San Juan Welcomes 1st Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip

Popular bakery café chain celebrates grand opening

San Juan, P.R. (RestaurantNews.com) Puerto Rico is now a whole lot sweeter.

Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® recently opened its first café in San Juan at 55 Condado Ave., inside the Best Western Plus Condado Palm Inn & Suites.

San Juan’s new café is owned and operated by Maribelin Gutierrez, franchise owner of Cookies & More LLC.

“I couldn’t be more proud to introduce the people of San Juan to Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip,” said Gutierrez. “My team and I are looking forward to serving our delicious recipes to local residents as well as visitors from all over the world who come to beautiful Puerto Rico.”

The premium dessert destination concept is built around one of the world’s most recognized food brands – Nestlé. The new café offers a full menu that includes freshly baked cookies, customized cookie cakes, a wide assortment of freshly baked confections, ice creams, wraps, flatbreads, paninis, crepes, mocha frappes and smoothies.

The new San Juan café is the third Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip in Puerto Rico and among more than 150 worldwide. The café is open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

About Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®

Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is a premiere dessert and bakery café offering customers an unrivaled experience through the use of fine ingredients, indulgent creations, distinct flavor profiles, and the rich tradition of the very best Nestlé® brands. Crest Foods Inc., franchisor of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, based in Richardson, Texas, is a premiere restaurant franchisor company. The company currently franchises over 160 bakery cafés in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Middle East. The versatile concept has kiosk, in-line mall and street café locations. The first café opened in 2000. Nestlé® Toll House Café by Chip® has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine’s “Franchise 500.” For more information please visit nestlecafe.com.

Nestlé®, Toll House® and associated logos and designs, are trademarks of Societe des Produits Nestle S.A., and used by Crest Foods, Inc. with permission.

