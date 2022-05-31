Say Aloha to Dog Haus’ New Honolulu Hot Chicken Sandwich

Acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept launches limited-time item in collaboration with ZEF BBQ, available June 1 through July 31

Pasadena, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) What do you get when you mix Texas BBQ with the flavors of the Hawaiian Islands and a dash of The Absolute Würst? Dog Haus ‘ new Honolulu Hot Chicken sandwich!

From June 1 through July 31, the award-winning gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept is partnering with the popular Texas BBQ-Style pop-up ZEF BBQ to offer guests a hot, new one-of-a-kind creation. The Honolulu Hot Chicken sandwich combines crispy hot chicken tenders with miso aioli, sweet chili sauce, pickled carrots and onions, scallions and wasabi furikake on a King’s Hawaiian pretzel hamburger bun.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Dog Haus to serve up this delicious new sandwich,” said ZEF BBQ Founder and Executive Chef Logan Sandoval. “Dog Haus and ZEF BBQ both love to bring guests not-so-traditional tastes, and the Honolulu Hot Chicken has a flavor profile that guests won’t even know they craved. We can’t wait to get this on the menu!”

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is an award-winning concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers, plant-based and fried chicken offerings, creative full bar program and The Absolute Brands (virtual concepts). Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. Dog Haus was honored with Nation’s Restaurant News’ prestigious MenuMasters Award and has been named in Fast Casual’s Top 10 Movers and Shakers list since 2020. Most recently, Franchise Times announced the winners of its annual Zor Awards and Dog Haus came out on top – winning the prized honor of “Top Brand to Buy.” The brand continues to garner critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, and 100% Black Angus beef burgers – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With its mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers a diverse lineup of plant-based burger, sausage and chicken creations. While striving to establish itself as a “haus”-hold name, the brand has helped raise enough funds from its innovative collaboration with high-profile chefs to feed over two million kids in need through its national charity partner No Kid Hungry. For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About ZEF BBQ

ZEF BBQ is a chef-driven, central Texas-style BBQ pop-up from the minds of Logan Sandoval and Anna Lindsey. The small, family-run operation started in 2020 after the COVID pandemic swept across the country and decimated the restaurant industry. After several notable stints of some of the top eateries in the country, the husband and wife duo set up shop in his hometown of Simi Valley and created ZEF BBQ out of hard work and dedication. The ever-changing menu features everything from Hawaiian staples – like Spam Musubi – to peking duck and smoked brisket. For more information, visit zefbbq.com and follow ZEF on Instagram .

