Save on beer money at these 29 BYOB spots

Dinner out, paired with craft cocktails or a bottle of wine can add up, quickly. Heck, even a few pints of the house draft beer can be a burden on one’s wallet, and this doesn’t account for large group meals, which can send the bill skyrocketing.Luckily, Chicago is rich in BYO restaurants, with flavors and cuisines as adventurous as they are affordable. Snag a bottle (or more) from your local liquor store or favorite wine shop, and check out these spots:

LOGAN SQUARE — 90 Miles Cuban Cafe (Cuban): Pro tip: Bring rum or wine, and 90 Miles will offer up mojito or sangria mix-ins. 2540 W. Armitage Ave., 773-227-2822. Also at 3101 N. Clybourn Ave.773-245-2822. 90milescubancafe.com

LAKEVIEW — Andy’s Thai Kitchen (Thai): The wild boar pad pet, with chunky meat, savory cubes of eggplant, and Sichuan peppercorn-driven red curry, is a must-order. 946 W. Wellington Ave., Also at 6230 N. Broadway St., 773-856-5598. Corkage fee is $1 per wine glass. andysthaikitchen.com

WRIGHTWOOD NEIGHBORS — Batter and Berries (brunch): Chef Derek Rylon is known the city over for his artistic approach to French toast and waffles. 2748 N. Lincoln Ave., 773-248-7710.

MCKINLEY PARK — La Palapa (Mexican seafood): Transport yourself to a Mexican beachside at this bright and cheery spot, which specializes in Nayarit-style seafood. 2000 W. 34th St., 773-376-9620, lapalapamariscos.com

WICKER PARK — Big & Little’s (American): The raw salmon taco made it onto Nick Kindelsperger’s list of the city’s 39 best cheap eats. He describes it as pristine cubes of salmon mixed with at least three sauces and cased in a crunchy corn tortilla. 860 N. Orleans St., 312-943-0000, cash only. Also at 1034 W. Belmont Ave., 773-857-6677. Third location at 1310 N. Milwaukee Ave., 773-698-7777, bigandlittleschicago.com

RANCH TRIANGLE — Butcher and the Burger (American): This counter service spot takes its name literally: The burger joint does double duty as a butcher, with the house burgers available for grilling at home, plus meatloaf, fish and other items you’d expect in a butcher case. 1021 W. Armitage Ave., 773-697-3735, butcherandtheburger.com

RAVENSWOOD — Caro Mio (Italian): The decor is bright and artsy at this Italian spot on a quiet strip. 1833 W. Wilson Ave., 773-275-5000, caromioitalianristorante.squarespace.com

LAKEVIEW EAST — Chilam Balam (Mexican): This spot snagged a Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2016. Check out the flank steak. 3023 N. Broadway, 773-296-6901, chilambalamchicago.com

DOUGLAS PARK — EL Ideas (upscale American): Quirky, entertaining and elevated, this gem of a restaurant has been attracting curious and adventurous diners since 2011 (it’s no. 39 on Phil’s 50). 2419 W. 14th St., 312-226-8144, elideas.com

RAVENSWOOD — Goosefoot (contemporary American): This intimate, 16-seat space just west of Lincoln Square is a solid Michelin-starred BYOB gem. Pro-tip: Check out Goosefoot’s ice cream scoop shop adjacent to the restaurant. 2656 W. Lawrence Ave., 773-942-7547, goosefoot.net

BRIDGEPORT — Han 202 (modern Asian): This four-course prix fixe spot is a BYOB stalwart, with modern dishes like crispy quail and Frenched pork loin. 605 W. 31 St., 312-949-1314, han202restaurant.com

LAKEVIEW — Home Bistro (New American): Comfort foods get the cozy-yet-elevated treatment, like Prince Edward Island mussels with Oaxacan chorizo, or venison Swedish meatballs with pappardelle. 3404 N. Halsted St., 773-661-0299, homebistrochicago.com

LINCOLN SQUARE — Isla Pilipina (Filipino): Chase that purple food hype, and try the ube ice cream after your meal. 2501 W. Lawrence Ave., 773-271-2988, islapilipina.com

MAYFAIR — Ay Ay Picante (Peruvian seafood): Peru's sizable Japanese population helped popularize tiradito, a cousin to ceviche, so be sure to bring along a white wine you enjoy. 4569 N. Elston Ave., 773-427-4239, ayaypicante.com

ALBANY PARK — Ixcateco Grill (southern Mexican): Chef Anselmo Ramirez worked for 14 years under Rick Bayless, but at this cute spot, it’s a family affair: His mother makes the tortillas. 3402 W. Montrose Ave., 773-539-5887, ixcatecogrill.com

BUCKTOWN — Coast Sushi Bar (Japanese): This popular sushi spot is a favorite for large groups. 2045 N. Damen Ave., 773-235-5775, coastsushibar.com

WICKER PARK — Schwa (new American): One of Chicago’s most influential and personal restaurants, so good luck getting a reservation. 1466 N. Ashland Ave., 773-252-1466, schwarestaurant.com

LAKEVIEW — Tango Sur (Latin American): Travel to vibrant Argentina at this long-running neighborhood steakhouse. 3763 N. Southport Ave., 773-477-5466, tangosurgrill.com

NORTH PARK — Tre Kronor (Swedish): Skip suburban Ikea’s flat-packed version of Swedish culture by hitting up this homey North Park eatery, which serves comforting Scandinavian fare, like aquavit-cured gravlax, Arctic shrimp salad over toast and that perennial favorite, Swedish meatballs. 3258 W. Foster Ave., 773-267-9888, trekronorrestaurant.com

LOGAN SQUARE — Wasabi Sushi and Robata (Japanese): Try the takoyaki, crispy croquettes of octopus drizzled with a savory sauce and Japanese mayo, and topped with pickled ginger, dried seaweed and bonito flakes. 2115 N. Milwaukee Ave., 773-697-4286

LOGAN SQUARE — Cellar Door Provisions (American): The quiche is described by reporter Louisa Chu as a “quivering custard” of golden pastry crust infused with black garlic and French gray shallot. 3025 W. Diversey Ave., 773-697-8337, cellardoorprovisions.com

ARCADIA TERRACE and WICKER PARK — The Angry Crab (Cajun seafood): Expect high-quality seafood at this spot: lobsters, crawfish, Dungeness crab and more. Roll up your sleeves, and dive right in. 5665 N. Lincoln Ave., 773-784-6848. 1308 N. Milwaukee Ave., 773-687-9929, theangrycrabchicago.com

CHINATOWN — Go 4 Food (Chinese): The hot and sour seafood soup is the must-order here. 212 W. 23rd St., 312-842-8688, go4foodusa.com

BRIDGEPORT — Gio’s Cafe and Deli (Italian): This casual, red checker tablecloth spot serves up affordable Italian favorites like arancini, panini and other deli-style sandwiches. 2724 S. Lowe Ave., 312-225-6368, gioscafe.com

HUMBOLDT PARK — Spinning J (American): This bakery and cafe is open for all-day dining, but is well-known for its creative house-made sodas and rotating selection of pies. 1000 N. California Ave., 872-829-2793, spinningj.com

LOGAN SQUARE — L' Patron (Mexican): Reporter Nick Kindelsperger, who ate 234 tacos in a month, says these may be the best steak tacos in the city, but also recommends the fish taco and lengua taco. 3749 W. Fullerton Ave., 773-799-8066, facebook.com/LPATRONTACOS

IRVING PARK — Smoque BBQ (Barbecue): This crowd-favorite on the Northwest Side is known for its tender, smoky ribs and brisket. 3800 N. Pulaski Road, 773-545-7427, smoquebbq.com

BUCKTOWN — Irazu (Costa Rican): This newly expanded restaurant is known for its vegetarian-friendly fare, and is conveniently located across the street from Red and White wine shop, which specializes in organic, natural and small-production wines. 1865 N. Milwaukee Ave., 773-252-5687, irazuchicago.com

LOGAN SQUARE — The Crab Pad (Cajun seafood): Grab some cold beer, and get your seafood-in-a-bag fix at The Crab Pad, but also pungent garlic noodles, crabcakes and spicy wings. 2529 N. Milwaukee Ave., 773-360-8332, thecrabpad.com

