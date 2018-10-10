Savor the Season with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) At Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, it is never too early to begin preparing for the holidays. From now until October 28, guests receive a Free Pumpkin Pie with the purchase of The Complete Holiday Feast.

“We want our guests to enjoy a stress-free holiday experience by providing convenient, delicious meals for them,” says Trevor Wilson, Vice President of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “With our Holiday Feasts we hope to let guests focus on what is important this year, Savoring the Season with friends and family.”

Dickey’s Complete Holiday Feast includes the guests’ choice of Cajun Fried Turkey, Smoked Turkey, Spiral Cut Ham or Prime Rib and comes with Baked Potato Casserole, Green Beans, Cornbread Dressing and a dozen buttery rolls. The Dickey’s Complete Holiday Feast feeds 10-12.

Dickey’s also offers The Dinner Feast which serves 8-10 as well as a la carte options. All Dickey’s holiday options are heat and serve.

Guests can pre-order and pay for their Complete Holiday Feast in-store or online before October 28 and receive a Free Pumpkin Pie.

Find your local Dickey’s location here, order online at dickeys.com or order on the Dickey’s App.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 77 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations across the nation have served guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue. At Dickey’s, all meats are smoked low and slow on-site, every night in every location. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2018 Dickey’s Barbecue Pit made the Top 10. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

