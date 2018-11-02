Hosting Thanksgiving dinner, even for a small group, can be a nerve-wracking experience. How much food should you buy? What should you buy pre-made, and what should be made from scratch? How much time should you set aside? How do you avoid running out of food without being saddled with tons of leftovers? And if you're on a tight budget, all of this stress can be amplified by the sticker shock. Thankfully, we've assembled 11 tips and tricks for saving money while Thanksgiving grocery shopping.

How to Cut Your Thanksgiving Grocery Bill in Half Gallery

Hosting Thanksgiving dinner is a lot more complicated than just throwing a dinner party. Instead of coming up with your own menu based on your skill level and budget (spaghetti and garlic bread!), you're essentially required to serve more or less a set menu: turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, potatoes, gravy, sweet potatoes, pies, and usually a few extra appetizers and side dishes. And don't forget the wine! Needless to say, the price tag can really add up.

Thanksgiving should be a time to sit down with loved ones over a bountiful dinner and give thanks for all the good things in our lives, and hosting one shouldn't bankrupt you. Thankfully, there are some handy tips and tricks to keep in mind while doing your Thanksgiving shopping, and they might even cut your Turkey Day grocery bill in half.