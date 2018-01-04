San Diego Brewers Guild's battle plan for 2018

2018: State of our Beer Union

The New Year brings a new president to the San Diego Brewers Guild: Paul Sangster, co-owner of San Marcos’ Rip Current Brewing. His perspective on the year ahead:

Q. So, how’s the local beer scene doing?

A. ​It is amazing to see how many new breweries have joined the fold during 2017 and are adding to our culture, bringing excitement and engaging new customers. It’s hard to believe we’ll soon have 160 breweries. When Rip Current Brewing opened in late 2012, there were “only” 70 breweries.

Q. What are the Brewers Guild’s priorities this year?

A. We’re launching programs to help consumers identify products from small and independent breweries. We believe they have the right to know, so they can decide where their hard-earned dollars are going -- Belgium, South America or right down the street in San Diego. Today, this is challenging with so many brands served around town.

Q. But given all those choices, why should consumers make an effort to buy beer from Guild members?

A. Many craft beer drinkers want their dollars to support neighbors and friends in their own communities, rather than stockholders abroad.

Independent San Diego breweries make the best beer around. We want to give the buyer every chance to identify it on the shelf and revel in being part of the Capital of Craft’s amazing beer community.

Beerijuana?

Not coming soon to a tap handle near you: weed-infused beer.

While the sale of marijuana became legal in California on Jan. 1, weed is still illegal under federal law. That’s a key distinction for brewers, as beer ingredients are regulated by a federal agency: the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau.

“All breweries need a federal permit to manufacture alcohol,” said Candace Moon, a San Diego lawyer who represents craft breweries. Pot-laced beer “is not going to be legal until it’s legal federally.”

For decades, though, brewers have worked within the law to develop beers that mimic marijuana’s aromas and flavors. Pizza Port’s Chronic Ale, for instance, was originally brewed with toasted hemp seeds, hemp being a member of the cannabis family.

Hops, the vine-grown flowers that add aroma and flavor to beer, contain terpenes – a chemical compound – identical to those found in marijuana. Thorn Street’s O.G. HighPA took advantage of that fact.

“We used some of the terpenes found in cannabis,” said Thomas Kiely, Thorn Street’s director of sales and marketing. “There was nothing psychoactive or medicinal about them. It pretty much mimicked the flavor, but with none of the ‘fun stuff.’”

Kings of Beer

North Island IPA (7.5 percent alcohol by volume) defies two popular assumptions — 1.) the “haze craze” celebrating juicy New England-style IPAs is fading away, and 2.) these unfiltered ales are too delicate to be bottled or canned.

Coronado Brewing’s canned foray into New England’s territory triumphantly blows away those assumptions. It opens with a big pineapple/mango bouquet whose promise of mouth-filling tropical fruit flavors is amply fulfilled. The finish is clean and crisp, buoyed by a blast of prickly West Coast-style hoppiness. Freshness counts, though, so don’t let these cans get stale in your fridge.

This week’s King, North Island gingerly replaces last week’s ruler, Ommegang’s Winter is Here (8.3 percent), a Belgian-style strong white ale in the “Game of Thrones” series. While the terrifying Night King glowers from the label, this friendly, approachable beer will not turn you into a zombie-like white walker.

Best of the Week, Local

Beer bellies are so 2017. In ’18, resolve to shape up and Train Like a Brewer.

Saturday morning, certified CrossFit instructor Joe Craig will lead a workout at Council Brewing’s tasting room, 7705 Convoy Court, San Diego. Check-in is at 9:45 a.m.; muscles will start to flex at 10; and the post-exercise party at the bar will convene at 10:45.

The tickets, $15 at the door or online at store.councilbrew.com, includes workout and a glass of beer or kombucha.

