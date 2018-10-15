Sanford Brewing among 5 new tenants at Oviedo on the Park

Sanford Brewing will add a third location at the growing Oviedo on the Park project as one of five new eateries and bars announced Monday.

Sanford Brewing Co. will build there along with Woof Gang Bakery, Kennedy’s Barber Club and Yoga Co. The Factory Bar is the fifth new tenant.

Acre Commercial Real Estate is the leasing agent on the project. It’s located at Mitchell Hammock Boulevard and Oviedo Boulevard.

Construction is slated to begin in April 2019 and those tenants should open in Nov. 2019.

Sanford Brewing, the popular brewery and pub in Seminole County, is also set to open a location in the coming weeks at the Maitland City Centre project by the end of 2018.

The Factory Bar, an off-shoot of the micro-restaurants concept Food Factory, will serve craft cocktails, beer and wine inside the communal, 800-square-foot space.

Tenants for the micro-restaurants space area expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The first phase of the Oviedo on the Park project already includes restaurants such as Simple Greek, Maple Street Biscuit Co. and Marlow’s Tavern.

Got a news tip? karnold@orlandosentinel.com or 407-420-5664; Twitter, @kylelarnold or facebook.com/bykylearnold