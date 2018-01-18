Is this San Diego County's most beautiful brewpub?

Get to the ’Point

I’m open to opposing viewpoints — pun intended — but here’s my take:

The loveliest spot in the county to enjoy a pint is Del Mar’s Viewpoint Brewing.

Beers here are good, not great, but head brewer Moe Katomski and owner Charles Koll may need time to fine-tune the operation and catch their breath. Since opening last fall, Viewpoint’s pocket-sized brewery and kitchen have been operating at warp speed. Sunday afternoon, I was lucky to find a seat.

But what a seat! Perched over the San Dieguito Lagoon’s southern bank, Viewpoint is only partially roofed. One side opens to the air and a view of lagoon, fairgrounds and a valley that rises gently to Fairbanks Ranch.

I enjoyed the yeasty, tangy Cranbarely Sauced Saison (7.1 percent alcohol by volume) but the Centennial SMASH Pale Ale (5.6 percent) was curiously muted. Full marks to the kitchen, though, which delivered a delicious curry-fried chicken sandwich on naan, the Naan Mi ($14.95).

In fact, Koll was a line cook at PrepKitchen and spent time at Rancho Santa Fe’s Mille Fleurs. His new microbrewery — Viewpoint produced 700 barrels of beer last year — has macro ambitions. Look for its Belgian Double Stout, now aging in bourbon barrels, a collaboration with Brussels’ Bier en Karakter.

Pint-Sized Education

When delivered as dates and dead folks, history is dull as dishwater. At Longship Brewery, professors and brewers are uniting in an effort to make this subject as thrilling as a Viking raid that is washed down with an ale or two.

The Miramar brewery’s “Pint-Sized Lecture” series is eight talks, starting Jan. 25 and running through May 3. Cal State San Marcos assistant history professor Antonio Zaldivar will start with four talks on the Vikings. He’ll be followed by Judith Downie, the university’s special collections and history librarian, exploring San Diego’s beer history.

You can scan the complete schedule and order tickets at longshipbrewery.com. The $10 admission covers one lecture, two pints and — let’s hope — a livelier appreciation for Scandinavian freebooters and our local brewing heritage.

Longship Brewery: 10320 Camino Santa Fe, Suite C, San Diego.

Kings of Beer

This year, we’re told over and over, will witness the return of craft lager. We’ve heard this before and I suspect that in 2018, like so many years before it, craft beer will be ruled by India Pale Ales. Still, new lagers like Deschutes’ Pacific Wonderland (5.5 percent alcohol by volume) are emerging to please drinkers eager for a smart beer with a light body, delicate flavors and a bright finish. Using a trio of herbal European hops — Mandarina Bavaria and the Hallertau twins, Mittlefruh and Herkules — it’s a little peppery, a bit lemony and completely satisfying.

This week’s King, Pacific Wonderland eases out Weihenstephaner Vitus Weizenbock (7.7 percent alcohol). Truly an old-school tipple, Vitus is a spicy wheat beer from the world’s oldest brewery, Bavaria’s 978-year-old Weihenstephan.

Beer Bookshelf

“The Scratch & Sniff Guide to Beer” (Harper Design, $22) is a misguided venture. Like most scratch and sniff stickers, the 10 scattered across this volume quickly lose their distinctive aromas. When “malt” smells like “Northern Brewer hops,” what’s the point?

Was this really necessary? Justin Kennedy’s text contains informed tips on everything from building a beer cellar to charting a beer tour across Belgium. I wonder if both stickers and title were foisted on the author by a reckless marketing department.

If you hold your nose and open your eyes, this book is a worthy addition your beer library.

Pink Slips for Green Flash

At Miramar-based Green Flash, the other shoe has dropped.

In December, co-owner Mike Hinkley told us the brewery will “shrink the number of products” in 2018. That means a farewell to four low-selling ales; the introduction of a new IPA, Remix; and, Hinkley announced this week, layoffs for 15 percent of the employees.

“We are sorry to lose these valued team members,” Hinkley said in a statement released Tuesday. “They are all talented and passionate individuals who have contributed to Green Flash.”

While headquarters remains in Miramar, the East Coast — served by the satellite brewery in Virginia Beach, Va. — is its fastest-growing market. This spring, a Green Flash brewpub will open in Lincoln, Neb., aiming to capture more Midwestern accounts.

Green Flash also owns Alpine Beer. No layoffs were planned there or at the Green Flash tasting room in Miramar.

Did You Know…

The ancient Viking epic, Hávamál, cautions warriors against consuming too much mead or beer while feasting. In that era of raids and counter-raids, there was a practical reason for moderation, noted Danish scholar Bernhard Bierschenk: “over-drinking prevents one from moving.”

