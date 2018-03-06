Sandwich Legends Have Arrived at Arby’s – Miami Cuban, Texas Brisket and New York Reuben Honor Sandwich Royalty

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) There are countless ways to build a great sandwich, but only a few are revered enough to vault them to legend status. So, what belongs on the Mount Rushmore of sandwiches? Meet Arby’s new Sandwich Legends: the Miami Cuban, Texas Brisket and a familiar favorite, the New York Reuben.

The Miami Cuban is Arby’s take on the melty, mustardy classic created in South Florida. It features sliced pork loin and pit-smoked ham topped with melted Swiss cheese, dill pickles and yellow mustard on a toasted sub roll. The pork loin is rubbed with brown sugar, molasses powder, paprika, garlic powder, salt and pepper prior to slow roasting for hours, providing a subtly sweet and smoky flavor that melds perfectly with the tangy mustard and pickles.

Arby’s Texas Brisket Sandwich draws inspiration from the bold beef BBQ flavors of Texas. The star of the show is Arby’s 13-hour hickory-smoked brisket with Texas-style BBQ sauce, crispy onion strings and dill pickles on Texas toast. The BBQ sauce is a new recipe for Arby’s, using smoky chipotle peppers to deliver a unique flavor. This sauce style has been made famous by BBQ restaurants and pit masters across the Lone Star State.

Every crew needs a captain, and in the case of Arby’s Sandwich Legends it’s the New York Reuben. A fixture on the Arby’s menu, it features the same classic Reuben ingredients found at delis across New York City: corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing on toasted marble rye bread. Guests can also pile on the corned beef with a Double Reuben.

“What makes these sandwiches legendary and beloved across the country is how they are part of the culture and pride in the cities and regions where they were created,” said Jim Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer of Arby’s. “Our goal in bringing Sandwich Legends to the menu is to give guests a convenient destination to enjoy some of the most famous sandwiches in America, prepared in a way that pays homage to the classics.”

If the Miami Cuban, Texas Brisket and New York Reuben are on the Mount Rushmore of sandwiches, what takes the fourth spot? Arby’s Loaded Italian or iconic Beef ‘n Cheddar, among others, are worthy candidates ready for immortalization.

The Miami Cuban, Texas Brisket and New York Reuben sandwiches are available at Arby’s restaurants nationwide. For more information about Arby’s Sandwich Legends, visit Arbys.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

