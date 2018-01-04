San Diego's 50 most anticipated new restaurants of 2018

Foodies will have a field day in 2018, with dozens of new restaurant openings liberally sprinkled throughout this year. Here’s a look at what’s on the menu.

An’s Dry Cleaning, North Park

This spring, the historic dry cleaning store will be transformed into an artisan gelato shop, but it will retain its retro name. Seven flavors of fresh-made sweet and savory gelato will rotate daily, with ingredients like gorgonzola, cactus and wasabi flowers in the mix. 3017 Adams Ave., North Park. adcgelato.com

The Bell Marker Brewery & Kitchen, downtown

The Artisanal Brewers Collective has named this 200-seat American brasserie and craft brewery after the famous Mission bells along El Camino Real. The menu features pizza and modern California cuisine. A winter opening is planned. 602 Broadway, downtown. thebellmarker.com

Bar Meets Grill, Pala

In the early morning hours of Jan. 2, Pala Casino Spa & Resort closed its upscale Mediterranean dinnerhouse CAVE Restaurant & Lounge and reopened it 10 hours later as Bar Meets Grill, a “California casual” restaurant serving lunch and dinner. The resort is in the midst of a $170 million expansion plan that has shuttered some of its daytime eateries and needed another lunch spot with a more accessible menu. Chef Anila Kurti ‘s wide-ranging lunch menu features appetizers, sandwiches, burgers, pizzas and salads. The dinner menu will include popular Mediterranean dishes from the former CAVE menu like Chicken Milanese and Lobster Oscar, as well as pastas made in-house. palacasino.com

Better Buzz Coffee, Hillcrest

San Diego-based Better Buzz, with seven retail outlets countywide and a roasting warehouse in Vista, expands this winter with a 7,500-square-foot retail/office center in Hillcrest. The ground floor will be a coffee bar and special events space and the upstairs will serve as Better Buzz’s new headquarters. 801 University Ave., Hillcrest. betterbuzzcoffee.com

Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill, Ocean Beach

Brothers Matt and Judd Braun will open the second location of their Mission Hills-born seafood eatery this spring in Ocean Beach. They plan to update the location with a new stage for live music. 5083 Santa Monica Ave., Suite B, Ocean Beach. bluewaterseafoodsandiego.com

Breakfast Republic, Carlsbad

In the spring, Rise & Shine Restaurant Group will open the eighth location of this brunch-centric restaurant chain at The Shoppes at Carlsbad shopping mall. Another location opened at the end of 2017 in Pacific Beach in the former Miller’s Field location.The Shoppes at Carlsbad, 2525 El Camino Real, Carlsbad; 4465 Mission Blvd., Pacific Beach (now open). breakfastrepublic.com

Buona Forchetta, Encinitas

Matteo Cattaneo and Alexa Kollmeier’s popular South Park-born Italian eatery will soon open its third location in Encinitas. The rustic restaurants are known for their authentic Italian pizzas, which are cooked in wood-fired ovens imported from Italy. The new location will take over the vacant space once occupied by the former Bird House restaurant. A Coronado location is also planned in 2019. 250 N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. buonaforchettasd.com

Chloe at Scout, Liberty Station

This winter, the owners of Café Chloe will open a European-style catering and special events venue serving French Provencal food, wines and garden-inspired cocktails. 2675 Rosecrans St., Liberty Station. cafechloe.com

Ciao Plaza Restaurant, Vista

The 20-year-old north Vista restaurant is building a massive 10,000-square-foot expansion at its current location, with plans for completion later this winter. The 300-seat location will add a bakery, deli, gelateria, enoteca and large banquet hall. 2015 E. Vista Way, Vista. (760) 630-7333, ciao2.com

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, Embarcadero

The Texas-based luxury steakhouse chain will open its first California location next fall in the two-story BRIC development planned in downtown’s North Embarcadero area. The two-story eatery will serve Del Frisco’s signature 45-day dry-aged steaks and other hand-cut meats. Broadway and Pacific Coast Highway, downtown. delfriscos.com

Din Tai Fung, Westfield UTC

The popular Taiwan-based mega-chain will open its first San Diego outlet this winter at the Westfield UTC mall. The shop will offer a variety of dumplings and noodle dishes. 4545 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla. dintaifungusa.com

Dog Haus, Vista

The Pasadena-based fast-casual hot dog chain will open its second San Diego County location in downtown Vista this winter. Dog Haus specializes in gourmet dogs (served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls), burgers and more. The location will also have a beer garden serving up to 20 brews on tap. 227 E. Broadway, Vista. doghaus.com

El Jardin, Liberty Station

“Top Chef” competitor Claudette Zepeda-Wilkins (formerly of Bracero Cucina) is developing the menu for this latest entry from Johan Engman’s Rise & Shine Restaurant Group. Zepeda-Wilkins, who grew up on both sides of the Mexican border, is planning a contemporary, refined take on regional Mexican cuisine in a colorfully decorated indoor/outdoor space. It’s scheduled for an early 2018 opening. 2885 Perry Road, Liberty Station. riseandshinerg.com

Empanada Kitchen, downtown

This popular Argentinean empanada vendor at the North Park and La Jolla farmers markets will open its first fast-casual storefront this winter. 819 C St., downtown. (619) 988-7265, empanada-kitchen.com

Fourpenny House, La Mesa

Partners Peter Soutowood and Khalid Kyler plan to open this La Mesa brewpub this winter. The specialty will be house-made breads, local beer and spirits. Fourpenny House will feature a rotating seasonal menu and beer brewed in-house, as well as local and national beers and a collection of rare and craft whiskeys and bourbons. 8323 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa. (619) 606-2028, fourpennyhouse.com

Frost Me Café & Bakery, Little Italy

Frost Me Gourmet, the Seaport Village cupcake shop that came up a winner on Food Network’s ninth season of “Cupcake Wars,” will open its second shop this winter in Little Italy. Located on Little Italy’s new pedestrian Piazza della Famiglia, the outlet will serve desserts, sandwiches, salads, charcuterie boards, coffee drinks, beer and wine. 523 W. Date St., Little Italy. frostmegourmet.com

Gravity Heights, Sorrento Valley

Whisknladle Hospitality, Alesmith co-founder Skip Virgilio and brewer Ryan Trim are collaborating on this enormous project that will combine a 7,000-square-foot restaurant and tasting room and 5,000-square-foot beer garden. It aims for a late 2018 opening. 9920 Pacific Heights Blvd., San Diego. gravityheights.com

Great Maple, Westfield UTC

Offering modern American fare in a mid-century modern atmosphere, Great Maple has been packing in hipster crowds at its Hillcrest location since 2013. Brunch is as popular as the maple bacon doughnuts that are served at breakfast, lunch and dinner. The company’s fourth location at Westfield UTC will open this winter. 4545 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla. thegreatmaple.com

Grubby’s Poke & Fish Market, Carlsbad

This new concept from the owners of Señor Grubby’s will feature poke bowls, fresh fish entrees and locally caught sushi-grade fish sold by the pound. The Shoppes at Carlsbad, 2525 El Camino Real, Carlsbad. grubbyspoke.com

Haru Mama, Little Italy

This winter, Jenny and James Pyo, who own Love Boat Sushi, Pokewan and several other local Asian eateries, will open this contemporary ramen bar, featuring steamed buns, bowls, noodle dishes and salads. 1901 Columbia St., Little Italy. (619) 564-8970.

Javier’s Cantina, Westfield UTC

Founded in Laguna Beach in 1995, Javier’s serves elevated Mexican cuisine and a vast selection of tequilas in luxurious surroundings. Traditional and contemporary Mexican dishes are prepared with prime Nebraskan Angus beef, Mexican prawns, Maine lobster, Dungeness crab and natural chicken. The location will open this winter. 4545 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla. javiers-cantina.com

The Kitchen, Rancho Bernardo

Bernardo Winery owner Ross Rizzo Jr. will open this Italian-American wine-themed restaurant on the winery property in the spring. Rizzo’s restaurant will use recipes that have been in his family since the 1920s. The Kitchen replaces Café Merlot, which was set to close on Dec. 31. 13330 Paseo Del Verano Norte, Rancho Bernardo. (858) 487-1866, bernardowinery.com

Lola 55, East Village

Owner Frank Vizcarra and Chef Drew Bent are planning an early spring opening for this fine/fast-casual restaurant serving a Mexican-inspired healthy menu of gourmet tacos with a full bar program. 1290 F St., East Village. lola55catering.com

Lucha Libre Taco Shop, Carlsbad

The family-run, Mission Hills-born taqueria celebrates its 10th anniversary this winter by opening its third location in the Shoppes at Carlsbad mall. The colorful eateries are as well known for their Mexican wrestling-inspired decor as their award-winning burritos. The Shoppes at Carlsbad, 2525 El Camino Real, Suite 218-C, Carlsbad. tacosmackdown.com

Maestoso, Hillcrest

Celebrated New York chef Marco Maestoso will partner with Dalila Ercolani and local Italian ex-pats Christopher Antinucci and Giulia Colmignoli (owners of the Napizza chain) to open a 90-seat modern Italian restaurant this winter in The Hub Hillcrest Market. Maestoso’s four-part menu will feature pinsa (an ancient form of pizza), build-your-own pasta dishes, traditional plated entrees and a chef’s whim option called passaggi. 1040 University Ave., Hillcrest. casamaestoso.it

Mavericks Beach Club, Pacific Beach

The former PB Bar & Grill is being remodeled and will reopen this winter as a 15,000-square-foot restaurant and bar. 860 Garnet Ave., Pacific Beach. maverickssd.com

Menya Ultra Ramen, Mira Mesa

Japanese diners have been celebrating this house-made ramen chain for more than 20 years, but it was unknown to Americans until the company opened its first U.S. outlet in Clairemont Mesa last summer. A second is planned in Mira Mesa later this year. 8141 Mira Mesa Blvd., Mira Mesa. menya-ultra.com

Monzu Fresh Pasta, East Village

Italians Aldo de Dominicis Rotondi and Serena Romano are planning a restaurant/retail pasta shop in East Village later this winter. A wide range of house-made, fresh pastas will be made daily, along with a variety of sauces from different regions of Italy. 455 Tenth Ave., East Village. monzufreshpasta.com

North Park Breakfast Company, North Park

This new concept from Rise & Shine Restaurant Group will focus on lighter breakfast items to meet the needs of health-conscious brunchers. Items will include quinoa blueberry pancakes, guava-infused pancakes and stuffed potato breakfast bakes. A winter opening is planned. 3131 University Ave., North Park. breakfast-company.com

Parana Empanadas, Westfield UTC

This family-owned company, offering Argentinian empanadas developed from family recipes, will open its second storefront this winter at Westfield UTC. The family project started in farmers markets around San Diego then expanded to its location at Liberty Public Market. Westfield UTC, 4545 La Jolla Village Dr., La Jolla. paranaempanadas.com

Park Commons, Sorrento Valley

Whisknladle Hospitality is taking over the former San Diego Tech Center building to create a 10,000-square-foot food hall and event space. Chef Ryan Johnston will oversee the multi-concept food stations that will serve salads, Middle Eastern wraps, street tacos, poke, sandwiches and coffee, plus an evening bar. A summer opening is projected. The Park, 9645 Scranton Road, Sorrento Valley. whisknladle.com

Pisco Rotisserie & Cevicheria, Carlsbad

Sami Ladeki, founder of Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza chain, launched this Peruvian restaurant concept last summer. Pisco has a rotisserie and ceviche-centric menu developed by Emmanuel Piqueras, a chef and Peruvian cooking show producer. The first location opened at Liberty Station, with a second location scheduled to open in January at a former North County’ Sammy’s location. 5790 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad, piscorotisserie.com

Pizza Republic, North Park

Rise & Shine Restaurant Group does more than just breakfast. Restaurateur Johan Engman is branching out, reaching into the dinner hour with an Italian-style, artisan-wood-fired-pizza concept this winter. 2726 University Ave., North Park. pizzarepublicca.com

Point Loma Fish Shop, Point Loma

Billy Ramirez will open the fourth location of his 8-year-old Fish Shop casual seafood chain this winter in Point Loma. Like the other locations, the eatery will serve a variety of fresh-caught seafood in soups, sandwiches and grilled platters. 1110 Rosecrans St., Suite 100, Point Loma. facebook.com/plfishshop

Punch Bowl Social, East Village

One of America’s fastest-growing hospitality chains, Punch Bowl is poised to open nine new outlets in the U.S. in 2018, including a 24,000-square-foot venue in East Village. Billed by Inc. magazine as the “boozy utopia of fun,” Punch Bowl will combine a casual Southern-style restaurant with a bowling alley, bar, arcade and karaoke center. 15th and E streets, East Village. punchbowlsocial.com

Queenstown Bistro, Westfield UTC

This winter, the owners of Queenstown Public House in Little Italy will open Queenstown Bistro (formerly known as Arbor), serving wine and craft beer, shareable plates and organic sandwiches and burgers for lunch and dinner. Westfield UTC, 4545 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla. (619) 546-0444, queenstownbistro.com

Raised by Wolves, Westfield UTC

This winter, CH Projects will open this $2 million spirits-themed retail shop and speakeasy-style cocktail tasting room at Westfield UTC mall. The shop will offer a 1,500-square-foot shop selling books, barware and CH-branded products with a hidden cocktail bar for onsite tastings. Westfield UTC, 4545 La Jolla Village Dr., Suite 4301, La Jolla, consortiumholdings.com

Raising Cane’s, Vista

San Diego County’s first Raising Cane’s chicken fingers outlet will open this year in Vista Village. The drive-thru fast-food eatery will replace the shuttered Famous Dave’s barbecue restaurant. 303 Vista Village Drive, Vista. raisingcanes.com

Rio Churrascaria Brazilian Steakhouse, San Marcos

This Brazil-inspired restaurant specializes in charcoal-grilled meats as part of a 20-item buffet. It replaces the shuttered Elephant Bar restaurant in Grand Plaza later this winter. 105 S. Las Posas Road, San Marcos. (760) 539-7878.

Sisters Pizza, Bankers Hill

Emily Green will open an East Coast-style pizzeria this spring in a former beauty salon space in Bankers Hill. It’s named for her late sister, Kate, who died in 2016. Chef Alex Carballo (former chef/owner of URBN Coal Fired Pizza) is helping Green develop the menu, which will include pastas, salads, sandwiches and more. 3603 Fourth Ave., Bankers Hill. (858) 228-6822, sisterspizzasd.com

Swami’s Cafe, Vista

The healthy-foods café chain will open its 10th San Diego County location in Vista this winter. Expect a healthy, fresh menu of açai bowls, pastries, smoothies and sandwiches in the Vista Village spot formerly occupied by El Callejon Mexican restaurant. Vista Village Center, 1 Main St., Vista. swamiscafe.com

Sweetfin Poké, Westfield UTC

This Los Angeles-born, build-your-own-bowl poke chain, founded for “Top Chef” alumnus Dakota Weiss, specializes in selling only sustainable raw fish for its hearty quick-service bowls. The La Jolla location, opening in January, will be the chain’s eighth. 4545 La Jolla Village Drive, San Diego. sweetfinpoke.com

Table Food + Drink, Rancho Santa Fe

On Jan. 6, the former César RSF will reopen as Table Food + Drink, serving a more contemporary, American-style menu. Opened in summer 2016 by Bay area restaurateurs Richard and Terumi Mazzera, Cesar was a Southern California version of their popular Spanish tapas bar, which has operated in Berkeley for more than 20 years. Besides a newly remodeled dining room, the restaurant has a new chef, Jon Hearnsberger, whose menu includes buttermilk-fried chicken, grilled wedge salad and panko-crusted sole. 16089 San Dieguito Road, Rancho Santa Fe. (858) 771-1313 or tablefooddrink.com

Texas De Brazil, Carlsbad

This Brazilian-style churrascaria will open in late 2018 in The Shoppes at Carlsbad mall. The 20-year-old Texas-based chain’s restaurants serve all-you-can-eat grilled and roasted meats served tableside. The Shoppes at Carlsbad, 2525 El Camino Real, Carlsbad. texasdebrazil.com

Volcano Rabbit, Gaslamp Quarter

Don Chido, a 3-year-old modern Mexican eatery shuttered in November for an overhaul and rebranding that will finish up later this winter. Owner RMD Group says the new restaurant/bar, renamed Volcano Rabbit, will be more nightlife-focused with an elevated lounge, music, dance floor and improved menu featuring craft tacos by Chef Andre Alto. 527 Fifth Ave., Gaslamp. (619) 232-8226, donchido.com

Ways & Means Oyster House, La Jolla

This spring, the Orange County restaurant company will open its first San Diego County location in the former Alfonso’s space in La Jolla. Ways & Means, with outlets in Huntington Beach and Tigard, Ore., is known for its vast menu of fresh raw oysters, including a brand of its own. 1251 Prospect St., La Jolla. wmoysters.com

West Pac Noodle Bar, Coronado

Blue Bridge Hospitality’s culinary tribute to San Diego’s naval history features the cuisine of eight Pacific Rim countries. It should open this month. 1166 Orange Ave., Coronado. westpacnoodle.com

When Pigs Fly, Vista

Dale and Tommy Ginos, who have run their award-winning barbecue restaurant for the past four years at a Chevron gas station in North Vista, are relocating their eatery this month to a newly renovated storefront in Vista Village. 230 Main St., Vista. (760) 945.7828, whenpigsflybbq.com

The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar, Westfield UTC

This Orange County-based wine-country-themed restaurant will open its third Southern California location this winter at Westfield UTC. Its opening chef is Yvon Goetz, the former executive chef at the Ritz Carlton in Laguna Beach. The 8,000-square-foot restaurant will have a quick-service 1,000-square-foot wine bar and a wine list with more than 650 labels. 4545 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla. thewinerytustin.com

Wokcano, Carlsbad

The L.A.-based chain will open its first San Diego location later this winter in The Shoppes at Carlsbad shopping mall. The Asian fusion restaurant offers a contemporary take on Japanese and Chinese cuisine, including sushi, sashimi, noodle dishes and Asian-inspired cocktails. The Shoppes at Carlsbad, 2525 El Camino Real, Carlsbad. wokcanorestaurant.com

