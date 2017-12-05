Savor the Benefits of Gift Giving this Holiday Season with Ovation Brands

Receive a $5 bonus certificate with the purchase of $30 in gift cards

San Antonio, TX (RestaurantNews.com) This holiday season, Ovation Brands’® portfolio of restaurants – Old Country Buffet®, Ryan’s®, HomeTown® Buffet and Country Buffet® – is making gift giving more rewarding by offering bonus certificates for gift card purchases. From now until December 31, 2017, guests will receive a $5 certificate when they purchase $30 in gift cards. Bonus certificates are valid from January 1, 2018 to February 28, 2018 only.

“More and more people are looking for experiential gifts and our gift cards offer just that,” said Mike Griffith, Director of Marketing for Ovation Brands®. “Instead of gifting something that will sit on a shelf and collect dust, these cards provide an opportunity for loved ones to get together and enjoy a homestyle meal in a warm and friendly environment.”

Gift cards may be purchased in-store at any Ryan’s, HomeTown Buffet, Country Buffet or Old Country Buffet and are valid at any of the brands’ restaurants located throughout the country. Gift cards may also be purchased online at www.Ryans.com, www.HomeTownBuffet.com, www.CountryBuffet.com, or www.OldCountryBuffet.com.

The $5 bonus certificates will be available through December 31, 2017 and will be awarded for gift card purchases totaling $30. Bonus certificates are good from January, 1, 2018 through February 28, 2018. Exclusions may apply. Check your local restaurant for details.

“Whether you’re looking for stocking stuffers or something more substantial, our gift cards offer a perfect solution for all ages,” added Griffith.

About Ovation Brands®

Ovation Brands currently operates 103 restaurants in 30 states, principally operated under the Old Country Buffet®, HomeTown® Buffet and Ryan’s® brands. Visit www.Ryans.com, www.HomeTownBuffet.com, www.CountryBuffet.com, or www.OldCountryBuffet.com for more information.

