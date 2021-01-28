San Pedro Fish Market Reopens Outdoor Dining At All Locations Starting Jan. 30

Enjoy The Big Game Tray Offer For Super Bowl Celebrations In-Person And To-Go Jan. 30 – Feb. 7

( RestaurantNews.com )

WHAT:

San Pedro Fish Market safely reopens outdoor dining areas at all locations beginning Saturday, January 30, and invites seafood lovers to gear up for the Super Bowl with a limited edition Big Game Tray. This loaded specialty tray features a mouthwatering assortment of crispy shrimp, calamari and fried red snapper served with house-made garlic bread, french fries and fresh coleslaw. The Big Game Tray also comes with a dozen complimentary sliders. Perfect for shrimp tailgates, this curated seafood feast feeds 10 people for just $99.99. Available for in-person patio dining, takeout and delivery from all San Pedro Fish Market and Grille locations starting January 30 through February 7. For all location curbside pickup orders, visit http://bit.ly/3paSlPJ .

San Pedro Fish Market and Grille remains committed to the health and well-being of the surrounding community and reopens outdoor dining in accordance with local guidelines.

WHEN:

Patio Dining Reopens

January 30, 2021

Big Game Tray

Available January 30 – February 7, 2021

WHERE:

San Pedro Fish Market San Pedro:

1190 Nagoya Way, San Pedro, CA 90731. (310) 832-4251

Sunday-Thursday 8am-8pm, Friday-Saturday 8am-9pm

San Pedro Fish Market Long Beach:

6550 E Marina Dr., Long Beach, CA 90803. (562) 606-0090

Open Daily 11am-8pm

San Pedro Fish Market Grille Wilmington:

120 West G Street, Wilmington, CA 90744. (310)835-6671

M-F 10am-5pm, Sa-Su 11am-6pm

San Pedro Fish Market Grille Harbor City:

1313 W. Sepulveda Blvd., Harbor City, CA. (424) 263-5864

Open daily 11am-8pm

San Pedro Fish Market Grille Rolling Hills:

3B Peninsula Center, Rolling Hills Estates, CA. (310) 265-2260

Open daily 11am-8pm

MEDIA:

For media inquiries, questions, ZOOM interview requests, quotes or more please contact Sally Evans, sally@theaceagency.com.

About San Pedro Fish Market

Founded by Mackey Ungaro, his son Henry, and his nephew Tommy Amalfitano, San Pedro Fish Market opened the doors to its first location in 1956, originally called Vista Seafood. In the early 60’s, Vista Seafood was relocated to the beautiful waterfront location which would later become the Ports O’ Call Village. This waterfront location would be rebuilt in 1982 and renamed the San Pedro Fish Market and Restaurant, taking its title from the waterfront community in which it’s based. San Pedro Fish Market has become one of the top ten most Instagrammed restaurants in the country highlighting their World Famous Shrimp Tray. Much of it has been documented with their award-winning web series Kings of Fi$h , which showcases the San Pedro-based family entrepreneurs and their four-time Guinness Book of World Record restaurants. Nearly four generations later, the families continue the tradition of serving fresh seafood to the waterfront community and beyond. For more information, visit www.sanpedrofish.com and www.spfishgrille.com/location .

Facebook: @sanpedrofish

Instagram: @sanpedrofish

Twitter: @sanpedrofish

Media Contact:

Sally Evans

The ACE Agency

949-554-5752

sally@theaceagency.com

The post San Pedro Fish Market Reopens Outdoor Dining At All Locations Starting Jan. 30 first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.