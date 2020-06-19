San Pedro Fish Market Honors Dads With Limited-Time ‘Father’s Day Super Tray’

Lobster Topped Seafood Feast Available For Dine-In and Take Out

WHAT:

San Pedro Fish Market is celebrating Father’s Day with a mouthwatering seafood feast for the whole family. Treat dad to a Father’s Day Super Tray featuring one whole Maine lobster and perfectly cooked grilled fish fillets on top of a bed of peeled shrimp, fajita veggies and potatoes sautéed in San Pedro Fish Market’s famous signature seasoning. The celebratory seafood platter feeds four people for $89 and comes with a foot-long loaf of fresh garlic bread, plus a bottle of House Michelada Mix.

Seafood lovers can enjoy the Father’s Day Super Tray for dine-in and carry out at all restaurants. San Pedro Fish Market remains committed to the health and well-being of guests, employees and the surrounding communities and has reopened with enhanced safety measures. While dining at San Pedro Fish Market, guests are asked to observe the CDC’s recommended six feet physical distancing guidelines. Tables have been distanced, and signage and floor markers have been placed throughout the restaurants to encourage guests to be mindful of spacing. Cleaning and sanitation have been increased in all common areas and restrooms. Hand sanitizer stations have been installed. Self-serve beverage and condiment stations remain temporarily closed.

WHEN:

Father’s Day

Sunday, June 21, 2020

WHERE:

San Pedro Fish Market Locations:

1190 Nagoya Way, San Pedro, CA 90731. (310) 832-4251

6550 E Marina Dr., Long Beach, CA 90803. (562) 606-0090

San Pedro Fish Market Grille Locations:

120 West G Street, Wilmington, CA 90744. (310)835-6671

1313 W. Sepulveda Blvd., Harbor City, CA. (424) 263-5864

3B Peninsula Center, Rolling Hills Estates, CA. (310) 265-2260

MEDIA:

About San Pedro Fish Market

Founded by Mackey Ungaro, his son Henry, and his nephew Tommy Amalfitano, San Pedro Fish Market opened the doors to its first location in 1956, originally called Vista Seafood. In the early 60’s, Vista Seafood was relocated to the beautiful waterfront location which would later become the Ports O’ Call Village. This waterfront location would be rebuilt in 1982 and renamed the San Pedro Fish Market and Restaurant, taking its title from the waterfront community in which it’s based. San Pedro Fish Market has become one of the top ten most Instagrammed restaurants in the country highlighting their World Famous Shrimp Tray. Much of it has been documented with their award-winning web series Kings of Fi$h , which showcases the San Pedro-based family entrepreneurs and their four-time Guinness Book of World Record restaurants. Nearly four generations later, the families continue the tradition of serving fresh seafood to the waterfront community and beyond. For more information, visit www.sanpedrofish.com and www.spfishgrille.com/location .