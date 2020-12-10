San Pedro Fish Market Unveils 12 Days of Shrimp Dec 9 – 20

Compete to Win a Holiday World Famous Shrimp Tray Celebration Meal

San Pedro, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) San Pedro Fish Market invites seafood lovers to make new memories with food and family this holiday season during 12 Days of Shrimp. From December 9 – 20, fans can enter the #SPFMContestEntry Instagram contest and compete for a World Famous Shrimp Tray for 8-10 family members with a special video appearance from the Kings of Fi$h family.

Starting December 9 at 4pm PST, foodies are invited to post an Instagram photo, video or Reel describing their fondest memories celebrated over food. Users who tag @SanPedroFish and #SPFMContestEntry will be entered to win a catered World Famous Shrimp Tray celebration meal feeding 8-10 family members. The winner will be announced on Monday, December 21 at 4pm PST on San Pedro Fish Market’s Instagram, @SanPedroFish. Complete Official Rules available at spfishrewards.com/12days .

On the date of the winner’s World Famous Shrimp Tray celebration, the Kings of Fi$h family will come to the winner’s home via video with special holiday wishes.

“During this holiday season, it’s so important to give back to the community that has supported our family-owned business for over 60 years and is still going strong,” says Mike Ungaro, CEO and Owner of San Pedro Fish Market. “We’re looking forward to reminiscing through fun, food memories and creating new ones.”

All San Pedro Fish Market and Grille locations are open daily for to-go orders, third party delivery and catering. For more information and to order online, please visit Sanpedrofish.com .

About San Pedro Fish Market

Founded by Mackey Ungaro, his son Henry, and his nephew Tommy Amalfitano, San Pedro Fish Market opened the doors to its first location in 1956, originally called Vista Seafood. In the early 60’s, Vista Seafood was relocated to the beautiful waterfront location which would later become the Ports O’ Call Village. This waterfront location would be rebuilt in 1982 and renamed the San Pedro Fish Market and Restaurant, taking its title from the waterfront community in which it’s based. San Pedro Fish Market has become one of the top ten most Instagrammed restaurants in the country highlighting their World Famous Shrimp Tray. Much of it has been documented with their award-winning web series Kings of Fi$h , which showcases the San Pedro-based family entrepreneurs and their four-time Guinness Book of World Record restaurants. Nearly four generations later, the families continue the tradition of serving fresh seafood to the waterfront community and beyond. For more information, visit www.spfishgrille.com and http://www.spfishgrille.com/location .

