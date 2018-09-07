Saturday Night’s Alright for Icing: Macungie bakery whips up cake for Elton John

Dressed in a purple suit and vivid green glasses, the legendary Elton John sits at his piano on a yellow brick road that twists around Allentown’s PPL Center.

Of course this isn’t a scene that happened in real life — but it is happening in cake.

Colleen Laky, pastry chef and co-owner of Piece A Cake in Macungie, created a 60-pound, hand-painted cake for the singer and his crew to enjoy backstage after his Saturday show at PPL Center. The three-tier, roughly 2-foot-tall cake takes a whimsical “Emerald City” spin on PPL Center with John at his piano, all made from cake and other edible goodies.

Needless to say this was a thrilling project for Laky.

“We are huge fans,” she said.

One of the best-selling artists of all time with a music career that stretches five decades, John is retiring. But before he does, he’ll go on his final tour, “Farewell Yellow Brick Road.” That tour kicks off with his 8 p.m. Saturday show in Allentown. Tickets to the concert sold out in 28 minutes, a PPL Center record.

Katie Nork, director of marketing at PPL Center, said they wanted to celebrate the tour kicking off at PPL with a special, over-the-top cake.

“I had a concept for the cake so I started looking online at bakeries,” Nork said.

That’s where Piece A Cake came in. The bakery, which specializes in elaborate, custom cake designs, was more than up for the challenge of making a special cake for John.

“I wiggled in my seat as we were talking about it.” said Laky, who co-owns the Main Street shop with her husband, Terry.

The design of the cake started with a photo of PPL Center. Then Laky took the center’s curved front entrance and gave it a twist, adding what look like moving musical notes, which she hand-painted.

Laky created the singer out of fondant, which is a thick paste made of sugar and water. He’s incredibly detailed, even including his signature earring and giant glasses. The cake also features a number of other details, including a “Welcome to Allentown” sign, a piano, a long, yellow brick road and a large sun with clouds and more musical notes.

She started many of the fondant figures and details first, to allow time for them to dry and harden. That process began late last week.

This week she worked on the tiers, which are made with pound cake filled with a raspberry and lemon cream and covered in fondant. In total, the cake took about 20 hours to complete.

The cake is expected to be delivered sometime Saturday and will easily be a two-person job to carry it into PPL Center. The cake will be backstage for John and his crew to enjoy.

For Laky, to make such a special cake was a true honor.

“This was the ultimate cake project,” Laky said.

