff (semi-sweet, fruity).

* Tolino (Bangor) will feature Randevoo food truck’s butternut squash ricotta wontons with maple sage brown butter paired with a sneak peak of the winery’s newest fruity sweet blend, which is so new it doesn’t even have a name yet. Randevoo will be onsite Saturday and Sunday selling food. Walking tours of the vineyard at 2 and 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and live music on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. by Andrew Moses.

* Vynecrest — Its Nouveau Beaujolais, made exclusively from the Gamay Beaujolais grape, will be paired with Dietz & Watson chicken salad with cranberry and walnut pinwheels to get everyone thinking about Thanksgiving food and wine pairings. The food and wine pairing is complimentary. There will be live music in the Vyneskeller Wine Bar from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday with Mike Spangler on the baby grand piano, and Dan Green on Sunday. A light tapas menu is available for purchase.

Info: http://lehighvalleywinetrail.com/

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628