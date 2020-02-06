Sandelman’s Awards of Excellence Recognize Top Restaurants of 2019

San Clemente, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) For the third straight year, Chick-fil-A and In-N-Out hold the top two spots on Sandelman’s prestigious Awards of Excellence. The awards recognize the restaurants with the highest overall ratings and individual attribute ratings across all media markets fielded throughout the year.

The restaurants that made the top 10 include a variety of long-time legacies, regional favorites, and local legends.

Top Ten Quick-Service Restaurant Chains

(Ranked by Percent Rating Their Overall Experience “Excellent”)



1 -

2 -

3 -

4 (tied) -

6 -

7 -

8 (tied) -

10 - Chick-fil-A

In-N-Out

Portillo's

Giordano's Pizza & Raising Cane’s

Torchy's Tacos

Burgerville

Habit & MOD Pizza

Whataburger 62%

60%

55%

54%

52%

51%

50%

49%

The sandwich and coffee segments were not represented in this year’s top 10. The absence of a sandwich chain in the top 10 aligns with consumers granting lighter share to sandwich chains in recent quarters.

Giordano’s and MOD Pizza found their way into the top 10 after no pizza chains were represented a year ago, and the burger segment is featured the heaviest with the presence of In-N-Out, Burgerville, Habit and Whataburger all breaking into the top 10.

Sandelman’s Quick-Track study monitors over 200 quick service restaurants on 20 aspects for food, service, value, facilities, and affinity. Follow Sandelman on Twitter @SandelmanInc and #AwardsofExcellence to see the winners for individual attributes, including taste and flavor of food, value for the money, speed of service, and much more.