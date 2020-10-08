Sauce Lovers Rejoice! KFC Launches New Signature ‘KFC Sauce’ Available In Restaurants Nationwide October 12

To celebrate its new signature sauce, the fried chicken chain created ‘KFCharcuterie’ board recipes you can create at home

Louisville, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Kentucky Fried Chicken® announced today that it is launching a new signature dipping sauce that’s sure to make fried chicken fans rejoice. Introducing KFC Sauce, a signature sauce that is tangy and sweet, with a bit of smokiness specifically designed to pair with KFC’s Extra Crispy

Tenders (but don’t let that keep you from dunking your Secret Recipe Fries).

“When we set out to create a new signature dipping sauce, we went right to the experts – our customers – to find out what made a sauce best-in-class for dipping,” said Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer, KFC U.S. “We went through 50 iterations, and their response to this recipe was overwhelming!”

Beginning October 12 in all KFC U.S. restaurants, fried chicken dipping fans can enjoy the new signature KFC Sauce along with a newly revamped core sauce lineup of Classic Ranch, Honey BBQ and Honey Mustard, in addition to KFC Hot Sauce.

Those who love dipping do indeed take sauces seriously, some going as far as to deem chicken an edible spoon for sauce or a vessel for flavor. And for many, forgetting the sauce is a meal-ruiner. In a recent survey from DoorDash,* 75 percent of Americans say their meal is ruined if the sauces are forgotten, and 20 percent say sauce is the single most important part of a great fried chicken meal.

Luckily for those who love dipping, KFC’s Extra Crispy

Tenders are perfectly designed for dipping and elevate the overall sauce experience. The hills and valleys created by KFC’s extra crispy breading form little lakes of sauce on every tender, making the final bite crispy, crunchy and bursting with flavor from your favorite KFC dipping sauce.

To celebrate its new signature KFC Sauce, KFC’s Head Chef Chris Scott created three ‘KFCharcuterie’ board recipes you can try at home.

“Charcuterie doesn’t have to be all cold cuts, cheeses and crackers. It can also be delicious comfort foods like Extra Crispy

Tenders, Secret Recipe Fries and indulgent sauces,” said Zahumensky. “They are both fun to create and to eat, and I know around my house we are definitely in need of some creative ways to break up the monotony of meals at home.”

The process and assembly of a charcuterie board have become a creative outlet for many and has recently become a social media phenomenon. On TikTok, videos associated with the hashtag #charcuterie have been viewed more than 224.8 million times, and many popular charcuterie creators have gained notoriety for their elaborate and mouthwatering creations.

KFC’s charcuterie board recipes, using KFC products and other ingredients, will make at-home meals more fun for everyone, especially during a time when at-home dining can feel like a chore.

KFC Little Dipper: A snackable combination of KFC Extra Crispy

Tenders and Secret Recipe Fries paired with your favorite dipping sauces – KFC Sauce, Classic Ranch, Honey BBQ and Honey Mustard.

Kentucky Game Night Trio: Kentucky Fried Buffalo Wings, KFC Extra Crispy

Tenders and Secret Recipe Fries complemented by KFC Sauce, and grocery items like blue cheese, fresh celery and more.

Ultimate Family Fill Up: Featuring KFC’s Extra Crispy

Tenders Family Fill Up with Secret Recipe Fries, warm, flaky KFC biscuits, cole slaw, mashed potatoes and gravy topped off with our new dipping sauces and your favorite garnishes.

KFC’s Extra Crispy

Tenders are available in individual combo meals, or you can pick up a $20 or $30 Fill Up—a meal for today and tomorrow—including your choice of dipping sauce. KFC fans can get their fried chicken and favorite dipping sauce by visiting their local KFC or order delivery through kfc.com , DoorDash, Uber Eats, Grubhub, Seamless.com or the Seamless app.

