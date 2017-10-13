Savory Grille to offer five-course wine-pairing dinner

Enjoy a five-course dinner, paired with West Coast wines, 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at Savory Grille in Hereford Township, Berks County.
The menu includes Blue Hubbard squash soup with maple creme fraiche, paired with chardonnay from California's Mer Soleil Vineyard; duck confit with local mushrooms, carrots and grained mustard spatzle, paired with pinot noir from Oregon's Sokol Blosser Winery; smoked salmon bacon with crispy lentils and pomegranate vinaigrette, paired with sauvignon blanc from Napa Valley's Emmolo Winery; roasted boar sirloin with yam pave and brussel sprouts, paired with Educated Guess Merlot from Napa Valley's Roots Run Deep Winery; and gingersnap cake with brulee fig and pear butter, paired with Maddalena Zinfandel from California's Riboli Family of San Antonio Winery.
Tickets, $80, do not include tax and gratuity. Savory Grille is at 2934 Seisholtzville Road. Reservations: 610-845-2010.
Twitter @lvrestaurant
610-820-6597
See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog
The Grand Hyatt is a great place to experience the Riviera Maya
The former vice president joined the campaign to raise awareness of oceanic pollution