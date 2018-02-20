San Jose Based Aqui Expanding New 5th Store to Waterford Plaza, San Jose

(RestaurantNews.com) Fans of Aqui Cal-Mex, known for creative real food and award winning Industrial Strength Swirls have something to cheer about today. A new location has been announced at the Waterford Plaza, West Capital Expressway in San Jose.

Set for a late summer opening, September 2018. The new location is their 5th store, will have an outdoor patio (standard at all Aqui locations) and some added “twists” Aqui says.

The word is out. The local Mercury News has recently published the Aqui expansion news:

https://www.mercurynews.com/2018/02/13/san-joses-aqui-expanding-first-new-restaurant-in-8-years

Aqui’s not stopping with this store. Their goal is to double their units in three years and reach 40m in unit sales by that time.

“We’re excited to bring a new Aqui to the area. Our new store will continue the tradition of never ending and always changing, creative real food at everyday pricing. Our customers have come to appreciate our ‘something new everyday’ concept with natural, wild and organic ingredients in our Daily Specials. Our Chef Specials give our chefs ‘creativity at work’ where our innovation begins. Then there’s our main menu. We are restlessly striving to make our main menu better and better. Love heat? Our popular Salsa Bar will offer many heat levels and flavors to accent your dish. We currently have over 35 sauces, salsas and dressings that are original and house made. Our newest Industrial Drinks menu for 2018 will be available at our new location. This includes Industrial Strength Swirls, Craft Cocktails, and our Industrial Rocks selections. Like our other locations customers will anticipate our ever changing Monthly Premium Swirls which are always very popular and continually shared on social media platforms. We suggest a limit of two of our drinks and a designated driver. Aqui is the kind of place where we want to be.” – David O’Mara, CEO.

About Aqui

Founded in 1994, Aqui is locally owned by founder David O’Mara. It’s current four locations can be found in San Jose, Campbell and Cupertino. One of the first to embrace the fast casual, stand-to-order concept, without the fuss of waiters or tipping. Specialties include natural, wild and organic ingredients for daily specials, chef specials and toe-tingling Industrial Strength Swirls . The concept uses chef inspired flavors from California, Mexico and the Southwest. They match the food with gorgeous decor, original art, hassle free ordering and above all affordability.

www.aquicalmex.com

@aquicalmex