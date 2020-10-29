Savor these stake cubes glazed with garlicky sauce
Juicy steak bites top noodles and spinach for this quick and tasty bowl dinner. Steak plays an important role in Korean cooking. Here steak cubes are coated with a garlicky sauce glaze.
Noodles are another staple. There are many noodle shops throughout the country. This noodle side dish calls for spinach, but any green vegetable — broccoli, green beans or peas — can be used.
Helpful Hints:
— Any type of quick-cooking steak can be used (skirt, flank, strip).
— Steamed or fresh Chinese noodles can be found in the produce department. Dried noodles or angel hair pasta can be used instead.
— Four crushed garlic cloves can be used instead of bottled minced garlic.
— An easy way to turn steak cubes over is with tongs or two spoons.
Countdown:
— Place water for noodles on to boil.
— Marinate steak.
— While steak marinates, Make Green Noodles and place in 2 bowls.
— Saute steak and add to bowls.
Shopping List:
To buy: 3/4 pound beef tenderloin, 1 small bottle low-sodium soy sauce, 1 small bottle white vinegar, 1 jar minced garlic, 1 bottle Dijon mustard, 1 small piece fresh ginger or 1 bottle ground ginger, 1 bottle sesame oil, 1/4 pound steamed Chinese, 1 package bean sprouts and 1 package washed, ready-to-eat spinach.
Staples: salt and freshly ground black pepper.
___
KOREAN STEAK BOWL
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
For steak bites:
3/4 pound beef tenderloin
1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce
1/4 cup white vinegar
2 teaspoons minced garlic
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon chopped fresh ginger or 2 teaspoons ground ginger
Dash of freshly ground black pepper
2 teaspoons sesame oil
Remove visible fat from steak and cut into 1-inch pieces. Place in a plastic bag. Add soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, mustard, ginger and black pepper. Seal the bag and gently shake to combine ingredients. Marinate 5 minutes turning bag over during that time.
Heat oil in a wok or skillet. Remove steak and saute cubes 2 minutes turning them oven once. Pour marinade into skillet and continue to saute 3 minutes. The sauce will reduce and thicken slightly. A meat thermometer should read 130 degrees for medium rare. Place steak and sauce over noodles in the bowls.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 310 calories (44% from fat), 15.3 g fat (5.3 g saturated, 6 g monounsaturated), 84 mg cholesterol, 38.8 g protein, 4.7 g carbohydrates, 0.7 g fiber, 1,190 mg sodium.
GREEN NOODLES
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
1/4 pound steamed Chinese noodles
1 cup fresh bean sprouts
6 cups washed, ready-to-eat spinach
2 teaspoons sesame oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Bring a large saucepan half filled with water to a boil. Add the noodles and boil 2 minutes. Add bean sprouts and spinach and boil 1 minute. Drain and toss with the sesame oil and salt and pepper to taste. Divide between 2 dinner bowls.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 296 calories (23% from fat), 7.5 g fat (1.4 g saturated, 2.5 g monounsaturated), 48 mg cholesterol, 12.2 g protein, 47 g carbohydrates, 5 g fiber, 87 mg sodium.
___
Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, "The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook." Listen to Linda on www.WDNA.org and all major podcast sites. Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.