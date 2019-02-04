San Francisco's Rooh owner opening 'progressive Indian' restaurant on Randolph Street

Sujan Sarkar is a chef with successful restaurants in New York (Baar Baar) and San Francisco (Rooh). Now he and his progressive Indian cuisine are headed to Chicago.

Sarkar will open Rooh, a spinoff of his San Francisco restaurant, sometime this spring on Randolph Street’s restaurant corridor — specifically, 736 W. Randolph St., the previous home of The Lunatic, The Lover & The Poet.

Sarkar said his goal is not to be the best Indian restaurant in town.

“I want to be the top restaurant in the city,” he said.

The restaurant will have two levels. The street-level space has a long bar and, Sarkar said, will be a bit more bar-centric. (Sarkar’s restaurants have strong cocktail programs.) Upstairs, there will be a more formal dining room, but Sarkar said he hasn’t decided exactly how to split up the menu — if he splits it at all.

“We don’t want to confuse people,” he said.

Sarkar said he envisions Rooh as a place where guests can “come in for drinks and small bites one time and come in for dinner some other day.”

Rooh will be the first Indian restaurant to grace Randolph Street since Veerasway closed in 2011. At the time, co-owner Chris Lee (who, with Angela Lee, owns the Front Room that occupies Veerasway’s spot) said in an Eater story that “not enough people gave Indian food a chance.”

Sarkar said he’s aware of the challenge, and it doesn’t bother him.

“I have to change perceptions,” he said. “That’s what I do. I know what works — this is my third restaurant (in the United States) — I know the flavor profile, and I know the palate.”

Though the opening is months away, Sarkar said he plans to move to Chicago soon.

“When I open something, I live there,” he said. “I’m going to spend, at a minimum, 22 days a month in Chicago. In San Francisco, my brother is the head chef, and he’s taking over a lot of my work. I have to be in the kitchen (in Chicago); when I spend time there, then I’ll learn (about the clientele). Then the menu will evolve.”

