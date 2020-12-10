Say ‘Good Riddance’ to 2020 with Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom’s Exclusive Limited-Edition IPA

Award-winning pizza brand teams up with Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery to collaborate and debut Good Riddance IPA

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) It’s finally time to kick 2020 to the curb, and Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom has the perfect beer to cheers with to the end of a very, very long year.

The award-winning pizza brand partnered with Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery to collaborate and launch Good Riddance IPA – an American IPA created to celebrate better days to come. Brewed in Colorado, Good Riddance’s Cascades, Columbus, Centennial and Citra hops provide a punchy pine and citrus fruit flavor.

Best paired with spicy or rich flavor profiles, Good Riddance IPA aptly complements many Old Chicago menu favorites like Sicilian Pepperoni Rolls, Jamaican Jerk Wings, the Double Deckeroni Pizza and the Chicago Fire Calzone.

“2020 is almost over, and thank goodness for that,” said Josh Kern, chief marketing officer for SPB Hospitality. “This is the first time SBP Hospitality brands’ Old Chicago and Rock Bottom have collaborated, giving both of them the opportunity to showcase their mutual love for craft beer. With the debut of Good Riddance IPA, we’re moving on from what feels like a decade-long year. Old Chicago guests throughout Colorado have the chance to enjoy this exclusive beer, raise their glass to the end of this unprecedented year and look forward to future days.”

Good Riddance IPA is available now to enjoy at the store, or to take home while supplies last at all Old Chicago Colorado restaurants. So, be sure to stop by and sip to 2020 becoming ancient history.

Guests at Old Chicago can enjoy a world of discovery with specialty pizzas and 110 local and legendary craft beers. Hand-tossed crusts, signature sauces, and fresh-prepared ingredients honor the influence of Italian tradition and American innovation. Because great pizza deserves great beer, Old Chicago has a beer expert always on staff to guide guests through the World Beer Tour, featuring beers from down the street and across the globe. Whether it’s for on the patio, takeout or delivery, Old Chicago has a way for guests to enjoy their favorite slice and favorite pint.

For the location nearest you, visit oldchicago.com .

About Old Chicago

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom is a restaurant specializing in authentic pizzas, taproom fare and local and legendary craft beers. Founded in 1976, Old Chicago operates almost 100 restaurants in 23 states. Old Chicago is an award-winning, top loyalty brand in the U.S., that was voted “Best Franchise to Buy in 2019” by Franchise Times. Old Chicago is also the home of the World Beer Tour, which rewards members for enjoying 110 of the best craft beers from down the street to across the globe. Visit oldchicago.com to learn more and to find the restaurant nearest you. For information about franchise opportunities, visit ocfranchising.com .

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

