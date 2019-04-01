Sandella’s Flatbread Café Adds New Vegan Menu Items

Fresh, Plant Based Ingredients Appeal to Those Seeking Healthier Options

Montclair, NJ (RestaurantNews.com) Sandella’s Flatbread Café, the flagship fast casual concept in the Diversity Food Brands’ portfolio, is expanding its menu offerings to meet the growing consumer demand for more plant-based food options.

The company is now introducing 15 new vegan menu items made with fresh ingredients like bean sprouts, arugula, tofu and quinoa that complement Sandella’s appealing healthy, delicious menu. Sandella’s 70 locations are found mainly at hospitals, university campuses and corporate settings, appealing to students, travelers and employees looking for healthier options than traditional fast food.

Known for its customizable menu of portable hot and cold sandwiches, fresh salads, and rice and power blend bowls, Sandella’s focuses on providing craveable flavors in every menu item by using fresh herbs and handcrafted seasonings

The highlights of the new Sandella’s vegan menu include:

Avocado Veggie Burger – made with a freshly grilled veggie patty, sliced avocado and tomatoes, lettuce and bean sprouts served on Sandella’s proprietary bistro bread.

Brazilian Tofu and Quinoa Bowl – quinoa, tofu, broccoli florets, and red onion with a drizzle of Sandella’s special Brazilian sauce.

Black Beans and Tofu Quinoa Bowl – black beans, quinoa, and tofu with green peppers and salsa combine for a protein-packed meal.

Hawaiian Tofu Pizza – tofu, pineapple chunks, barbecue sauce on grilled flatbread.

Southwest Veggie Burger – freshly grilled veggie patty, lettuce and housemade black bean and tomato salsa.

There are also three wraps on the new menu, including Spinach and Falafel Bistro Wrap, Vegan Hummus and Avocado Wrap and Falafel Wrap.

As consumers continue to search for healthier and more plant-based food options, Sandella’s aims to provide its consumers with top quality meals packed with mouthwatering flavor bite after bite.

Sandella’s first opened in 1994 and has since grown to become a popular dining option for college campuses and in airports across the U.S. All Sandella’s menu items are made to order using high quality, fresh and nutritious ingredients including vegetables, fruits and lean meats. The flexible footprint offers guests the option to dine on premises or order food to go.

Sandella’s flavor profile has become so popular that DFB recently launched a line of propriety items now available to other restaurant brands. These include Sandella’s original and whole-wheat flatbreads, Sandella’s delicious fajita seasoning and the perfectly crafted Sandella’s Brazilian sauce mix.

Headquartered in New Jersey with offices in Connecticut and Ohio, DFB is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE). With a focus on the campus, corporate, health care, and airport sectors for its hospitality brands, DFB has a portfolio of restaurant brands, licenses third party brands and develops joint ventures for specific food service applications that meet government requirements for minority owned operations.

DFB’s leadership team, helmed by president and founder Jeffery Keys, has decades of experience building and managing brands for the foodservice sector. For more information, please visit www.diversityfoodbrands.com

