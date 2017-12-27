Save the Tables: Last-minute New Year's Eve reservations at 178 Chicago restaurants

Welcome back to our annual Save-the-Tables feature, wherein you, the alert reader, get a shot at impossible-to-get New Year’s Eve tables that I, your not-so-humble servant, have set aside.

OK, actually, the restaurant owners themselves are the generous folks who set these reservations aside. But they’re all in my name. Starting, oh, now, find a restaurant you like, call and ask for the “Phil Vettel table,” and if you’re the first to call, that reservation is all yours.

Let me be specific about what you’re getting. You’re getting a reserved table that would be difficult, if not impossible, to get at this late date. But these aren't freebies. These aren't even discounts. These are full-freight, batteries-not-included, have-your-credit-card-ready deals. A few of these restaurants require deposits, or even prepayment, to secure their reservation(s); it seems more than fair to allow the restaurants that played my game to guard against no-shows.

My list includes more than 180 restaurants, including some of the most acclaimed dining rooms in town.

Have you ever wanted to dine at Alinea? Spiaggia? I've got reservations at both. Two Michelin-star restaurants Acadia, Oriole and Sixteen? Check, check and check. Up-and-comers George Trois and Temporis? They’re on board.

You want tiny, intimate and off-the-charts cool? I've got mfk, Mi Tocaya and Mott St. You want big? I've got the Crystal Gardens bash at Navy Pier, and parties at Fremont, SteakBar and Vol. 39.

I've got late tables for those who want to be out at midnight, and early tables for those with dine-first, party-later plans. (Start your evening with 5:30 p.m. cocktails at The Aviary, for example, and see where the rest of the evening takes you.) Because New Year’s Eve is a Sunday this year, I have a handful of NYE brunches as well. I've got the city, and I've got the burbs.

And now, the fine print: Unless noted otherwise, listed prices are per person and do not include beverage, tax or tip. Menus and prices are subject to change.

Just because this story hit your driveway or inbox at 6 a.m., do not assume that operators are standing by. Operators are very likely still asleep. Do not assume that you're the first caller unless a real, live person tells you so. Participating restaurants have sole discretion in determining the first caller. Several restaurants can be reached only via email.

If the table is for four and you’re a party of three, call anyway; some of these offers are flexible. If the Phil Vettel table has been claimed already, don't despair. Other tables, perhaps at other times, might be available.

Limber up those dialing/texting/emailing fingers, and best of luck.

Under $100

Antico Posto, 118 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook. Two tables for up to four at 7 p.m. A la carte menu with specials. 630-586-9200.

Arami, 1829 W. Chicago Ave. Table for two at 8 p.m. Special a la carte New Year’s Eve menu. 312-243-1535.

Artango Bar & Steakhouse, 4767 N. Lincoln Ave. Table for two at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Four-course menu, $75 (before 7 p.m.) and $85 (8:30 p.m. and later). Live music. 872-208-7441.

Bad Hunter, 802 W. Randolph St. Table for four at 6 p.m. Vegetable-forward, a la carte menu. 312-265-1745.

Bar Roma, 5101 N. Clark St. Table for two at noon (brunch menu), table for two at 7 p.m. and table for four at 9 p.m. Regular menu plus specials. 773-942-7572.

The Barn, 1016 Church St., Evanston. Table for two at 5 p.m. Three-course menu, $70; four-course menu, $85, five-course menu, $100. 847-868-8041.

Beatrix, 519 N. Clark St. Two tables for up to four guests at 6 and 8 p.m. Featuring regular menu with specials; midnight Champagne toast. 312-284-1377.

Beatrix Streeterville, 671 N. St. Clair St. Two tables for up to four guests at 6 and 8 p.m. Featuring regular menu with specials; midnight Champagne toast. 312-642-0001.

Beatrix Fulton Market, 834 W. Fulton Market. Two tables for up to four guests at 6 and 8 p.m. Featuring regular menu with specials; midnight Champagne toast. 312-733-0370.

BellyQ, 1400 W. Randolph St. Saving a table for four, available any time. Regular menu plus special family-style menu available. 312-563-1010.

Big Jones, 5347 N. Clark St. Table for four at 8 p.m. Special NYE menu $45, $75 with beverage pairings. 773-275-5725.

Bites Asian Kitchen, 3313 N. Clark St. Table for two 11:30 a.m. (brunch menu) and table for four at 7:30 and 9 p.m. Regular menu. 773-270-5972.

Bohemian House, 11 W. Illinois St. Table for two and for four at 7:30 p.m. Four-course menu, $65; beer ($25) and wine ($35) pairings available. 312-955-0439.

Booth One, 1301 N. State Parkway. Table for four at 8 p.m. Regular menu, plus specials. Live music. 312-649-0535.

Brickhouse Tavern, 3647 N. Clark St., is holding five tickets ($80) to the first-ever New Year’s countdown in the Park at Wrigley. Expansive passed-food options, premium drink package, party favors, midnight toast and more; doors open 9 p.m. Tickets via brickhousetavernchi.com, or call 312-579-3637.

The Bristol, 2152 N. Damen Ave. Table for two at 8 p.m. Four-course menu, $75. 773-862-5555.

Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba! 2024 N. Halsted St. Table for four at 7 p.m. Regular menu plus specials. 773-935-5000.

Cantina Laredo, 508 N. State St. Table for two at 11:30 a.m. (brunch menu), table for two at 7:30 p.m. and table for four at 9 p.m. Three-course menu $59.99, with optional cocktail pairings for $15.99; regular menu also available. 312-955-0014.

Chicago Firehouse Restaurant, 1401 S. Michigan Ave. Tables for two and four at 5, 7 and 9 p.m. A la carte menu. 312-786-1401.

Chop Shop. 2033 W. North Ave. Table for four at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Four-course menu, $60; regular a la carte menu also available. Performance by Har Mar Superstar at 8 p.m. 773-537-4440.

Cindy’s, 12 S. Michigan Ave. Table for four at 4 p.m. A la carte menu with specials. 312-792-3502.

City Mouse, 311 N. Morgan St. Table for two at 5:30 p.m. Three-course menu, $79. 312-764-1908.

Commons Club (Virgin Hotel Chicago), 203 N. Wabash Ave. Table for four at 5 p.m. Three-course menu, $85. 312-940-4747.

Commonwealth Tavern, 2000 W. Roscoe St., is saving four tickets ($60) for its 8 p.m. party. Bar package, appetizer buffet, party favors and midnight toast. 773-697-7965.

Daisies, 2523 N. Milwaukee Ave. Table for two at 5:30 and 9:30 p.m. Five-course tasting menu, $55; optional wine pairing $25. 773-661-1671.

Davanti Enoteca, 1359 W. Taylor St. Table for four at 7 p.m. Regular menu, plus specials. 312-226-5550.

The Dearborn, 145 N. Dearborn St. Table for two at 5 and 7 p.m. Three-course menu, $72. 312-384-1242.

Disotto, 310 Green Bay Road, Highwood. Table for four at 7 p.m. Regular Italian menu with specials. 224-765-9490.

Dolce Italian, 127 W. Huron St. Table for four at 5 p.m. Seasonal Italian menu. 312-754-0700.

Dos Urban Cantina, 2829 W. Armitage Ave. Table for four at 10 p.m. Four-course menu, with shot of tequila, $89. Live mariachi. 773-661-6454.

Dusek’s Board & Beer, 1227 W. 18th St. Table for four at 6 p.m. Five-course menu, $65 (optional beer pairings $25, wine pairings $35). 312-526-3851.

Eden, 1748 W. Lake St. Table for two and for four at 9 p.m. Special a la carte menu. 312-366-2294.

El Che Bar, 845 W. Washington Blvd. Table for four at 6 and 9 p.m. Regular menu featured. 312-265-1130.

Elske, 1350 W. Randolph St. Table for two at 7 p.m. Tasting menu, $85 (optional wine pairings $45), plus a la carte menu with supplements. 312-733-1314.

Ema, 74 W. Illinois St. Table for two at 6 p.m., and two tables for up to four guests at 6 and 8 p.m. A la carte menu with specials. 312-527-5586.

The Fifty/50, 2047 W. Division St. Table for four at 7 p.m. Regular upscale-pub menu. 773-489-5050.

Fizz Eater and Soda Fountain, 7958 W. Belmont Ave. Table for four at 7 p.m. Regular menu of retro burgers, shakes, phosphates. 773-839-3499.

The Florentine, 151 W. Adams St. Table for two or four at 7:30 p.m. A la carte Italian menu. 312-660-8866.

Formento’s, 925 W. Randolph St. Table for two at 8 p.m. Four-course menu, $75. 312-690-7295.

Found, 1631 Chicago Ave., Evanston. Table for two at 8 p.m. Midnight in Paris party features five-course, shared-plate menu for $75. 847-868-8945.

fourteensixteen, 14 W. Calendar Ave., La Grange. Table for four at 5, 7 and 10 p.m. At 5 p.m., four-course menu, $65; at 7 p.m., four-course menu, $85; at 10 p.m., five-course menu, $95. 708-469-7896.

Francesca’s Bellezza, 75 S. La Grange Road, La Grange. Table for four at 7 p.m. Regular menu plus special Feast of the Seven Fishes menu. 708-579-3500.

Francesca’s on Chestnut, 200 E. Chestnut St. Table for four at 7 p.m. Regular menu plus special Feast of the Seven Fishes menu. 312-482-8800.

Hampton Social, 535 W. Hubbard St. Table for two and for four at 6:30 p.m. Regular menu plus specials. 312-464-0500.

Hearth Restaurant, 1625 Hinman Ave., Evanston. Table for four at 9 p.m. Four-course menu, $70; regular menu also available. 847-570-8400.

The Herbarium at Bad Hunter, 150 N. Halsted St., Table for 6 at 5 p.m. Three-course menu, $80. 312-912-4882.

Heritage Restaurant & Caviar Bar, 2700 W. Chicago Ave. Table for four at 6 and 9 p.m. Three-course menu, $60; six-course menu, $120; caviar tasting, $90. 773-661-9577. (See review here.)

Honey’s, 1111 W. Lake St. Table for four at 6 p.m. Four-course, west-European menu, $85. 312-877-5929.

Hub 51, 51 W. Hubbard St. Table for four at 6 p.m.; table for two at 9 p.m. Regular menu with specials. 312-828-0051.

Il Porcellino, 59 W. Hubbard St. Table for four at 7 p.m.; table for two at 9 p.m. Featuring family-style supper and holiday specials. Midnight toast. 312-959-0800.

Imperial Lamian, 6 W. Hubbard St. Table for two at 7:30, table for four at 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. A la carte menu of favorites, plus specials. 312-595-9440.

Italian Village, 71 W. Monroe St. Table for four at 7:30 p.m. at La Cantina, The Village and Vivere restaurants, each serving its regular menu and Champagne from large-format bottles. 312-332-7005.

Ixcateco Grill, 3402 W. Montrose Ave. Table for two at 6:45 p.m., table for four at 7:30 p.m. A la carte menu and specials. BYO. 773-539-5887.

Kinfork BBQ & Tap, 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg. Table for four at 5, 6, 7 and 8 p.m. Regular menu. 847-610-3958.

Koi Fine Asian Cuisine, 624 Davis St., Evanston. Table for two at noon (dim sum brunch), kids countdown table for four at 6:30 p.m. and table for four at 9 p.m. A la carte menu and $30 tasting menu available. 847-866-6969.

L. Woods Tap & Pine Lodge, 7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood. Four tables for up to four guests at 9 and 9:30 p.m. Three-course menu, $20.18. 847-677-3350.

Le Colonial, 937 N. Rush St. Table for four at 7:30 p.m. Three-course Vietnamese menu, $75. 312-255-0088.

Libertad, 7931 Lincoln Ave., Skokie. Table for two at 7 p.m. Five-course menu with glass of sparkling wine, $75 (optional wine pairings $35). 847-674-8100.

The Loyalist, 177 N. Ada St. Table for two at 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve lobster bash includes all-you-can-eat lobster, side dishes and New Year’s swag, $75. Limited a la carte menu also available. 773-913-3774.

Macello Ristorante, 1235 W. Lake St. Table for four at 7 p.m. and table for two at 8 p.m. Regular menu plus specials. 312-850-9870.

Mahalo, 1501 N. Milwaukee Ave. Table for two and table for four at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. A la carte menu. 708-328-3091.

Mariscos Sirena, 3658 W. Lawrence Ave. Table for four at 7 and 9 p.m. Prix-fixe menu, $45; regular menu also available. BYO. 773-961-7016.

Margeaux Brasserie, 11 E. Walton St. Table for four at 5:30 p.m. Five-course modern-French tasting menu, $95. 312-646-1386.

Mercadito, 108 W. Kinzie St. Table for two at 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. Five-course sharing menu, $45 (2 1/2-hour open bar $50 additional). 312-329-9555.

mfk, 432 W. Diversey Parkway. Table for two at 9 p.m. Seasonal a la carte menu. 773-857-2540.

Mi Tocaya Antojeria, 2800 W. Logan Boulevard. Table for four at 6:30 p.m. Seasonal, regional-Mexican dishes. 872-315-3947.

Mity Nice Bar & Grill, 835 N. Michigan Ave. Two tables for up to four guests at 12:30 p.m. Brunch menu. 312-335-4745.

Mott St, 1401 N. Ashland Ave. Table for four at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Tasting menu (15 courses) with sparkling wine toast, $75.

Nacional 27, 325 W. Huron St. Table for four at 7:30 p.m. Multicourse menu for $99.99. 312-664-2727.

Naoki, 2300 N. Lincoln Park West. Table for four at 8 p.m. A la carte menu with specials. 773-868-0002.

Nick’s Pizza & Pub, 2434 N. Montrose Ave. Two tables (up to eight people) at 7 p.m. Regular dinner menu. 773-866-5550.

Nonnina, 340 N. Clark St. Table for four at 8 p.m. A la carte menu plus Italian specials. 312-822-0077.

Osteria Via Stato, 620 N. State St. Table for four at 7:30 p.m. Multicourse menu, $95. 312-642-8450.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, 5 Oakbrook Court, Oak Brook. Table for four at 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. Three-course menu, $79.95; midnight toast. 630-571-1808.

Pete Miller’s Steak and Seafood, 1557 Sherman Ave., Evanston. Table for four at 6, 8 and 10 p.m. Special three-course dinner, $65. 847-328-0399.

Piccolo Sogno, 464 N. Halsted St. Table for four at 8 p.m. Regular menu plus specials. 312-421-0077.

Portsmith, 660 N. State St. Table for four at 7 p.m. Regular, seafood-focused menu. 312-202-6050.

PR Italian Bistro, 3908 N. Sheridan Road. Table for four at 8 p.m. Blackboard menu will feature a la carte “foodie countdown” of its most popular dishes. 773-404-8955.

Prairie Grass Cafe, 601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook. Table for two at 6 p.m. Regular menu. Note: NYE hours are 5-8 p.m. 847-205-4433.

The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Avenue West. Table for four at 8 p.m. Three-course menu $45 ($65 with optional pairings); a la carte menu also available. 312-801-2100.

Proxi, 565 W. Randolph St. Table for four at 9:30 p.m. A la carte menu with specials. 312-466-1950.

The Publican, 837 W. Fulton Market. Table for four at 8:30 p.m. Three-course menu, $75. 312-733-9555.

Rack House Kitchen & Tavern, 222 E. Algonquin Road, Arlington Heights. Table for four at 5, 6, 7 and 8 p.m. Regular menu and specials; 25 percent off “from the pit” dishes. 847-640-7225.

Regards to Edith, 326 N. Morgan St. Table for four at 6 p.m. in dining room; table for four at 8:30 p.m. in the bar. A la carte menu with specials. 312-763-6564.

Restaurant Michael, 64 Green Bay Road, Winnetka. Tables for two or four at 6:30 and 8 p.m. Choice of three entrees and several first courses, $74. 847-441-3100.

Riva, 700 E. Grand Ave. Table for two at 6:30 and 7 p.m., table for four at 6:30 and 7 p.m. Regular menu with specials, fireworks view. 312-644-7482.

River Roast, 315 N. LaSalle St. Table for two at 7:30 p.m. A la carte NYE menu of River Roast favorites, including prime rib and whole duck. 312-822-0100.

R.J. Grunts, 2056 N. Lincoln Park West. Table for two at 7 p.m. A la carte menu. 773-929-5363.

SafeHouse Chicago, 60 E. Ontario St. Table for two at 5 and 7 p.m. Regular menu. 312-313-1007.

Saint Lou’s Assembly, 664 W. Lake St. Table for six at 9 p.m. Five-course menu, $55 ($90 with optional wine pairings); a la carte menu also available. 312-600-0600.

Salero, 621 W. Randolph St. Table for two at 6 and 9 p.m. Four-course Spanish-inspired menu, including black-truffle and lobster paella, $75. Wine pairings and bar packages available. 312-466-1000.

Seven Lions, 130 S. Michigan Ave. Table for two at 6:30 p.m.; table for four at 9:30 p.m. Regular menu with specials; special Champagne prices. 312-880-0130.

Slyce Coal-Fired Pizza, 127 N. Main St., Wauconda (847-469-8840) and 254 Green Bay Road, Highwood (847-780-4065). Table for four at 5 and 8 p.m. Regular menu plus specials.

Split-Rail, 2500 W. Chicago Ave. Table for two at 7 and 9 p.m. Titanic-themed menu, starting at $60. 773-697-4413.

State and Lake Chicago Tavern, 201 N. State St. Table for four at 6 and 8 p.m. A la carte steakhouse menu. 312-239-9400.

Steadfast, 120 W. Monroe St. Table for four at 7 p.m. Regular menu. 312-801-8899.

Stella Barra Pizzeria, 1954 N. Halsted St. Table for four at 7 p.m. Regular menu plus specials. 773-634-4101.

Summer House Santa Monica, 1954 N. Halsted St. Table for four at 7 p.m. Regular menu plus specials. 773-634-4100.

Tanta, 118 W. Grand Ave. Table for four at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Regular a la carte menu and Peruvian holiday specials. 312-222-9700.

Tavern on Little Fort, 4128 N. Lincoln Ave., is saving four tickets ($40) for an 8 p.m. party. Bar package, appetizer buffet, party favors, midnight toast. 773-360-1869.

Tavern on Rush, 1031 N. Rush St. Table for four at 6 p.m. Regular menu and specials. 312-664-9600.

312 Chicago, 136 N. LaSalle Drive. Table for four at 7 p.m. Four-course menu, $75. 312-696-2420.

Timothy O’Toole’s Pub, 622 N. Fairbanks Court. Holding two tickets to annual, sold-out party. $15 includes Champagne split or beer tallboy, plus DJ, dancing, midnight toast. 312-642-0700.

Tuscany on Taylor, 1014 W. Taylor St. Table for four at 6 and 8:30 p.m., and table for six at 6 and 6:30 p.m. Regular menu with chef specials, midnight toast. 312-829-1990.

Tuscany Oak Brook, 1415 W. 22d St., Oak Brook. Table for four at 6 and 8:30 p.m., table for six at 6 and 6:30 p.m. Regular menu, chef specials, live music, party favors, midnight toast. 630-990-1993.

Tuscany Wheeling, 550 S. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling. Table for four at 6 and 8:30 p.m., table for six at 6 and 6:30 p.m. Regular menu with specials, live music, midnight toast. 847-465-9988.

20 East, 20 E. Delaware Place. Table for two at 7:30 p.m. Regular menu; Champagne toast at midnight. 312-397-3633.

Wood, 3335 N. Halsted St. Table for two at 6 and 9 p.m. Four course menu, $75; wine pairings and bar packages available. 773-935-9663.

$100 to $174

The Albert, 228 E. Ontario St. Table for four at 8 p.m. Prix-fixe menu, $125; wine pairings $75 additional. 312-471-3883.

The Aviary, 955 W. Fulton Market. Table for two at 5:30 p.m. Three-course cocktail tasting menu with food bites, $135. hospitality@theaviary.com.

Bellemore, 564 W. Randolph St. Table for two at 6:30 p.m. and table for four at 8:30 p.m. Six-course tasting menu, $85 (wine pairing $45 additional). 312-667-0104.

Blackbird, 619 W. Randolph St. Table for two at 8 p.m. Tasting menu, $125; regular menu also available. 312-715-0708.

Blvd, 817 W. Lake St. Table for four at 8:45 p.m. Family style menu, $125, includes Champagne toast. DJ, dancers and other surprises. 312-526-3116.

Brindille, 534 N. Clark St. Table for four at 8:30 p.m. A la carte menu, plus tasting menus (ranging $125-$250 with wines) available. 312-595-1616.

Cafe Robey, 2018 W. North Ave. Table for two at 9 p.m. Four-course dinner with wine pairings, $110 ($75 without pairings). 872-315-3084.

Chez Moi, 2100 N. Halsted St. Table for four at 5, 7 and 9:30 p.m. A la carte menu with holiday specials. 773-871-2100.

Duck Duck Goat, 857 W. Fulton Market. Table for two at 7 p.m. Fixed-price dinner, $70; optional beverage pairing $30. 312-902-3825.

The Duck Inn, 2701 S. Eleanor St. Table for four at 8 p.m. Five-course menu, $95; seven-course menu, $120. Wine pairings available. Midnight toast and party favors. 312-724-8811.

Fremont, 15 W. Illinois St., is saving five tickets ($125) for its A Night in Disguise party; package includes premium bar, passed appetizers, midnight toast. Tickets at fremontchicago.com, or call 312-874-7270.

Geja’s Cafe, 340 W. Armitage Ave. Saving a table for two or four for 5, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Four-course fondue dinner, including flaming chocolate fondue dessert. 5 p.m. seating, $95, includes glass of sparkling wine; 7:30 p.m. seating, $110, includes glass of Moet Brut Champagne; 10 p.m. seating, $130, includes bottle of Etoile Rosé sparkling wine (one per couple). 773-281-9101.

Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse, 1028 N. Rush St. Table for four at 6, 8 and 10:30 p.m. Regular menu. 312-266-8999.

Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse, 5464 N. River Road, Rosemont. Table for four at 7 p.m. Regular menu. 847-928-9900.

Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse, 2105 Spring Road, Oak Brook. Table for four at 7:30 p.m. Regular menu. 630-954-0000.

Gibsons Italia, 233 N. Canal St. Table for four at 8 p.m. Regular menu. 312-414-1100.

GT Fish & Oyster, 531 N. Wells St. Table for four at 7:15 p.m. A la carte menu. 312-929-3501.

GT Prime, 707 N. Wells St. Table for four at 8:45 p.m. A la carte menu. 312-600-6305.

Hugo’s Frog Bar & Fish House, 1024 N. Rush St. Table for four at 5:30, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Regular menu. 312-640-0999.

Hugo’s Frog Bar & Fish House, 55 S. Main St., Naperville. Table for four at 7 p.m. Regular menu. 630-548-3764.

Izakaya at Momotaro, 820 W. Lake St., is holding four tickets for its Countdown to New Year’s Eve party. Premium bar, passed hors d’eouvres, Champagne toast at midnight. $125, tax and tip included. 312-733-4818.

The J Parker, 1816 N. Clark St., is holding two tickets for its Roaring ’20s party, which starts at 9 p.m. Premium beverages, passed appetizers, dessert station, DJ Kareem and midnight toast, $125. 312-254-4747.

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab, 60 E. Grand Ave. Table for four at 11 p.m. Regular menu; prosecco toast at midnight. 312-379-5637.

Joy District, 112 W. Hubbard St., is saving four tickets ($150) for 8 p.m. party. Bar package, passed hors d’oeuvres, hosted Champagne bar 8-9 p.m., DJs, midnight toast. 312-955-0399.

Katana, 339 N. Dearborn St. Table for two at 5:30 and 8 p.m, and table for four at 9:30 p.m. Regular sushi and robata menus featured. 312-877-5544.

The Kennison, 1800 N. Lincoln Ave. Table for two at 7:15 and 8:15 p.m. Five-course menu with wine pairings, $110. 312-981-7070.

La Sirena Clandestina, 954 W. Fulton Market. Table for four at 6 and 9 p.m. Regular menu available. 312-226-5300.

Little Goat Diner, 820 W. Randolph St., is holding four tickets for its ’70s-themed New Year’s Eve party, starting 8:30 p.m. Food stations and passed food, open bar, DJ and dancing, $150. 312-888-3455.

Luxbar, 18 E. Bellevue Place. Table for four at 6, 8 and 10 p.m. Regular menu. 312-642-3400.

Maple & Ash, 8 W. Maple St. Two tables for two at 7:45 p.m. A la carte steakhouse menu with specials, Champagne toast at midnight. 312-944-8888.

Mercat a la Planxa, 638 S. Michigan Ave. Table for two at 7 p.m. Spanish tasting menu, $95; vegetarian tasting, $65. 312-765-0524.

Michael Jordan’s Steak House, 505 N. Michigan Ave. Table for four at 7 p.m. Eat Like Mike NYE package, $125; $150 with optional beer and wine pairings. 312-321-8823.

Momotaro, 820 W. Lake St. Table for four at 8 p.m. A la carte menu, plus optional omakase menu for $149. 312-733-4818.

Monteverde, 1020 W. Madison St. Table for two at 7 p.m.; two bar seats at 9 p.m. Early seating features four-course menu, $110; late seating features five-course menu, $125, and includes live music and midnight toast. 312-888-3041.

Naha, 500 N. Clark St. Table 81 (corner table, best view) being held for party of four at 9:30 p.m. A la carte menu, plus tasting options. 312-321-6242.

Nico Osteria, 1015 N. Rush St. Table for two at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Prix-fixe menu, $110; regular menu also available. 312-944-7100.

Osteria Langhe, 2824 W. Armitage Ave. Two tables for four at 9 p.m. Five-course menu, $85, or $135 with half-bottle of sparkling wine. Champagne toast. 773-661-1582.

Prime & Provisions, 222 N. LaSalle St. Table for two at 8 p.m. Regular menu, plus a la carte special menu including Dover sole and beef Wellington. 312-726-7777.

Quartino, 626 N. State St. Table for four at 7, 7:30, 8 and 8:30 p.m. Regular menu. 312-698-5000.

Roister, 951 W. Fulton Market. Table for two at 8 p.m. A la carte menu; deposit required at booking. hospitality@roisterrestaurant.com.

RPM Steak, 66 W. Kinzie St. Table for four at 5:15 and 6:45 p.m. Regular menu with luxury specials. 312-284-4990.

Sepia, 123 N. Jefferson St. Table for two at 9:30 p.m. Six-course menu, $125. 312-441-1920.

Signature Room, 875 N. Michigan Ave. Table for two at 6 p.m. Three-course menu, $125. 312-787-9596.

Somerset, 1112 N. State St. Table for two at 6:15 p.m., table for four at 8:15 p.m. and table for two at 10:15 p.m. Four-course menu, $135; beverage pairings available. 312-586-2150.

SteakBar, 1500 N. Wells St., is saving five tickets ($100) for its American Hustle party. Package includes premium drinks, passed appetizers, dessert hour, party favors, midnight toast. Tickets at steakbarchicago.com or call 773-966-0404.

Steak 48, 615 N. Wabash Ave. Table for four at 7 p.m. and two tables for two at 8 p.m. Regular menu. 312-266-4848.

Swift & Sons, 1000 W. Fulton Market. Table for two and table for four at 9 p.m. A la carte steakhouse menu. 312-733-9420.

Torali Italian-Steak, 160 E. Pearson St. Table for four at 9:30 p.m. A la carte menu, plus an $85 surf-and-turf special. 312-573-5160.

Travelle Kitchen + Bar, 330 N. Wabash Ave. Table for two at 7:30 p.m. Fixed-price menu, $175; wine pairings $60 additional. 312-923-7705.

Vol. 39, 39 S. LaSalle St., is saving two tickets ($145) to the library bar’s Paris in 1920s themed party. Open bar, passed appetizers, live music, burlesque performance by Michelle L’Amour, midnight toast. Email info@vol39.com, or call 847-927-2204 for Phil Vettel tickets; other tickets available at vol39.tocktix.com.

Wildfire, 159 W. Erie St. Table for two at 5:45, 6:45, 8:45 and 9:45 p.m. Regular menu, plus specials. 312-787-9000.

$175 and higher

Acadia, 1639 S. Wabash Ave. Table for four at 5 p.m. and a table for two at 8:30 p.m. Early seating will feature a six-course menu for $165 ($125 for standard wine pairings, $250 for reserve); late seating will feature an eight-course menu for $275 ($205 for standard wine pairings, $350 for reserve). 312-360-9500.

Alinea, 1723 N. Halsted St. Table for two at 5 p.m. Multi-sensory, 14-to-16-course menu, $425. hospitality@alinearestaurant.com.

The Aviary, 955 W. Fulton Market. Table for two at 9:15 p.m. Five-course cocktail menu with food, midnight Champagne toast, $235. hospitality@theaviary.com.

Boka, 1729 N. Halsted St. Table for four at 7:45 p.m. Seven-course menu, $150; add $55 for standard wine pairing, $125 for reserve. 312-337-6070.

Commons Club (Virgin Hotel Chicago), 203 N. Wabash Ave. Table for four at 9 p.m. Three-course menu plus party ticket (premium bar package, passed bites, midnight toast), $210. 312-940-4747.

Crystal Gardens at Navy Pier, 700 E. Grand Ave., is saving two VIP tables for four at 9 p.m. $864.30 per table includes food stations, 20 premium bars, two bottles Champagne, party favors, DJ, midnight toast. Call Jon Landon, 312-560-4422.

Entente, 3056 N. Lincoln Ave. Table for two at 8 p.m. Eight-course tasting menu by chef Brian Fisher, with wine pairings, $200. 872-206-8553.

Everest, 440 S. LaSalle St. Table for four at 7 p.m. Tasting menu, $185; prix-fixe menu, $130. 312-663-8920.

George Trois, 64 Green Bay Road, Winnetka. Table for two at 6:30 p.m. Seven-course Perigord truffle menu, $199; wine pairings available for $69, $99 or $129. 847-562-6105.

GreenRiver, 259 E. Erie St. Table for two at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Early seating features five-course menu for $180 ($125 without wine pairings); late seating features six-course menu for $230 ($155 without wine pairings). 312-337-0101.

Next, 953 W. Fulton Market. Table for two at 8:45 p.m. Grand tasting menu, featuring dishes from acclaimed chefs around the world, $385 including midnight Champagne toast. hospitality@nextrestaurant.com.

Oriole, 661 W. Walnut St. Table for two at 5:30 p.m. Fifteen-course menu, $190. 312-877-5339.

Signature Room, 875 N. Michigan Ave. Table for two at 8 p.m. Five-course menu with Champagne toast, live music, $225. 312-787-9596.

Sixteen, 401 N. Wabash Ave. Table for two at 5 p.m. Five-course tasting menu, $175. 312-588-8030.

Spiaggia, 980 N. Michigan Ave. Table for two at 7:30 p.m. Ten-course Autunno (fall) dinner, $350. 312-280-2750.

Temporis, 933 N. Ashland Ave. Table for two at 6 and 9 p.m. Serving a special 10-course menu, $150; wine pairings available for $95 or $165. 773-697-4961.

Topolobampo, 445 N. Clark St. Table for two at 6:30 p.m. Six-course menu with wine pairings, $230 ($140 without pairings). Live mariachi music, Champagne toast. 312-661-1434.

pvettel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @PhilVettel

Restaurant speed-dating: Mini-reviews of 6 restaurants you need to know »

Phil's 50: Chicago's best restaurants ranked, reviewed, mapped »

Dearly departed: 15 Chicago restaurants Phil Vettel misses the most »