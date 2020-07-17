Savor the Summer at Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que With Sweet Sips & Biscuits

Lucille’s Smokehouse Launches Free Drinks and Biscuits for All on The Restaurants’ Outdoor Patios

Irvine, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que has transformed its outdoor spaces into a veranda-inspired dining experience and is welcoming guests with a complimentary glass of either iced tea or Lucille’s Original Sidewalk Lemonade and a basket of freshly-baked biscuits and apple butter.

The restaurant brand, known for its Southern hospitality, wants to make people feel welcome to socialize with friends and family outside over iced cold refreshments and freshly baked biscuits as the perfect start to their dining experience.

“This summer is unlike anything we’ve ever seen and our new patios offer a relaxed and comfortable space to enjoy a delicious meal,” said Brad Hofman, Lucille’s President. “Starting with a complimentary glass of iced tea or lemonade and our house-made biscuits is our way of saying welcome.”

Summer isn’t the only thing heating up. Lucille’s is also introducing its new Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich which features crispy fried chicken breast topped with sweet pickles and creamy coleslaw, served on a soft brioche bun with a new special sauce, Alabama White bar-b-que sauce. Lucille’s new sauce is a rich, tangy, creamy twist on traditional bbq sauce with a hint of heat, creating a unique taste for this delicious sandwich.

Lucille’s Southern-inspired menu is centered around succulent cuts of ribs, brisket, tri-tip, chicken and more that are smoked low and slow to perfection, and served with a variety of authentic bar-b-que sauces from different regions.

Sweet Sips & Biscuits is going on now and will continue at all locations where outdoor dining is available throughout the summer months. Lucille’s complete menu is also available for take-out or delivery. For more information, please visit: https://lucillesbbq.com .

About Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que

Family owned and operated, Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que restaurants offer award-winning savory Southern-style food at its 23 full-service restaurants throughout California, Arizona and Nevada. Signature slow-smoked barbecue ribs and beef, flavorful appetizers, salads, burgers, sides and desserts are served with a large helping of down-home, friendly service. Lucille’s restaurants are reminiscent of a Southern roadhouse with distinctive Southern decor, and Flying Pig Lounges that serve spirits and a full menu. Visit www.lucillesbbq.com for more information.

Contact:

Barbara Caruso

714-328-3273

barbara@c-squaredpr.com