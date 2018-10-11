Savory Then Sweet: New Cinnabon Mini Rolls Roll Onto Pizza Hut Menu

Pizza Hut delivers one-of-a-kind dessert from Cinnabon

Atlanta, GA and Plano, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pizza Hut and Cinnabon® are making pizza night even sweeter…because that’s just how they roll. Cinnabon teamed up with the pizza restaurant that serves and delivers more pizzas than any other pizza company in the world to introduce Crafted By® Cinnabon® Mini Rolls, now available exclusively on Pizza Hut menus nationwide.

Crafted by Cinnabon Mini Rolls are delivered warm to front doors by Pizza Hut and include 10 miniature cinnamon rolls made with delicious Cinnabon Makara® cinnamon swirls, topped with Cinnabon signature cream cheese frosting. The irresistible, one-of-a-kind dessert is now a permanent Pizza Hut menu item.

“There’s nothing better than polishing off pizza night with something sweet, so the new Cinnabon Mini Rolls are a perfect addition to our dessert portfolio,” said Marianne Radley, Chief Brand Officer, Pizza Hut, U.S. “Pizza Hut has a history of offering innovative menu items and craveable desserts that bring everyone around the table to enjoy – and few things can satisfy a sweet tooth like authentic Cinnabon cinnamon rolls.”

“We’re fortunate to have incredibly passionate fans that love the brand and are always craving more ways to enjoy Cinnabon products,” said Kerri Christian, Vice President of Marketing, FOCUS Brands Global Channels. “Our partnership with Pizza Hut is helping us deliver on that demand and we couldn’t be more excited to now be part of pizza night.”

Recently, Pizza Hut expanded its Hut Rewards program to be the only national pizza loyalty program that offers points for every dollar spent on food ordered online, over the phone or in person. Customers can begin receiving points for orders of Cinnabon Mini Rolls immediately.

Crafted by Cinnabon Mini Rolls are now available for $5.99 at Pizza Hut locations across the country, for delivery, carryout or dine-in. For more details visit Blog.PizzaHut.com or head to PizzaHut.com to order now.

About Cinnabon®

Founded in Seattle in 1985 and now based in Atlanta, Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC is the market leader among cinnamon roll bakeries. The company serves fresh, aromatic, oven-hot cinnamon rolls, as well as a variety of other baked goods and specialty beverages. Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC currently has over 1,400 franchised locations worldwide, primarily in high traffic venues such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, travel plazas, entertainment centers and military establishments.

Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC is also a multi-channel licensor, partnering with other companies to provide over 70 brand licensed products at foodservice and retail venues.

For more details and to stay connected to all things Cinnabon, follow the brand on Twitter and Instagram at @Cinnabon, like it on Facebook at facebook.com/Cinnabon, follow on Snapchat at @TheRealCinnabon, or visit Cinnabon.com.

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM ), has more restaurant locations in the world than any other pizza company. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., Pizza Hut operates over 16,800 restaurants in more than 100 countries.

With easy order options including the Pizza Hut app, mobile site, and Amazon and Google devices, Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has the only loyalty program, Hut Rewards, in the U.S. that offers points for every dollar spent on food when ordered online, over the phone or in person.

Pizza Hut is also the proprietor of The Literacy Project, an initiative designed to enable access, empower teachers and inspire a lifelong love of reading. The program is rooted in the foundation set by the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program, which is the longest-running corporate supported literacy program, impacting more than 14 million students each year. For more information, visit www.pizzahut.com. Pizza Hut is the Official and Only Pizza Sponsor of the NFL and NCAA®.

