San Pedro Fish Market Grille Celebrates National Taco Day on October 4 with $5.99 Shrimp Taco Combo

California ( RestaurantNews.com )

WHAT:

San Pedro Fish Market Grille is celebrating National Taco Day on October 4 with a mouthwatering $5.99 Shrimp Taco Combo. Available for dine-in only, the Shrimp Taco Combo comes with two shrimp tacos, house-made tortillas chips and salsa for just $5.99. San Pedro Fish Market Grille’s signature shrimp tacos are made to order with fresh shrimp grilled in San Pedro Fish Market’s signature seasoning and served on grilled corn tortillas topped with fresh cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro and signature sauce.

The South Bay’s destination for quality seafood in a fast-casual setting, San Pedro Fish Market Grille is open daily for al fresco dining, take out and delivery. No coupon necessary. For more information and to order online, please visit www.spfishgrille.com .

WHEN:

Sunday, October 4, 2020

WHERE:

All San Pedro Fish Market Grille Locations

Harbor City: 1313 W. Sepulveda Blvd., Harbor City, CA 90501. (424) 263-5864

Rolling Hills Estates: 3 Peninsula Center, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274. (310) 265-2260

Wilmington: 120 West G Street, Wilmington, CA 90744. (310) 835-6671

About San Pedro Fish Market Grille

Founded as a small neighborhood fish shop, San Pedro Fish Market grew from humble beginnings to the largest restaurant on the West Coast. In 2018, the families behind the legendary waterfront San Pedro Fish Market expanded their horizons by launching a new, fast-casual dining concept: San Pedro Fish Market Grille. San Pedro Fish Market Grille offers delicious seafood plates made from the highest quality ingredients and always cooked to the customer’s requests. With three locations in the South Bay, the Ungaro family continues the tradition of serving fresh seafood to the waterfront community and beyond. For more information, including menu items and locations, visit www.spfishgrille.com .

Facebook: facebook.com/SPFishGrille

Instagram: @SPFishGrille

Twitter: @SPFishGrille

Media Contact:

Sally Evans

The ACE Agency

949-554-5752

sally@theaceagency.com

The post San Pedro Fish Market Grille Celebrates National Taco Day on October 4 with .99 Shrimp Taco Combo first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.