San Diego restaurants offer healthy meals without sacrificing flavor

Guilt-free menus

Decoy at Lakehouse Hotel & Resort offers starters from a jar, a nutritious and tasty dish served with warm pita bread, fresh vegetables and garlic cloves that you can dip in roasted red pepper hummus, tomato and burrata (fresh Italian cheese) or whipped goat cheese and butternut squash. $23 for 3 or $9 per dip. 1035 La Bonita Drive, San Marcos. (760) 621-0909 or lakehousehotelandresort.com/decoy

Oggi’s Sports | Brewhouse | Pizza offers diners six healthy dishes that are 500 calories or less. While family and friends dig into pizza and beer, you can indulge in a grilled vegetable lasagna roll-up (535 calories); a goat cheese spinach salad (470 calories or half salad is 240 calories); a sun-dried tomato chicken wrap (550 calories), Mediterranean wheat pasta (470 calories), a healthy chopped salad (340 calories) or lemon-pepper Tilapia (550 calories). Seven San Diego locations. oggis.com

Hundred Proof is putting its spin on the traditional hummus with its roasted beet hummus served with pita bread, toasted pistachios and green onions. $11 per person. 4130 Park Blvd., San Diego. hundredproofsd.com

Banyan Kitchen + Cafe and Chi Chocolat in Liberty Station offer healthy choices without compromising taste. Banyan Kitchen menu items include fresh-made salads, vegan plates and hearty seafood. Chi Chocolat’s handmade artisan chocolates are made with the finest high-quality bulk chocolate, fresh cream, herbs and spices, and high in antioxidants and heart-healthy properties. 2690 Historic Decatur Road, San Diego. bit.ly/2mMYi6G

The Westgate Hotel executive chef Fabrice Hardel will quench the appetites of vegan fans with his spinach ravioli, made with heirloom tomato sauce and vegan mozzarella. $21 per person. 1055 Second St., San Diego. (619) 238-1818 or westgatehotel.com

Islands Restaurants is offering health-conscious guests menu options with less than 700 calories each like the no-blame grilled veggie tacos (480 calories), corn tortillas stuffed with grilled vegetables and cheddar cheese and topped with roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo; or the turkey burger lite (640 calories), served on a whole-wheat bun, topped with red onion, lettuce, mustard and served with a side of steamed broccoli and carrots. Ten locations throughout San Diego County. islandsrestaurants.com

Trust Restaurant’s chopped arugula salad is hearty enough to satisfy any weight watcher. The salad is a mix of yams, fried lentils, red onions, goat fromage blanc, spiced pepitas and maple Dijon vinaigrette. $10 per person. 3752 Park Blvd., San Diego. (619) 795- 6901 or trustrestaurantsd.com

Thrifty bites and sips

Cafe 21 is pouring 21 cent Sangria on the 21st of the month. Two San Diego locations: Gaslamp Quarter, 802 Fifth Ave. and 2736 Adams Ave. cafe-21.com

The Blind Burro in East Village offers deals on Baja Tuesday like its $17 bottomless margaritas from 4 to 11 p.m. 639 J St, San Diego. (619) 795-7880 or theblindburro.com

Herb & Eatery in Little Italy will satisfy your sweet tooth with executive pastry chef Adrian Mendoza’s house-made cookies, priced at $2 each. Sea salt chocolate chip and spiced ginger molasses are among the favorites. 2210 Kettner Blvd., San Diego. (619) 794-2790 or herbandeatery.com

Moto Deli, the motorcycle-themed open air cafe, offers happy hour deals, including $2 off all beer and sandwiches from 3 to 6 p.m. and all day Wednesdays. 810 N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. (760) 943-6686 or motodeli.com

The Grass Skirt has launched its happy hour with new specials offered weekdays from 5 to 6 p.m. Items include okonomiyaki fries (similar to French fries for $5) and the house-made kimchi fried rice ($8), as well as Mai Tais and daiquiris ($5 each) and discounted punch bowls. For those who’d rather indulge in a late-night happy hour, $5 cocktails and draft beers are served on Fridays and Saturdays from midnight to close. 910 Grand Ave., San Diego. (858) 412-5237 or thegrassskirt.com

Throwback Thursday

Rubio’s Coastal Grill is celebrating its 35th anniversary today by turning back the clock to 1983 when the first Rubio’s restaurant opened its doors in Mission Bay, and by serving the fish taco that started it all — the $5 Original Fish Taco Plate. The menu staple comes with two beer-battered original fish tacos, pinto beans and chips. As a nod to parachute pants and bee-hive hair, each restaurant will play ’80s music all day long. For restaurant locations, visit rubios.com

Openings

Extraordinary Desserts has announced plans to open another location on Fourth Avenue in Bankers Hill. Owner Karen Krasne, a master pastry chef, launched her first dessert destination on Fifth Avenue near Balboa Park, where her lease is being terminated after nearly three decades. The transition won’t happen immediately — the Fourth Avenue storefront isn’t slated to open until the fall. The Louie, a mixed-use retail and residential building designed by award-winning architect/developer Lloyd Russell, AIA, will be its new home. The storefront will feature an expanded menu of sweet and savory items as well as wine and beer. 2870 Fourth Ave., San Diego. extraordinarydesserts.com

Point Loma Fish Shop has announced it will drop anchor later this month or in early February at the location of the former Hollow Point Ale House property. The eatery will offer counter service, food delivery service as well as take out. Chef’s creations, $1 oyster Thursdays, a selection of local microbrews and wine will be on the menu. 1110 Rosecrans St., Suite 100, San Diego. facebook.com/plfishshop

The Rise & Shine Restaurant Group has announced it will open a new Breakfast Republic in Mission Valley in the fall. The eatery will take over the current Panda Express situated across the street from Westfield’s Mission Valley Plaza. The restaurant group is also creating a complementary offshoot to its breakfast concept. Eggies will be a fast-casual option for those who want a more grab-and-go breakfast option. Housed in converted shipping containers, these stands will serve up breakfast sandwiches, egg-centric entrees served in Mason jars, coffee, juice and salted cajeta-stuffed churros. The first Eggies will slide in next to the Breakfast Republic locations in North Park, Pacific Beach and East Village in the next few months. 1570 Camino de la Reina, San Diego. breakfastrepublic.com

