Sandelman’s Awards of Excellence Recognize Top Restaurants of the Extraordinary Year That Was 2020

San Clemente, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Results are in, and Chick-fil-A, In-N-Out & Raising Cane’s find themselves at the top of Sandelman’s Awards of Excellence. The Awards of Excellence recognize restaurant chains with the highest top box rating overall as well as on individual attribute ratings across all syndicated English-language markets fielded throughout the year.

The restaurants that satisfied their customers the most overall include Chick-fil-A and In-N-Out, which held their place from last year at first and second. Following closely is Raising Cane’s, which moved up one place from last year into third. Local San Antonio favorites – Bill Miller Bar-B-Q and Las Palapas – made their way onto the list for the first time tied at 10th with Portillo’s.

Top 10 Quick-Service Restaurant Chains

(Ranked by Percent Rating Their Overall Experience “Excellent”)





1 -

2 -

3 -

4 (tied) -

6 -

7 (tied) -

10 (tied) - Chick-fil-A

In-N-Out

Raising Cane’s

P. Terry's & Torchy's Tacos

la Madeleine

Zoes, Whataburger & Starbucks

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, Portillo’s & Las

Palapas 60%

58%

56%

52%

51%

50%

49%

Despite temporary shutdowns, adjusting business operations to meet a heightened off-premise demand, and all other obstacles caused by COVID-19, these restaurants (and many more) still managed to highly satisfy their customers. We would like to recognize these top 10 restaurants while continuing to celebrate every restaurant that is working hard to overcome the difficulties that this pandemic has brought upon our industry.

The restaurant chains that performed the greatest on individual attributes like taste and flavor of food, value for the money, speed of service, and much more will be released on Twitter. Follow us at @SandelmanInc and #AwardsofExcellence to see those winner announcements.

Sandelman’s Quick-Track study monitors restaurants on 20 aspects for food, service, value, facilities, and affinity.

For more information, please contact Clay Raymer at clay@sandelman.com or (888) 897-7881, ext. 2.

The post Sandelman’s Awards of Excellence Recognize Top Restaurants of the Extraordinary Year That Was 2020 first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.