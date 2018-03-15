Sands' chef Victor Bock to lead NCC cooking demo

Here’s your chance to see one of the top chefs in the Lehigh Valley.

Victor Bock, executive chef for food and beverages at the Sands Casino Resort Hotel, will lead Northampton Community College’s Robert C. Wood Chef in Residence Cooking Demo at 6:30 p.m. March 26 at the school’s Lipkin Theatre. The event is free but reservations are required.

And yes, there will be samples. Bock will demonstrate his passion for infusing his Pennsylvania roots with cuisine from around the world. He will be teaming up NCC culinary students to present the demo.

Here’s what he’ll be making:

* Korean-style dumplings with a red chili sauce and pickled vegetables

* Veal Osso Buco with truffle polenta, Parmesan-Reggiano and micro greens

* Steak tartar with smoke paprika, pork rinds and buttermilk dressing

Bock oversees six restaurants including three restaurants owned by celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse.

Bock grew up in rural York County, Pa. and his mother spark his love of cooking. A graduate of the prestigious Culinary Institute of America, his experience includes: executive positions at Windows in Steinman Park, a four-star French restaurant in Lancaster and as the executive chef at both the four-star, four-diamond Hotel Hershey and the Woodstock Inn and Resort. He was also featured on two PBS series, “Historic Hotels of America” and “Historic Chefs of America.”

Bock has also served on the Northampton Community College’s advisory board for the past six years. Most recently, Bock joined the Bethlehem Vocational-Technical Bridges Foundation, a scholarship program dedicated to providing deserving students the ability and financial support to fulfill career aspirations.

Info, reservations: 610-861-5519 or http://bit.ly/2pdUrkP

