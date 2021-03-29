Say Aloha to Ledo Pizza’s New Spring Menu Items

Popular Maryland-based pizza brand teams up with King’s Hawaiian to debut five new sandwiches, bring back its fan-favorite Cannonball Pizza and more on March 30

Annapolis, MD ( RestaurantNews.com ) Spring is in the air and Ledo Pizza is celebrating the warmer weather with the rollout of a new seasonal menu!

Featuring a debut partnership with King’s Hawaiian , Ledo Pizza’s new spring sandwiches embrace tangy flavors and sweet rolls. Beginning March 30, guests can sink their teeth into these indulgent new sandwiches, all served on a toasted King’s Hawaiian four-inch sandwich bun:

The Buffalo Chicken ($6.99) – Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with sliced pickles. Served with choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing on the side.

Chicken Caprese ($6.99) – Grilled chicken breast, sliced tomato, fresh basil, smoked provolone cheese and garlic herb aioli.

Aioli Grilled Chicken ($6.99) – Grilled chicken breast, smoked provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and garlic herb aioli.

American Steak and Cheese ($5.99) – Ledo steak, smoked provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Classic Grilled Ham and Cheese ($5.99) – Grilled ham, melted American cheese and garlic herb aioli.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with King’s Hawaiian to introduce these innovative sandwiches,” said Ledo Pizza President Jamie Beall. “With the change in season, we wanted to highlight new flavors and give our guests the ultimate menu to choose from. We look forward to seeing what everyone thinks of our tasty new offerings.”

In addition to the new sandwich lineup, Ledo Pizza is bringing back its fan-favorite Cannonball Pizza, made with Ledo sauce, smoked provolone cheese and a half meatball on every slice, garnished with Parmesan and fresh basil. On top of the Cannonball, Ledo Pizza is adding a variety of new menu items including:

Ledo Chicken Bacon Ranch – A base of tangy ranch dressing topped with grilled chicken, pre-cooked bacon and smoked provolone cheese.

Ledo Chopped Salad – Thick-cut pepperoni, smoked provolone cheese, grape tomatoes, red onion, banana peppers and chopped romaine tossed in Italian vinaigrette. Served with crispy garlic wedges. Additionally, guests can upgrade their salads with smoked provolone, grilled chicken breast, crispy chicken or crunchy bacon.

Five Cheese Tortellini – Tricolor tortellini filled with five cheeses and tossed in Ledo sauce.

Chicken and Five Cheese Tortellini ­– Tender grilled chicken breast, spinach and tricolor five cheese tortellini tossed in Alfredo sauce.

At Ledo Pizza, every pizza is rolled to order with fresh handmade dough topped with high-quality ingredients, like its famous thick pepperoni that is cut onsite daily. The menu also features freshly baked subs, lasagna, spaghetti, jumbo wings, soup, salad and breadsticks. To learn more about Ledo Pizza, visit ledopizza.com .

About Ledo Pizza

Founded in 1955 in the suburbs of Maryland and now headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, Ledo Pizza is a regional pizza franchise that is dedicated to offering a fresh, affordable menu served in a family-friendly atmosphere. Frequently awarded “Best Pizza” recognition in communities across the U.S., Ledo Pizza currently has more than 100 locally owned locations in seven states with multiple new restaurants in the pipeline. Ledo Pizza believes strongly in community involvement and the brand is a proud partner of the Baltimore Ravens. Ledo Pizza is also the Official Pizza of the Maryland Terrapins. For more information, visit ledopizza.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion Management

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

