Say cheese! Easton chef creates line of dairy-free artisan cheeses

Delicious, artisan vegan cheese is a real thing.

Now before you cast doubt on my assertion, allow me to explain.

Easton chef Riq Glispy, who spent two decades cooking healthy foods for others, developed a serious allergy to animal milk. He had to eliminate all forms of dairy, including one of his most favorite foods, cheese.

He saw that there aren't a lot of options for cheese-lovers like himself, who can't or don't consume dairy. He decided to do something about it.

Last fall he launched Nytera Foods, a company devoted to making artisan, dairy-free vegan cheese. It's made at Easton's Common Space Kitchen, a culinary business incubator on Northampton Street.

The cheese is sold at Common Space and at Limeport Deli in Coopersburg, and will be available at the Bethlehem Farmers Market on Lehigh University's campus starting May 17.

Glispy has a long career in the culinary industry. He worked as a restaurant executive chef and a private chef. He's also been a holistic chef (earning a nickname of "the veggie chef") and nutritionist.

He set about creating a cheese you could snack on with fruit and wine as well as one that could stand in as a topping for pizza.

"I wanted to make cheese for everyday use," says Glispy, a native of the Bronx.

He loves Italian food, so making a cheese that can adapt to an Italian dish was key. Much of the non-dairy cheese you'll find in supermarkets and specialty stores pales in comparison to the real thing. Many are made with coconut oil, soy milk or tofu to try to mimic dairy cheese.

And most of it doesn't melt.

Glipsy makes his cheeses using almonds, cashews and macadamia nuts and no animal products. And through a lot of trial and error, he's created a line of dairy-free cheeses that anyone can enjoy.

He has a few types of mozzarella: traditional, smoked and Buffalo. All the varieties have a creamy texture. Glispy says they can be used as substitutes for traditional mozzarella, such as on a pizza or in a sandwich. The Buffalo mozzarella in particular has a pleasant heat that sneaks up quietly on your palate.

He created the mozzarella, keeping in mind the foods he loves so much.

He also makes a ricotta that can sub in any sweet or savory dish. He's used it to make a cannoli cream, for example.

My personal pick of his cheeses was the ricotta salata. It's a type of ricotta that's been pressed, salted and dried. It's spreadable but has a firmer, saltier texture (like a milder feta but not as crumbly). Glispy's ricotta salata is delicious and full of flavor.

Anyone would enjoy it, even skeptics. My opinion: Everyone would think this cheese was made from dairy.

If you love a plate of cheese and fruit with a glass of wine, he has cheese for that, too. He has aged cheeses, and often has a Riesling/apricot brie.

Everyone deserves to eat cheese, regardless of having an allergy, medical issue or a lifestyle choice. Glispy helps you do that, and do it deliciously.

DETAILS

Where to get Nytera cheese

Starting May 17 at the Bethlehem Farmers Market. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays until Oct. 25. Lehigh University's Farrington Square, New and Morton streets, Bethlehem

Limeport Deli: 1463 Limeport Pike, Coopersburg, 610-214-202

Common Space Kitchen: 154 Northampton St, Easton; www.commonspaceeaston.com

