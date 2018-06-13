Santiago's Diner offers wide variety of 'fresh food daily' on Route 309 in Coopersburg

Coopersburg has long been a foodie’s paradise, with top dining destinations ranging from Casa Toro Mexican Grill and Ecco Domani Italian Restaurant to Coopersburg Diner and The Inside Scoop ice cream parlor.

Now, the borough has another option to tantalize your taste buds.

Santiago’s Diner & Family Restaurant, which opened in early May at 125 S. Third St. (near Now That’s Italian Market & Deli), offers a wide array of “fresh food daily,” according to its menu.

Customers can choose from appetizers such as jumbo wings, quesadillas, potato skins and stuffed mushrooms with crab meat to hand-held items such as burgers, cheesesteaks, club sandwiches and wraps.

Hot specialty sandwiches and melts (all under $10), which come with fries, include barbecue pulled pork, cod and reuben melts and French dip and Monte Cristo sandwiches, among others.

Specialty platters (most under $15), which come with one side and salad, include steaks such as a 14-ounce Delmonico steak and 10-ounce queen-cut prime rib, pasta and stir-fry dishes such as chicken Francaise and shrimp stir-fry and platters such as crab cakes, chicken cordon bleu, meatloaf, open-faced roast turkey and veal parmesan.

Breakfast, served all day, includes creamed chipped beef, omelettes, pancakes, French toast, waffles, breakfast sandwiches and more.

The menu also includes homemade soups, desserts and kids selections ($5 each) such as chicken tenders with fries, mac and cheese and spaghetti and meatballs.

Santiago’s, named after owner Octavio Zavaleta’s son, is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Take-out is available. Info: 484-863-5001

