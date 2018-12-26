Save the Tables: Your New Year's Eve reservation is ready — all you have to do is call

Welcome back to our annual Save-the-Tables story, a tradition that I’ve been doing, with only two interruptions, since 1994.

Here’s how it works. I’ve arranged for restaurants in the city and suburbs to reserve a table (or two or more) for New Year’s Eve under my name. Starting Wednesday, readers can call those restaurants, ask for the “Phil Vettel” table and claim that reservation for their very own.

First caller wins. But because I have 201 participating restaurants, that’s a lot of winners.

To clarify: These are not free dinners. They’re not even discounted dinners. These are full-freight, batteries-not-included evenings. The only thing you get (assuming you’re the first caller) is a reservation that would be almost impossible to snag at this late date.

Looking for a four-star night out? I’ve got tables at Acadia, George Trois, Next, Spiaggia and Topolobampo. Glam? Blvd and Tao are on board. If you love views, I’ve got Gibsons Italia, NoMI Kitchen and the Signature Room.

If you want intimacy, try Brindille, Geja’s Cafe or Temporis. If you prefer your celebrations big and noisy, I’ve got the parties at Crystal Garden, Joy District, LondonHouse and Motel Bar.

Are cocktails your focus? The Aviary, Mordecai and Violet Hour are here. Super casual? Pick a Beatrix; any Beatrix.

I’ve got the newest restaurants in town: Avli Taverna, Bar Ramone, Funkenhausen, Taureaux Tavern, Twain, Virtue and Yugen. I’ve got enough steakhouses to start my own ranch.

All just a phone call or email away.

And now, the fine print: Unless otherwise noted, prices are per person, and do not include beverage, tax or tip. Menu and prices are subject to change. If you’re reading this at 6 a.m., operators are probably not standing by. Do not assume that you’re the first caller until a live person tells you so. Participating restaurants have sole discretion in determining the first caller. Some restaurants, you’ll note, can be contacted only by email.

Have your credit card ready when you call; in most cases, a credit-card deposit, or even full prepayment, will be required.

Best of luck.

$151 and more

Acadia. Table for two at 5:30 p.m. Shanghai-inspired New Year’s menu, $175. 1639 S. Wabash Ave., 312-360-9500.

The Albert. Table for four at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Seven-course tasting menu, $165; five-course menu, $125. Optional wine pairing, $55. 228 E. Ontario St., 312-471-3883.

Alinea. Table for two at 8:30 p.m. Multi-sensory, 16- to 18-course menu with “experimental moments,” $425. 1723 N. Halsted St.; email table request to hospitality@alinearestaurant.com.

Arun’s Thai Restaurant. Table for up to four at 7:30 p.m. 12-course tasting and glass of Champagne, $150. 4156 N. Kedzie Ave., 773-539-1909.

The Aviary. Table for two at 9:15 p.m. Celebratory five-course cocktail experience with food and midnight Champagne toast, $245. 955 W. Fulton Market; email table request to hospitality@theaviary.com.

Boka. Table for four at 6:15 p.m. Five-course menu, $130 (plus automatic 20 percent gratuity). 1729 N. Halsted St., 312-337-6070.

Brindille. Table for two at 9 p.m. Eight-course tasting menu, $175, wine pairing $100; five-course menu, $125, wine pairing, $60. Regular menu also available. 534 N. Clark St., 312-595-1616.

Crystal Gardens.Two VIP tables for four at 9 p.m. Phil Stefani signature food stations, 20 bars, two bottles Champagne per table, party favors, DJ, midnight toast. $864.30 per table. Navy Pier, 700 E. Grand Ave.; call Jon Landan, 312-560-4422.

George Trois. Table for two or four at 8 p.m. 12-course menu, $205; wine pairings available. 847-562-6105.

Hubbard Inn. Saving a club-level, six-seat table with open-bar package, bottle of vodka, two bottles Champagne, passed hors d’oeuvres, VIP entry, midnight toast, complimentary happy hour on Dec. 30 and complimentary New Year’s Day brunch. Tables starts at $2,000. 110 W. Hubbard St., 312-222-1331.

Entente. Table for 2 at 8:30 p.m. Eight-course menu, $145, $260 with wine pairings (includes tax and service). 3056 N. Lincoln Ave., 872-206-8553.

Joy District. Four tickets for 9 p.m. party; one table for four. Tickets, $150, include premium bar package, passed hors d’oeuvres, nightclub access, DJ and midnight toast. Table, $500, includes bottle of vodka, bottle of Champagne and hors d’oeuvres. 112 W. Hubbard St., 312-955-0399.

LondonHouse Chicago. Two sets of two tickets for each of the hotel’s New Year’s Eve parties (doors open 8:30 p.m.). Juliette Ballroom party ($175) includes four-hour open bar, passed hors d’oeuvres, Champagne toast and midnight breakfast buffet. Second party, at LH on 21 ($150), includes four-hour open bar, passed hors d’oeuvres 8:30-10 p.m. and Champagne toast. 85 E. Wacker Drive, 312-253-2317.

Next. Table for two at 9:15 p.m. Retrospective Alinea menu and Champagne toast at midnight, $385. 953 W. Fulton Market; email table request to hospitality@nextrestaurant.com.

Signature Room. Table for two at 8 p.m. Five-course menu, $225. Live music, midnight balloon drop. 875 N. Michigan Ave., 312-787-9596.

Spiaggia. Table for two at 6:30 p.m. Featuring an 8-course menu ($250, optional wine pairing $140) and a 10-course menu ($300, optional wine pairing $175). 980 N. Michigan Ave., 312-280-2750.

Topolobampo. Table for two at 8:30 p.m. Tasting menu, $140. Live mariachi, Champagne toast. 445 N. Clark St. 312-661-1434.

Terrace 16. Table for two at 5 and 9 p.m. First seating will feature a multi-course menu, $145; the second-seating menu, $185, includes Champagne toast at midnight. 401 N. Wabash Ave., 312-588-8600.

Yugen. Table for four at 5 and 9 p.m. Mari Katsumura’s seven-course tasting menu, $275; beverage pairing, $175. 652 W. Randolph St., 312-265-1008.

$75-$150

20 East. Table for two at 7:30 p.m. Regular menu plus specials. Talbott Hotel, 20 E. Delaware Place, 312-397-3633.

210 Live. Table for two and four at 6:45 and 7:15 p.m. Buffet dinner, open bar until 9 p.m., live music, midnight bubbly toast, $150. 210 Green Bay Road, Highwood, 847-433-0304.

III Forks. Table for two at 7:30 p.m. and table for four at 8:30 p.m. Special a la carte menu; featured entree of filet mignon and lobster tail, $80. 180 N. Field Blvd., 312-938-4303.

Acanto. Table for two at 6 p.m. and table for four at 8:30 p.m. Four-course menu, $95; optional wine pairing $55. 18 S. Michigan Ave., 312-578-0763.

Ada St. Two tickets for the Guilty Pleasures party beginning 9 p.m., featuring passed hors d’oeuvres, welcome cocktail, midnight toast and more. 1664 N. Ada St., 773-697-7069.

Artango Bar and Steakhouse. Table for four at 7:30 p.m. and table for two at 9 p.m. Four-course menu, $75 (early seating) and $105 (late seating). Also saving two drink-package tickets, $35, for 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. 4767 N. Lincoln Ave., 872-208-7441.

Band of Bohemia. Table for four at 8:30 p.m. Seven-course tasting menu, $145. 4710 N. Ravenswood Ave., 773-271-4710.

Baptiste & Bottle. Table for two at 6 p.m.; table for two at 8 p.m. Four-course tasting menu, $78. 101 E. Erie St., 312-667-6793.

Bar Biscay. Table for four at 10 p.m. Four-course menu, $75. Optional drink pairings, $25. 1450 W. Chicago Ave., 312-455-8900.

Bellemore. Table for two at 8 and 9 p.m. Five-course menu, $95; wine pairings available for $50 or $75. 564 W. Randolph St., 312-667-0104.

Benny’s Chop House. Table for two to six, 4-11 p.m. Regular menu plus specials; live music; Champagne toast at midnight.

Bistronomic. Table for two at 6:30 p.m. and table for four at 9 p.m. Early seating features four-course tasting menu, $85 (optional wine pairing $30); late seating features five-course menu, $105 (optional wine pairing $30). 840 N. Wabash Ave., 312-944-8400.

Blvd. Table for four at 8:45 p.m. Prix-fixe family-style menu, $125, includes DJ, midnight toast, other surprises. 817 W. Lake St., 312-526-3116.

Booth One. Dinner for two at 5 and 9 p.m. Early seating features a five-course menu and live jazz, $65; late seating features a five-course menu, disco party and Champagne toast, $105. Ambassador Chicago, 1301 N. State Parkway, 312-649-0535.

Cafe Robey. Table for two at 7 and 9 p.m. Five-course menu, $75; optional wine pairing, $35. 1616 N. Milwaukee Ave., 872-315-3084.

Carnivale. Table for four at 7:30 p.m. “Greatest Showman” party includes prix-fixe menu, $85. Entertainment includes ringmaster, trapeze artist, Bearded Champagne Lady, DJ and more. 702 W. Fulton St. 312-850-5005.

Chicago Chop House. Table for two at 5:30 p.m., table for four at 6 p.m. Regular steakhouse menu. 60 W. Ontario St., 312-552-7729.

City Mouse. Table for two at 8 and 9 p.m.; table for four at 8:30 p.m. Three-course menu, $80; optional beverage pairing, $40. Midnight toast. 311 N. Morgan St., 312-764-1908.

Circa. Table for four at 7 p.m. Prix-fixe menu, $85, including glass of Champagne; optional wine pairing, $40. The Gwen Hotel, 521 N. Rush St., 312-645-1500.

Coda di Volpe. Table for two at 6 p.m. and table for four at 8:30 p.m. Four-course menu, $90 at 6 p.m., and $100 at 8:30 p.m.; wine pairing, $45. Late seating includes Champagne toast. 3335 N. Southport Ave., 773-687-8568.

Daisies. Table for four at 7:30 p.m. Four-course menu, $75; optional wine pairing, $35. 2523 N. Milwaukee Ave., 773-661-1671.

The Dearborn. Table for two at 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.; table for four at 8:30 p.m. Four-course menu, $98; regular menu and a la carte specials also available. 145 N. Dearborn St., 312-384-1242.

The Duck Inn. Table for two to four at 7:30 p.m. Six-course tasting menu, $115; drink pairings available. Signature rotisserie duck and classic bar snacks also available. 2701 S. Eleanor St., 312-724-8811.

Duck Duck Goat. Table for two at 6 p.m. Family-style Chinese menu, $85 (includes tax and gratuity). 857 W. Fulton Market, 312-902-3825.

Dusek’s Board & Beer. Table for two at 9:30 p.m. Seven-course menu, with midnight toast, $85; wine and beer pairings available. 1227 W. 18th St., 312-526-3851.

Dutch & Doc’s. Table for two or four at 6, 8 and 10 p.m. Three-course menu, $75; regular menu available. 3600 N. Clark St., 773-360-0207.

Eden. Table for two at 8 p.m. Five course tasting menus (one vegetarian), $120; optional wine pairing, $30. 1748 W. Lake St., 312-366-2294.

80 Proof. Two tickets for New Year’s Eve celebration; doors open 9 p.m. Specialty food and drink package, Champagne toast and DJ music, $90. 1500 N. Wells St., 773-966-0404.

Ella Elli. Saving its love seat bar stools (two people per love seat). Four seats for two at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Five-course menu, $95. 1349 W. Cornelia Ave., 773-935-3552.

Entente. Table for two at 8:30 p.m. Eight-course dinner, $145. 3056 N. Lincoln Ave., 872-206-8553.

Fat Rice. Table for four at 8 p.m., table for two at 10 p.m. Classique hip-hop dinner features French-inspired menu with twists, $100. A la carte and luxury upgrades (caviar, Champagne, wine) available. 2957 W. Diversey Ave., 773-661-9170.

Filini Restaurant. Table for four at 7 p.m. Five-course menu, $85. Radisson Blu Aqua Chicago, 221 N. Columbus Drive, 312-477-0234.

Forbidden Root. Table for two at 8 p.m. Open bar, buffet, photo booth, gift bags and more, $80. 1746 W. Chicago Ave., 312-929-2202.

Formento’s. Table for four at 7 p.m. Four-course menu, $79. 925 W. Randolph St., 312-690-7295.

Found. Table for four at 9 p.m. Midnight in Havana party features five-course menu for $75. Early-bird, three-course menu, $50, available 5-6 p.m. 1631 Chicago Ave., Evanston, 847-868-8945.

Geja’s Cafe. Table for two or four at 5, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Four-course fondue dinner with live guitar music. 5 p.m. seating, $95, and 7:30 p.m. seating, $115, includes glass of Piper Heidsieck Champagne; 10 p.m. seating, $130, includes bottle (one per couple) of Piper Heidsieck. 340 W. Armitage Ave., 773-281-9101.

Gemini. Table for four at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Four-course menu, $90, includes Champagne toast. 2075 N. Lincoln Ave., 773-525-2522.

Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse. Table for four at 6, 8 and 10:30 p.m. Regular menu featured. 1028 N. Rush St., 312-266-8999.

Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse Oak Brook. Table for four at 7:30 p.m. Regular menu featured. 2105 S. Spring Road, Oak Brook, 630-954-000.

Gibsons Italia. Table for two at 8 p.m. Regular menu with New Year’s Eve specials. 233 N. Canal St., 312-414-1100.

GT Prime. Table for four at 7 p.m. Regular menu. 707 N. Wells St., 312-600-6305.

The Heritage. Table for two at 7:30 p.m.; table for four at 8:30 p.m. Prix-fixe menu, $75; optional caviar service ($60) and beverage pairing ($30) available. 7403 W. Madison St., Forest Park, 708-435-4937.

Heritage Restaurant & Caviar Bar. Table for four at 7 and 9 p.m. Three-course menu, $75. 2700 W. Chicago Ave., 773-661-9577.

Hugo’s Frog Bar & Fish House. Table for four at 5:30, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Regular menu featured. 1024 N. Rush St., 312-640-0999.

Hugo’s Frog Bar & Fish House Naperville. Table of four at 7 p.m. Regular menu featured. 55 S. Main St., Naperville, 630-548-3764.

Imperial Lamian. Table for four at 5, 7 and 9 p.m. Regular menu, with specials. 6 W. Hubbard St., 312-595-9440.

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak and Stone Crab. Table for four at 11 p.m. Regular menu plus midnight toast. 60 E. Grand Ave., 312-379-5637.

The Kennison. Table for two at 7 and 8 p.m. Four-course menu, $75 (wine pairing, $35); five-course menu, $90 (wine pairing, $40). 1800 N. Lincoln Ave., 312-981-7070.

Kurah Mediterranean. Table for two at 9 p.m. Three-course menu with passed desserts, $149 includes tax and gratuity. 1335 S. Michigan Ave.; call Chris Kimpel at 312-624-8611.

Lawry’s the Prime Rib. Tables for two to four at 5 and 7 p.m. Regular menu; live jazz singers. 100 E. Ontario St., 312-787-5000.

Le Colonial. Table for four at 8:30 p.m. Le Colonial’s last NYE before it moves around the corner in February. Three-course Vietnamese menu, $75. 937 N. Rush St., 312-255-0088.

Michael Jordan’s Restaurant. Table for up to six at 7:30 p.m. Regular menu. 1225 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook; 630-828-2932.

Michael Jordan’s Steak House. Table for four at 7 p.m. Four-course tasting menu (including the 23-layer chocolate cake), $110. 505 N. Michigan Ave., 312-321-8823.

Momotaro. Table for four at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Regular menu plus specials. 820 W. Lake St., 312-733-4818.

Monteverde. Table for four at 6:30 p.m., table for two at 9:30 p.m., two bar seats at 9:30 p.m. Early seating features four-course menu, $110 (wine pairing, $35); late seating features five-course menu, $125 (wine pairing, $40). Live music; midnight toast. 1020 W. Madison St., 312-888-3041.

Mordecai. Table for two at 6 p.m. Four-course dinner, $85. 3632 N. Clark St., 773-269-5410.

Nacional 27. Table for four at 7 p.m. Unlimited Brazilian menu and prosecco toast, $99. 325 W. Huron St., 312-664-2727.

Osteria Via Stato. Table for four at 8 p.m. Four-course Italian menu, $75. 620 N. State St., 312-642-8450.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille. Table for four at 9:30 p.m. Special three-course dinner, followed by midnight toast in Bar 79, $79.95. (Three-course dinner before 5:30 p.m., $59.95.) 5 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, 630-571-1808.

Prime & Provisions. Table for four at 7:45 p.m. Regular menu with specials; complimentary amuse on arrival, midnight toast. 222 N. LaSalle St., 312-726-7777.

Proxi. Table for two at 8:30. Globally inspired, family-style menu, $80. 565 W. Randolph St., 312-466-1950.

Restaurant Michael. Table for four or six at 8 p.m. Three-course menu, $94. 64 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, 847-441-3100.

River Roast. Table for four at 7 p.m. A la carte menu of favorites such as prime rib roast and roasted duck. Music by Jamiah Rodgers blues band 8 p.m. to midnight. 315 N. LaSalle St., 312-822-0100.

Roister. Table for two at 7:45 p.m. Regular a la carte menu. 951 W. Fulton Market; email table request to hospitality@roisterrestaurant.com ($40 deposit required).

Roka Akor. Table for four at 6 p.m. Five-course tasting menu, $138. 456 N. Clark St., 312-477-7652.

Santo Cielo. Table for up to four at 5, 6 and 9 p.m. Early seatings feature a four-course menu, $55; optional wine pairing, $30. Complimentary glass of sparkling wine. Late seating includes four-course menu, $75; optional wine pairing, $105, party favors and midnight toast. 123 Water St., Naperville, 630-323-0700.

Saranello’s. Table for four at 8 p.m. Four-course menu, $79.95. DJ, dance floor and Champagne toast. 601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, 847-777-6878.

Sepia. Table for two at 6 p.m. Four-course menu, $90; optional wine pairings, $65. 123 N. Jefferson St., 312-441-1920.

Signature Room. Table for two at 6 p.m. Three-course menu, $125. 875 N. Michigan Ave., 312-787-9596.

Steadfast. Table for four at 5:30 and 8 p.m. Early seating features five-course tasting menu, $65 (wine pairing, $60); late seating features 10-course tasting menu, $110 (wine pairing, $90). 120 W. Monroe St., 312-801-8899.

Steak 48. Table for two at 8 and 9 p.m. Regular menu; midnight toast. 615 N. Wabash Ave., 312-266-4848.

Swift & Sons. Table for two at 7 and 9 p.m. Regular menu. 1000 W. Fulton Market, 312-733-9420.

Tao. Table for four to six at 4 and 4:30 p.m. A la carte menu. 632 N. Dearborn St., email taochicagonye@taogroup.com and reference this article to claim table.

Tavern on Rush. Table for four at 6 p.m. Regular menu plus specials. Party favors, midnight toast. 1031 N. Rush St., 312-664-9600.

Temporis. Table for two at 6 p.m. Ten-course tasting menu, $150. 933 N. Ashland Ave., 773-697-4961.

Tied House. Two tables for four at 8 p.m. Tasting menu, $95; regular menu also available. 3157 N. Southport Ave., 773-697-4632.

Tiny Goat. Table for two at 8 p.m. for Stephanie Izard’s new pop-up. Multi-course menu of Izard’s favorite dishes of 2018, $125. 820 W. Randolph St. (second floor). Reservations via Tock; to claim table, call 312-600-9601, ext. 203.

Walton Street Kitchen & Bar. Table for four at 6 and 9 p.m. Five-course menu, $90 (6 p.m. seating) and $110 (9 p.m. seating). 912 N. State St., 773-570-3525.

Wildfire. Table for two at 5:45, 6:45, 8:45 and 9:45 p.m. Regular menu plus specials. 159 W. Erie St., 312-787-9000.

$74 and less

312 Chicago. Table for four at 8:30 p.m. Four-course menu, $60. 136 N. LaSalle St., 312-696-2420.

A Toda Madre. Table for up to four at 5, 6 and 9 p.m. Regular menu with specials, and complimentary shot of mezcal. 499 Main St., Glen Ellyn, 630-474-0969.

Aba. Two tables for two, and two tables for up to four at 6 and 8 p.m. A la cart menu with specials; midnight toast. 302 N. Green St., 773-645-1400.

Anker. Table for two and table for four at 7:30 p.m. A la carte menu with specials. 1576 N. Milwaukee Ave., 773-904-1121.

Antico Posto. Two tables for up to four at 7 p.m. Regular menu with specials. 118 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, 630-586-9200.

Arami. Table for two at 7 p.m. Regular menu available. 1829 W. Chicago Ave., 312-243-1535.

Avli Taverna. Table for four at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Four-course menu, $55; optional beverage pairing, $35. 1335 W. Wrightwood Ave., 773-857-5577.

Bar Ramone. Two tables for two, and two tables for up to four at 6 and 8 p.m. A la carte menu with specials; midnight toast. 441 N. Clark St., 312-985-6909.

Bar Roma. Table for four at 7 p.m. and table for two at 8:30 p.m. Regular menu plus specials. 5101 N. Clark St., 773-942-7572.

The Barn Steakhouse. Table for four at 9 p.m. Regular menu with specials. 1016 Church St. (rear entrance), Evanston, 847-868-8041.

Beacon Tavern. Table for two at 6 p.m. and table for four at 8:30 p.m. Regular menu, plus specials. 405 N. Wabash Ave., 312-955-4226.

Beatrix. Two tables for up to four guests at 6 and 8 p.m. A la carte specials, midnight toast. 519 N. Clark St., 312-284-1377.

Beatrix Streeterville. Two tables for up to four guests at 6 and 8 p.m. A la carte specials, midnight toast. 671 N. St. Clair St., 312-642-0001.

Beatrix Fulton Market. Two tables for up to four at 6 and 8 p.m. A la carte specials, midnight toast. 834 W. Fulton Market, 312-733-0370.

Bernie’s Lunch & Supper. Table for four at 6:30 p.m. Three-course menu, $65. 660 N. Orleans St., 312-624-9892.

Bien Trucha. Table for up to four at 5, 6 and 9 p.m. Regular menu with specials, and complimentary shot of mezcal. 410 W. State St., Geneva, 630-232-2665.

Big Bowl. Two tables for four at 6 p.m. and two tables for four at 8 p.m. Regular menu and specials. 215 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, 847-808-8880.

Bite Cafe. Table for two at 8:30 p.m., table for four at 9 p.m. A la carte menu from new executive chef Marcos Munoz. BYOB. 1039 N. Western Ave., 773-395-2483.

Bobby’s. Two tables for four at 5, 7, 9 and 10 p.m. at the Lincoln Park and Deerfield locations. Regular menu with specials, Champagne toast at midnight; 5 p.m. reservation includes take-home bottle of prosecco. 2518 N. Lincoln Ave., 773-799-8555; 695 Deerfield Road, Deerfield, 847-607-9104.

Brickhouse. Two tickets for the New Year’s party; doors open 9 p.m. Specialty food and drink package, bubbly toast and DJ music. 3647 N. Clark St., 773-377-4770.

The Bristol. Table for two at 7 p.m. Four-course menu of classic dishes, $69. 2152 W. Damen Ave., 773-862-5555.

Broken Barrel Bar. Table for two and four at 5 p.m. Regular menu; kids eat free. 2548 N. Southport Ave., 773-327-4900.

Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba! Table for four at 7 p.m. Regular tapas menu plus chef specials; midnight cava toast. 2024 N. Halsted St., 773-935-5000.

Cafe Lucci. Two tables for four at 5, 7, 9 and 10 p.m. Regular menu with specials, Champagne toast at midnight; 5 p.m. reservation includes take-home bottle of prosecco. 609 N. Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, 847-729-2268.

Cafe Spiaggia. Table for two at 6:30 p.m. Regular menu. 980 N. Michigan Ave., 312-280-2750.

Cantina Laredo. Table for four at 7:30 p.m.; table for two at 8:30 p.m. Three-course menu, $65 (cocktail pairing, $15.99); regular menu also available. 508 N. State St., 312-955-0014.

City Winery Chicago. Table for two to four at 7 and 9 p.m. Regular menu with food and drink specials. DJ music in dining room; Avery Sunshine performs two shows in concert venue (separate ticket required). 1200 W. Randolph St., 312-733-9463.

Cochon Volant Brasserie. Table for four at 7:45 p.m. Regular menu plus specials. 100 W. Monroe St., 312-754-6560.

Commonwealth Tavern. Four tickets for 8 p.m. party. Appetizer buffet, open bar, party favors, midnight toast. 2000 W. Roscoe St., 773-697-7965.

Connie’s Pizza. Table for four at 5:45 and 8 p.m. Regular menu. 2373 S. Archer Ave., 312-326-3443.

Davanti Enoteca. Table for four at 7 p.m. Regular menu with specials. 1359 W. Taylor St., 312-226-5550.

The Dawson. Table for two at 6 p.m. and table for four at 8:30 p.m. Regular menu with specials; upstairs dance party begins at 10 p.m. 730 W. Grand Ave., 312-243-8955.

DMK Burger Bar. Two tickets for Best of Chicago celebration, featuring buffet dinner, fireworks view and midnight countdown, $45. Doors open 7 p.m. Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., 312-624-8017.

Dos Urban Cantina. Table for two and four at 6 and 9 p.m. Four-course menu, $60, includes glass of sparkling wine. 2829 W. Armitage Ave., 773-661-6452.

Drawl Southern Cookhouse & Whiskey Bar. Table for two at 5 and 8 p.m. Regular menu with specials. 2423 N. Clark St., 773-687-8111.

Ema. Table for two at 6 p.m.; two tables for up to four guests at 6 and 8 p.m. Regular menu with a la carte specials. 74 W. Illinois St., 312-527-5586.

Etta. Table for four at 7 p.m. Multi-course, family-style menu, $65. 1840 W. North Ave., 312-757-4444.

Firefly Kitchen. Table for four at 7 p.m. Regular menu, plus food and cocktail specials. DJ music; midnight toast. 111 Green Bay Road, Wilmette, 224-408-2494.

Fish Bar. Table for two at 6 p.m. Four-course menu and bubbly toast, $55. 2956 N. Sheffield Ave., 773-687-8177.

Fisk & Co. Table for two at 7 and 9 p.m. Regular menu. 225 N. Wabash Ave., 312-236-9300.

Flight Club. Table for four at 8 p.m. Regular menu plus specials. 111. W. Wacker Drive, 312-284-2474, ext. 623.

The Florentine. Table for two at 7 p.m. Regular menu with specials. 151 W. Adams St., 312-660-8866.

Francesca’s on Chestnut. Table for four at 7 p.m. Regular menu plus specials. 312-482-8800.

Frasca. Table for four at 7 and 8 p.m. Special a la carte menu. 3358 N. Paulina St., 773-248-5222.

Free Rein. Table for two or four at 6:15 and 8:15 p.m. Regular menu. 224 N. Michigan Ave., 312-334-6700.

Funkenhausen. Table for four at 8 p.m. Regular menu plus specials. 1709 W. Chicago Ave., 312-929-4727.

Fulton Market Kitchen. Table for four at 7:45 p.m. Five-course menu, $75. 311 N. Sangamon St., 312-733-6900.

The Gage. Table for two at 6 p.m. and table for four at 8:30 p.m. Regular menu with specials. 24 S. Michigan Ave., 312-372-4243.

Girl & the Goat. Table for two at 8 p.m. Regular menu. 809 W. Randolph St., 312-492-6262.

GT Fish & Oyster. Table for four at 7 p.m. Regular menu. 531 N. Wells St., 312-929-3501.

HaiSous. Two seats at the chef’s counter at 5:30 p.m. Four-course tasting menu, $65; optional cocktail and wine pairing, $35. 1800 S. Carpenter St. 312-702-1303.

The Hampton Social. Table for four at 8 p.m. at the city and suburban locations. Regular menu with specials. 353 W. Hubbard St., 312-464-0500; 164 E. Grand Ave., 312-414-1861; 705 Village Center Drive, Burr Ridge, 630-219-0009.

Incontro A Tavola. Table for two at 8 p.m.; table for four at 8:30 p.m. The first seating features a four-course dinner for two, $69 per person; the 8:30 seating features the regular menu. 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, 847-836-1700.

L. Woods Tap & Pine Lodge. Four tables for up to four guests each at 9 and 9:30 p.m. Three-course menu, $20.19. 7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, 847-677-3350.

Le Sud. Table for four at 7:30 p.m.; table for two at 8:30 p.m. Regular menu plus specials. 2301 W. Roscoe St.. 773-857-1985.

Locanda. Table for two and table for four at 7 and 8 p.m. Regular menu plus specials. 201 E. Walton Place, 312-397-8800.

The Loyalist. Table for two at 7 p.m. Special menu, $65, includes choice of prime rib or whole loup de mer, and sides. 177 N. Ada St., 773-913-3774.

Luxbar. Table for four at 6, 8 and 10 p.m. Regular menu featured. 18 E. Bellevue Place, 312-642-3400.

MAD Social. Table for two at 5 and 7 p.m. Regular menu plus specials. 1140 W. Madison St., 312-243-2097.

Merchant. Table for four at 7 and 8 p.m. Five-course dinner, $50; optional wine and cocktail pairing, $25; a la carte menu also available. 3137 W. Logan Blvd., 773-687-8822.

mfk. Table for four at 10 p.m. Four-course, family-style menu, $65. 432 W. Diversey Parkway, 773-857-2540.

Mity Nice Bar & Grill. Two tables for up to four at 6 p.m., four tables for up to four at 6:30 p.m. Regular menu. 835 N. Michigan Ave., 312-335-4745.

Mon Ami Gabi. Table for four at 7 p.m. Regular menu plus specials; Champagne toast. 2300 N. Lincoln Park West, 773-348-8886.

Motel Bar. Two tickets for NYE celebration; doors open 9 p.m. Appetizers, drink package, Champagne toast and DJ music. 600 W. Chicago Ave., 312-786-5525.

Mott St. Table for four at 8 p.m. 10-item tasting menu, $55; 15-item menu (including whole fish), $75. Tasting menus for two or more; regular menu also available. 1401 N. Ashland Ave., 773-687-9977.

Naoki. Table for four at 7 p.m. A la carte menu with Japanese specialties. 2300 N. Lincoln Park West, 773-868-0002.

Nico Osteria. Table for four at 6 p.m.; table for two at 8:30 p.m. Regular menu. 1015 N. Rush St., 312-944-7100.

Nonnina. Table for four at 5 p.m. Regular menu with specials. 340 N. Clark St. 312-822-0077.

Octavio. Table for six at 8:30 p.m. Regular dinner menu. 5310 N. Clark St., 773-293-1223.

Piccolo Sogno. Table for four at 6:30 p.m. Regular menu plus specials. 464 N. Halsted St., 312-421-0077.

Portsmith. Table for two and four at 8 p.m. Regular menu plus specials; complimentary glass of Champagne. 660 N. State St., 312-202-6050.

Prairie Grass Cafe. Table for four at 6 p.m. at Prairie Grass, which always closes early on New Year’s Eve (last reservation is 7:30 p.m.). Regular menu featured. 601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, 847-205-4433.

The Press Room. Table for two at 7 p.m. Regular menu. 1134 W. Washington St., 331-240-1914.

The Promontory. Table for four at 9:30. Four-course menu and midnight toast, $60; optional wine pairing, $25. 5311 S. Lake Park Ave., 312-801-2100.

The Publican. Two tables for two and one table for four at 6:30 p.m., and two tables for two and one table for four at 9:30 p.m. Family-style sharing menu, $65; a la carte menu also available. 837 W. Fulton Market, 312-773-9555.

The Purple Pig. Table for four at 9 p.m. Regular menu, plus specials (including a bone marrow and caviar dish) and $20 wines and Champagne by the glass. 500 N. Michigan Ave., 312-464-1744.

Quartino. Table for four at 7, 7:30, 8 and 8:30 p.m. Regular menu featured. 626 N. State St., 312-698-5000.

Quiubo. Table for up to four at 5, 6 and 9 p.m. Regular menu with specials, and complimentary shot of mezcal. 120 Water St., Naperville, 331-702-2711.

Rack House Kitchen & Tavern. Three tables of up to six at 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Regular menu plus specials. 222 E. Algonquin Road, Arlington Heights, 847-640-7225.

Remington’s. Table for four at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Special a la carte menu. 20 N. Michigan Ave., 312-782-6000.

Siena Tavern. Table for four at 7:15 p.m. Regular menu with specials. 51 W. Kinzie St., 312-592-1322.

Somerset. Table for two at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Regular menu with specials. 1112 N. State St., 312-586-2150.

Split-Rail. Table for four at 7 p.m. Regular dinner menu, plus list of all-women winemakers. 2500 W. Chicago Ave., 773-697-4413.

State and Lake Chicago Tavern. Table for two and table for four at 4 and 9 p.m. Regular menu with specials. 201 N. State St., 312-239-9400.

Staytion Market & Bar. Table for two at 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Special a la carte menu. 1 W. Wacker Drive, 312-372-7200.

Stefani Prime. Table for four at 5 and 8 p.m. Regular menu plus specials. 6755 N. Cicero Ave., Lincolnwood, 847-696-6755.

Stella Barra Pizzeria. Table for four at 7 p.m. Regular menu plus specials. 1954 N. Halsted St., 773-634-4101.

Summer House Santa Monica. Table for four at 7 p.m. Regular menu plus specials. 1954 N. Halsted St., 773-634-4100.

Sunda New Asian. Two tables for two to four at 6, 7 and 9 p.m. Regular menu plus specials. 110 W. Illinois St., 312-644-0500.

Tanta. Table for four at 7 p.m.; table for two at 8 p.m. Special a la carte menu, and regular menu, featured. 118 W. Grand Ave., 312-222-9700.

Taureaux Tavern. Table for four at 7:45 p.m. French-inspired, a la carte dinner menu. 155 W. Van Buren St., 312-624-8778.

Texas de Brazil. Table for up to four at 9:30 p.m. at Chicago and Schaumburg locations. Regular rodizio-style menu. 210 E. Illinois St., 312-595-0913; 5 Woodfield Mall, 847-413-1600.

Three Embers. Two tables for two and two tables for four at 8 p.m.; table for eight (chef’s table) at 8 p.m. Four-course menu, $59; overnight packages available. Lincolnshire Marriott Resort, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, 847-634-0100.

Timothy O’Toole’s Pub. Two tickets to annual NYE party, 10 p.m. Includes choice of sparkling-wine split or Champagne of Beers tall boy, other drink specials and party favors. $15. 622 N. Fairbanks Court, 312-642-0700.

Tuscany on Taylor. Table for four at 6 and 8:30 p.m. and table for six at 6 and 6:30 p.m. Regular menu with specials, party favors, midnight toast. 1014 W. Taylor St., 312-829-1990.

Tuscany Oak Brook. Table for four at 6 and 8:30 p.m. and table for six at 6 and 6:30 p.m. Regular menu with specials, live music, party favors, midnight toast. 1415 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, 630-990-1993.

Tuscany Wheeling. Table for four at 6 and 8:30 p.m. and table for six at 6 and 6:30 p.m. Regular menu with specials, live music, party favors, midnight toast. 550 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, 847-465-9988.

Twain. Table for two at 6 p.m., table for four at 9 p.m. Regular menu; midnight Champagne toast. 2445 N. Milwaukee Ave., 773-697-8463.

Union Full Board. Two tables for two to four at 8 p.m. Choice of three-course ($45) or four-course ($55) menus, including Detroit-style pizza and Italian comfort food. 3473 N. Clark St., 224-322-0100.

The Village, Italian Village. Table for four at 7:30 p.m. Regular menu plus specials. 71 W. Monroe St., 312-332-7005.

The Violet Hour. Table for up to four people at 6 p.m. Tickets, $15 each, include Champagne slushy or New Year’s Eve punch; a la carte food and beverage options available. 1520 N. Damen Ave., 773-252-1500.

Virtue. Table for two and four at 8 p.m. Regular menu with specials. 1462 E. 53rd St., 773-947-8831.

Zaza’s Tavola. Table for four at 8 p.m. Regular menu; live entertainment. 5047 Shoreline Drive, Lake Barrington, 847-381-1333.

