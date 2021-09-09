Savory Fund Invests Growth Capital into Pincho to Accelerate Popular Brand’s Expansion

Miami-born burger and kebab concept positioned for rapid growth following Sept. 1 investment

Miami, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Savory Fund announced today that it has invested in the popular burger and kebab concept, Pincho . The Miami-based fast-casual chain is the latest brand to attract growth capital from Mercato Partners’ $200 million Savory Fund, which was created to back promising emerging restaurant concepts.

Founded in 2010 by serial entrepreneur Otto Othman, Pincho’s Latin-inspired menu features burgers, kebabs, salads, bowls and more. Its highly experiential and bold flavors offer unique twists on familiar foods that consumers already know and love.

“We know that consumers are craving unique flavors and international experiences, and they’re increasingly looking for restaurants to transport them to their favorite destinations,” said Andrew K. Smith, managing partner and co-founder of the Savory Fund. “That’s why we decided to invest in Pincho. Its international, award-winning menu, differentiated branding and strong leadership team led by Otto are exactly what we look for in concepts poised for rapid growth.”

Pincho emerged from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic as a stable, winning concept thanks to the leadership team’s rapid adoption of new practices that optimized its off-premise and takeout business. Savory will capitalize on this positive momentum by unleashing the strengths of its value-added platform to enhance Pincho’s operations, accelerate its scale and unlock its massive potential.

Going forward, Othman will remain as CEO and will be joined on Pincho’s Board of Directors by Savory Fund executives Shauna Smith, Alonso Casteneda and Taylor DeHart.

Pincho currently operates eight retail locations across South Florida and licenses two additional locations at Florida International University and LoanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins. Savory’s investment will be used to immediately prepare for hyper-growth across a multi-state region, including additional growth in southern and central Florida and Texas.

“Since I first met the team at Savory more than two years ago, they have consistently demonstrated a unique ability to build brands like Pincho, unlocking additional enterprise value through their high level of execution and acceleration of scale,” Othman said. “We’re thrilled to partner with Savory and its outstanding leadership team as we embark on what is sure to be an exciting ride. We have always believed that Pincho is a concept that can and should expand from coast-to-coast, and I can’t wait to make our vision a reality.”

About The Savory Fund



The Savory Fund, a $200 million F&B practice managed by Andrew K. Smith and Greg Warnock of Mercato Partners, focuses on delivering outsized returns through strategic investments in the food and beverage industry. Savory partners with high-potential, profitable, emerging restaurant brands to deliver financial capital, industry expertise, revenue opportunities, profitability enhancements and new location development. The Savory team contributes directly to all aspects of growth and replication by using a proven playbook and methodology along with its 65-person veteran restaurant operations team. For more information, visit savoryfund.com .

About PINCHO

PINCHO is an award-winning and unique concept inspired by street food – Burgers + Kebabs –elevated to a modern day experience. Using the freshest of ingredients, custom meat blends and unique flavors, we pride ourselves on sourcing the highest quality products and carefully crafting each plate for an unforgettable experience. PINCHO has gone from an in-the-know locals’ secret to a well-known South Florida concept, gracing many national foodie “must try” lists. For more information, visit pincho.com .

Contact:

Ladd Biro

Champion Management

972-930-9933

lbiro@championmgt.com

The post Savory Fund Invests Growth Capital into Pincho to Accelerate Popular Brand’s Expansion first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.