Sarah Tienda Named Vice President of Operations for Let’s Shake, LLC

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) In an announcement made earlier today, Sarah Tienda has been named vice president of operations for Let’s Shake, LLC, an affiliate of SSCP Management, Inc. and licensed franchisee that owns and operates more than 50 SONIC drive-ins in the San Antonio area. In her new role, Tienda will be responsible for all aspects of operations including sales and profit generation, people development and local store marketing.

Tienda brings a proven success record to her new role. Her credentials include having served as vice president of operations for Sun Holdings, Inc. where she oversaw operations for more than 200 Burger King restaurants. She also spent more than 12 years in a leadership position with Huge/Fast American Restaurants, also an affiliate of SSCP Management, Inc., and eight years with LSG Lufthansa Service Sky Chefs.

“Throughout her nearly thirty-year career, Sarah has become a well-respected leader within the industry and we are lucky to have her back on our team,” said Sunil Dharod, owner of SSCP Management, Inc. Puja Dharod, the interim vice president for Let’s Shake, LLC added, “Sarah’s experience and leadership will add significant value to our Sonic business. I am very much looking forward to having her on the Let’s Shake team!”

About Sonic Drive-In

Let’s Shake, LLC is a subsidiary of Dallas, Texas-based SSCP Management, Inc. and is the licensed franchisee of the 53 San Antonio SONIC drive-ins. Sonic is an American drive-in fast-food restaurant chain that is famous for burgers, corn dogs, slushies and the popular Cherry Limeade, and their tag line of “America’s Favorite Drive-In” rings true with over 60 years of operational success and more than 3,000 locations across 45 states.

About SSCP Management, Inc.

SSCP Management, Inc. is an award-winning restaurant leader. SSCP Management’s affiliates currently own and operate 65 Applebee’s, over 50 SONIC drive-Ins, one Slim Chickens, and the 17-unit fine dining concept Roy’s. The affiliated companies also own and/or operate various shopping centers, apartment buildings and other real estate holdings throughout the United States and employs over 5,000 people.

Family owned and operated, the company is led by Sunil Dharod, entrepreneur, successful businessman and philanthropist. Son Chris Dharod, a graduate of Southern Methodist University, is the chief operating officer of the 65 Applebee’s owned by Dharod and is actively engaged in all aspects of SSCP Management. Daughter Puja Dharod, a University of Texas graduate, is a Director with the company. She also founded The Puja Foundation, a non-profit charity that offers financial assistance to employees in the event of a crisis.

Contact:

Amy Freshwater

972-400-1238

fresh0604@gmail.com