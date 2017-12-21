Save the Tables is coming Dec. 27 -- with NYE reservations at nearly 180 restaurants

Got a date for New Year's Eve but not a reservation? Maybe we can help. Our annual Save the Tables feature, wherein you have a shot at impossible-to-get New Year's Eve tables, is coming on Dec. 27.

Tables at nearly 180 restaurants in Chicago and the suburbs, including some of the most acclaimed dining rooms in town, have been reserved in my name for Dec. 31. Have you ever wanted to dine at Alinea? Spiaggia? I've got reservations at both. Two Michelin-star restaurants Acadia, Oriole and Sixteen? Check, check and check.

But the catch is, you have to wait to call or email until after 6 a.m. Dec. 27. Look for more details online at chicagotribune.com/savethetables and in Food & Dining then.

Plus, check out the theater ticket reservations waiting in A&E's annual Save the Seats feature. They've got tickets to "Wicked" plus two dozen other shows for Dec. 31. Details at chicagotribune.com/savetheseats.