San Francisco’s Sandwich King, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, Going National

Iconic San Francisco Sandwich Brand Partners with Fransmart for National Expansion

San Francisco, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, the iconic San Francisco sandwich chain with a cult-like following, has today announced the launch of its national franchise program to expand the concept across the country. With 55+ units currently in operation throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, along with locations opening soon in Texas, Ike’s is poised for explosive growth due to the brand’s popularity and favorable unit economics.

Founded by Ike Shehadeh in 2007, the San Francisco-based concept grew to wide foodie acclaim with lines around the block and has become famous for its popular secret menu and pop culture inspired sandwich selections. Since its inception, the brand has garnered a dedicated and loyal following, offering customers over 700 different varieties of sandwiches to choose from, all of which include “Ike’s Dirty Secret Sauce,” a proprietary blend that is baked directly into the bread. Made with a choice of Dutch, French, San Francisco sourdough, whole wheat or gluten-free breads, unique sandwich combinations have included the “Menage a Trois” built with Halal chicken, barbecue and cheddar; the “Adam Richman,” created with fried chicken, ham and honey; and the vegetarian “Reading Rainbow” or “James and the Giant Peach.”

“The idea behind Ike’s Love & Sandwiches was simple – putting customers’ happiness first while celebrating their unique and individual tastes,” said Ike Shehadeh, founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches. “I feel truly humbled by the massive love and support Ike’s has received over the past 12 years, and now I’m excited to bring the brand into its next level of growth with the help of Fransmart. I’m extremely pleased to partner with such a reputable company to help deliver the Ike’s experience to customers across the country.”

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has partnered with Fransmart, the industry leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, The Halal Guys and Qdoba Mexican Grill, to expand the brand nationwide. Fransmart provides franchise support services such as franchise sales, navigating franchising compliances, and providing guidance on legalities, locations, supply chains, hiring staff, and operations – to name just a few.

“Sandwiches are the most pervasive food in America and one of the most saturated categories in the limited-service restaurant segment. In a sea of innumerable mediocre sandwich shops, Ike’s is a unique concept with a lot of heart and an unparalleled guest experience,” said Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. “We are looking to find the right franchisees who will build a great team that can organically establish Ike’s as the deserved dominant sandwich brand in their market and share the unique Ike’s experience with their communities.”

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is currently seeking experienced multi-unit operators to join the growing brand and develop franchise territories in major markets across the country. The popular sandwich concept offers strong AUVs and ROI, a proven business model with low labor costs, and immense customer loyalty for their high-quality products.

For more information on Ike’s Love & Sandwiches franchise opportunities, please contact connect@fransmart.com or visit http://go.fransmart.com/ikes.

About Ike’s Love & Sandwiches

Founded by Ike Shehadeh in 2007, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches offers customers over 500 different varieties of sandwiches to choose from, all of which include “Ike’s Dirty Secret Sauce,” a proprietary blend that is baked directly into the bread. With 55 units throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Ike’s is now offering franchise opportunities for experienced multi-unit operators to develop territories across the country.

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from single unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today, Fransmart’s formula for success is finding emerging brands ripe for expansion and building successful multi-unit franchise businesses across the U.S. and globally. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1-billion in revenues to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com.

