San Pedro Fish Market Grille Unveils Loaded Seafood Michelada in Celebration of National Seafood Month

El Jefe Specialty Michelada Launches October 1

California (RestaurantNews.com) San Pedro Fish Market Grille, the South Bay’s destination for quality seafood in a fast-casual setting, developed by the families behind the San Pedro Fish Market, is celebrating National Seafood Month in October with a new, giant michelada loaded with fresh seafood.

El Jefe is a jumbo michelada made with San Pedro Fish Market’s signature michelada mix, piled high with two cocktail shrimp perched on the signature spice rimmed glass, and stuffed with three battered and fried shrimp, a fresh snow crab claw, a crisp celery stalk, sliced cucumber batons, and a fresh lemon wedge. Made to order with Modelo Especial and fresh-squeezed lime juice, El Jefe is packed with flavor. The mouthwatering specialty michelada features fresh-caught shrimp and snow crab and will be available for $21.99 during National Seafood Month in October only, while supplies last.

“We are known for crafting the most delicious and over the top seafood recipes in the South Bay,” says Mike Ungaro, CEO of San Pedro Fish Market. “For National Seafood Month, we are thrilled to offer the perfect pairing of our fan favorites: fresh seafood and refreshing micheladas.”

Celebrating food and family, San Pedro Fish Market Grille is a family dining experience serving fresh fish dishes prepared to guests’ specifications. The grille’s fish selection includes Mahi Mahi, Salmon, Swordfish, Tilapia, Red Snapper, Barramundi, Yellowtail, Shrimp and Calamari as well as other seasonal selections. Any of the choices can be prepared as plates, fish & chips, sandwiches, salads, bowls, quesadillas, tacos, or burritos. San Pedro Fish Market Grille serves only the highest quality fish, delivered fresh daily from the San Pedro Fish Market.

San Pedro Fish Market Grille has locations in Harbor City, Rolling Hills Estates, and Wilmington. For more information, visit www.spfishgrille.com.

About San Pedro Fish Market Grille

Founded as a small neighborhood fish shop, San Pedro Fish Market grew from humble beginnings to the largest restaurant on the West Coast. In 2018, the families behind the legendary waterfront San Pedro Fish Market expanded their horizons by launching a new, fast-casual dining concept: San Pedro Fish Market Grille. San Pedro Fish Market Grille offers delicious seafood plates made from the highest quality ingredients and always cooked to the customer’s requests. With three locations in the South Bay, the Ungaro family continues the tradition of serving fresh seafood to the waterfront community and beyond. For more information, including menu items and locations, visit www.spfishgrille.com.

