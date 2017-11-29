San Diego restaurants host charitable causes

Food for a cause

Extraordinary Desserts executive chef/owner Karen Krasne has partnered with Cupcakes and Cashmere, a multichannel fashion, food, beauty and interior design brand, to create a limited edition cookie, “All of the Above.” Twenty-five percent of the proceeds will benefit Global Fund for Women, a nonprofit that advocates for women’s human rights. The cookie is made with dark Valrhona chocolate as the base, sweetened with chunks of Valrhona white chocolate, with just-enough bitter caramelized cocoa nibs, a sprinkle of French sea salt and topped with festive 23¾-carat edible gold leaf. It’s available through Dec. 31 in packs of six for $22.50 and 12 for $45. Two San Diego locations: 2929 Fifth Ave., Balboa Park and 1430 Union St., Little Italy. extraordinarydesserts.com

The eighth annual SoNo Fest & Chili Cook-Off — a fundraiser for McKinley Elementary School — has become San Diego’s favorite holiday tradition. Returning favorites Waypoint Public, City Tacos and Kindred will face off against newbies Burger Lounge, Bivouac Cider and Beerfish. The annual fest features a beer garden, a dedicated kids zone, two stages of live music, a food truck court and holiday market. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 32nd and Thorn streets, North Park. Free for the festival; $20 for 5 chili tastes plus bowl or mug; beer, wine and spirits are $6. sonofestchilicookoff.com

Ruby’s Diner celebrates its 35th anniversary on Dec. 7. All locations will offer patrons the classic RubyBurger with French fries for $2.99, while supplies last. Proceeds from each sale will benefit The Ruby Dooby Foundation and Spark of Love. The RubyBurger boasts a one-third pound grilled patty, topped with crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, signature RubySauce and American cheese, piled high on a toasted brioche bun. The special Ruby’s price is not available at Ruby’s Shake Shack, casino and airport locations. rubys.com

Polite Provisions will transform into Miracle on 30th Street, a pop-up cocktail bar concept that expands over 50 locations globally, for the holiday season. The idea was born four years ago when Greg Boehm decided to halt construction on his new East Village cocktail bar in New York City and transform the unfinished space into a festive pop-up bar serving holiday-themed drinks. The concept became so popular that it expanded throughout the bar industry — from four locations in 2016 to over 50 locations this year, worldwide. Cocktail names include: Christmopolitan, Muletide and Bad Santa (served hot). Ten percent of all sales will be donated to Action Against Hunger, an international humanitarian organization committed to saving the lives of malnourished children. The pop-up ends Dec. 24. 4696 30th St., San Diego. (619) 269-4701 or politeprovisions.com

Events

The Grass Skirt’s executive chef Brian Redzikowski will host an inaugural Bao Bun Pop-Up at The Smoking Gun’s coffee house, Spill the Beans. Redzikowski will offer his fan-favorite pork belly buns for $5 each, while beverage director Steven Tuttle will pour specialty rum cocktails, including Maui Mai Tai and Grass Skirt Daiquiri, priced at $8. 8 to 11 p.m. Friday. 555 Market St., San Diego. (619) 233-3836 or thesmokinggunsd.com

Bleu Boheme will help San Diegans celebrate the end of a sober era with a Hemingway-inspired cocktail, Death in the Afternoon. Claimed to have been invented by Hemingway, his drink was made by adding champagne to a jigger of absinthe until it reached “the proper opalescent milkiness,” while Bleu Boheme’s version is made with absinthe, bitters, sugar cube and bubbly. The cocktail, priced at $14, will be poured starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. 4090 Adams Ave., San Diego. (619) 255-4167 or bleuboheme.com

You & Yours Distilling Co., will host a Winter Gin Release Party to launch a new spirit and cocktail menu created by owner/founder Laura Johnson and her team. Complimentary flights, light bites and cocktails will be served. 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. 1495 G St., San Diego. youandyours.com

The Lodge at Torrey Pines will host a Cast Meet & Greet Brunch featuring Tony Award-winning director Des McAnuff and Tony Award-winning LaChanze, who plays Diva Donna in “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.” LaChanze will perform several numbers from the show, currently playing at the La Jolla Playhouse. Chef Jeff Jackson will serve guests ’70s-themed cocktails, including a poinsettia cocktail and farm-to-table cuisine such as wild mushroom and chive tart, macaroni and cheese and chilled asparagus gribiche (sauce). 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 10 at 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. $95 per person. Tickets: lodgetorreypines.com/donna-summer

In the news

San Diego chef Claudette Zepeda-Wilkins (executive chef with Rise & Shine Restaurant Group) is among 15 chefs who will be competing this season on the “Top Chef” cooking competition series, according to Bravo Media. Filmed entirely in Colorado, episodes will feature stops in Denver, Boulder, Telluride and Aspen. Zepeda-Wilkins is one of seven California contestants. “Top Chef” premieres Dec. 7. Check with your local cable provider for time. bravotv.com/top-chef

Entries are being accepted for the 2018 United States Bartenders’ Guild “Make It Exotico” Cocktail Competition to be held in San Diego in February. Mixologists from across the United States are invited to submit their best cocktail recipe using Exotico Blanco or Reposado Tequila as the base spirit. A panel of expert judges will narrow down the entries to 10 semifinalists for each of the seven competition cities: Austin, Texas, San Diego, Detroit, Raleigh, N.C., Miami, Indianapolis and Denver. The semifinal winners will receive an all-expense paid trip to Tales of the Cocktail in New Orleans, where they will compete in the final round of the competition for the grand prize: an all-expenses paid trip to Jalisco, Mexico, to visit Exotico Tequila’s distillery. Deadline to submit entries is Dec. 10. For details, visit bit.do/makeitexotico

Openings

Nonna, the latest restaurant offering from San Diego’s Busalacchi family, has opened its doors in the former Trattoria Fantastica space in Little Italy. The restaurant will serve the family’s Italian comfort food classics like chicken Parmesan, along with signature dishes such as lasagna to experimental dishes like pasta con sarde (sardines). Pizzas round out the menu, including margherita and prosciutto. The accompanying Italian bakery Cafe Zucchero will serve all-day coffee and traditional pastries. The restaurant features a 75-seat outdoor patio, 10-seat beer and wine bar and a front patio. 1735 India St., San Diego. (619) 531-1731 or nonnasd.com

Fourpenny House will open its doors in La Mesa in December. Owner Peter Soutowood has developed a menu using his favorite family recipes, including Scottish mussels with fennel, leeks, pale ale and bacon broth; The Kilted Steak, stout-marinated and accompanied with charred tomatoes and pickled artichokes, tarragon blue dressing on sourdough batard; and The Fenwick, stout-braised corned beef, red cabbage, mustard, horseradish aioli, crispy shallots and pilsner Gruyere fondue. The beer program offers local craft brews, hard ciders and kombucha on tap, as well as Scottish and other premium beers from around the world. 8323 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa. (619) 928-4675 or fourpennyhouse.com

carolina.gusman@sduniontribune.com