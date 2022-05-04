Save The Date – It’s Wedding Cake Season at PJ’s Coffee

Southern Wedding Cake Cold Foam, Iced Latte and Velvet Ice now available at New Orleans-born coffeehouse

New Orleans, LA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Everyone knows that the best part about a wedding is the cake … and love, of course. Starting May 1, PJ’s Coffee will be offering both when then New Orleans-born coffeehouse reintroduces its fan-favorite Southern Wedding Cake beverages!

Available through June 30, love and wedding cake will collide as guests indulge in these seasonal beverages:

Southern Wedding Cake Sweet Cold Foam – Southern Wedding Cake Cold Brew sweetened and topped with sweet cold foam to create a creamy foam that slowly cascades down into the beverage (similar to icing gracefully dripping down a wedding cake).

– Southern Wedding Cake Cold Brew sweetened and topped with sweet cold foam to create a creamy foam that slowly cascades down into the beverage (similar to icing gracefully dripping down a wedding cake). Southern Wedding Cake Iced Latte – Espresso and whole milk, sweetened with almond and vanilla syrups, served over ice. This latte will give you the energy you need to make it down the aisle!

– Espresso and whole milk, sweetened with almond and vanilla syrups, served over ice. This latte will give you the energy you need to make it down the aisle! Southern Wedding Cake Velvet Ice – Rich, decadent flavors of almond and vanilla blended together with Southern Wedding Cake Cold Brew concentrate, milk and ice, topped with whipped cream. Pure wedded bliss!

PJ’s Coffee utilizes only the top 1% of Arabica beans, sourcing 14 origin coffees from Sumatra to Ethiopia, Colombia to Papua New Guinea. PJ’s Coffee carries a complete line of espresso-based beverages, flavored coffee, and award-winning Original Cold Brew

iced coffee, as well as a variety of food options. Fresh-baked pastries and desserts are available during multiple day parts. PJ’s Coffee is the industry leader in sourcing methods, from farm to cup, with a focus in supporting sustainability. To learn more about PJ’s Coffee or to find a location near you, visit pjscoffee.com .

PJ’s Coffee: A New Orleans Original.

About PJ’s Coffee

Phyllis Jordan, a pioneer in the coffee industry, founded PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans in 1978, and demonstrated that better beans, superior roasting techniques, and pure passion for the art of coffeemaking mattered. In 2008, the company was purchased by New Orleans natives and brothers, Paul, Steven, and Scott Ballard. PJ’s Coffee serves a wide variety of hot, iced and frozen coffee beverages using only the top 1% of Arabica beans, as well as organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries. PJ’s Original Cold Brew

Ice Coffee is brewed daily using a special cold-drip process that protects the flavor and strength of the beans, while producing a coffee that is two-thirds less acidic – a process and technique developed by its founder and used for more than 40 years at all PJ’s locations. Bags of whole bean coffee and single serve cups of PJ’s Coffee are available for sale in-store and online. With more than 145 operating stores, including four international locations, PJ’s Coffee continues to grow in the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit pjscoffee.com or follow PJ’s Coffee on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

