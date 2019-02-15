Sandelman’s Awards of Excellence recognize top chains of 2018

San Clemente, CA (RestaurantNews.com) A variety of long-time favorites and new winners are included in Sandelman’s highly coveted Awards of Excellence this year. Chick-fil-A and In-N-Out enjoy the top spots for the second straight year with the highest overall excellent ratings culled from more than 3.7 million attribute ratings.

Top Ten Quick-Service Restaurant Chains

(Ranked by Percent Rating Their Overall Experience “Excellent”)





1 -

2 -

3 -

4 -

5 (tied) -

7 -

8 -

9 (tied) - Chick-fil-A

In-N-Out Burger

Torchy’s Tacos

la Madeleine

Raising Cane’s & Portillo’s

Whataburger

Jason’s Deli

Habit & P. Terry’s 60%

59%

56%

55%

54%

52%

51%

50%

Only the pizza and coffee segments are not represented in the top 10 overall chains above. Mod Pizza and Starbucks won the honors in those segments, with 47% and 45%, respectively.

Starbucks and McDonald’s emerged as co-leaders on convenience, which means something quite a bit different to consumers than it did a decade ago. Technology has played a big role in evolving our category in 2018 with the increased availability of mobile apps, online ordering, loyalty program tie-ins, and delivery all being factors affecting what convenience means to consumers.

Sandelman’s Quick-Track study monitors over 200 quick service restaurants on 20 aspects for food, service, worth, facilities, and affinity. Follow Sandelman on Twitter @SandelmanInc and #AwardsofExcellence to see the winners for attributes like value for the money, speed of service, friendliness and others.

For more information, please contact Clay Raymer at clay@sandelman.com or (888) 897-7881, ext. 2.